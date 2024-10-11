NC State Secures Verbal Commitment from #11 Emerson Callis for 2026-27

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emerson Callis from Richmond, Virginia, has announced her verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for the fall of 2026.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at North Carolina State University!! I want to thank my Quest coaches and teammates, family, and friends for supporting me along this journey! Special thanks to all the staff at NC State for giving me this opportunity! GO PACK! ‼️🖤❤️🐺”

Callis is an incredibly versatile swimmer, with Winter Juniors-or-faster times in the 100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. We ranked her #11 on our Way Too Early list of top swimmers from the high school class of 2026. She will join “Best of the Rest” backstroker Taylor Schwenk and Zoe Smith on the Wolfpack roster in 2026-27.

Callis is a junior at Monacan High School. She swims club at Quest Swimming, where her mother, Chrissie Callis, who swam collegiately at the University of New Hampshire, is currently the Head Coach for the novice level.

Callis had an outstanding short course season in her sophomore year of high school, culminating in titles in the 500 free (4:48.62) and 200 IM (1:59.55) at the 2024 Virginia High School League Class 4 State Championships. She bookended those performances with lifetime bests in the 500 free (4:48.83) and 400 IM (4:12.96) at Winter Juniors East in December, and in a stunning 10 events (50/100/500 free, 50/100 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM) at the Virginia LSC Senior Short Course Championships in March.

At the end of March, she kicked off long course season with an Olympic Trials cut in the 200 fly (2:12.61), as well as PBs in the SCY 200 back (1:59.54), SCY 50 fly (25.06), and LCM 50 fly (28.27) at the ISCA International Senior Cup. She capped off her hugely successful summer by winning the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM, and placing 2nd in the 100 fly, 9th in the 200 breast, and 12th in the 200 back at Richmond Futures.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:12.81

200 IM – 1:59.55

200 fly – 1:58.40

100 fly – 53.59

50 free – 23.31

100 free – 50.61

200 free – 1:47.48

500 free – 4:48.26

1650 free – 16:46.87

200 breast – 2:13.08

100 back – 54.87

Callis is so versatile that she should be able to slot into just about any event configuration that the Wolfpack needs, and her 50/100 stroke and 200 free times should make her a relay threat, as well.

