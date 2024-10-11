BOTR Breaststroker Matt Vatev Verbally Commits to Penn For Fall 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matt Vatev, a “Best of the Rest” breaststroker in the class of 2026 has announced his verbal commitment* to the University of Pennsylvania. Vatev will join the Quakers in the fall of 2026.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business, to continue my academic and swimming career! I am extremely grateful to God, my parents, brothers, friends, teammates, as well as Coaches Eric, Barber, and Andy for supporting me along my journey. Above all, I’d like to thank Coach Mike, Coach Maddie, and Coach Andrew for giving me this incredible opportunity. Go Quakers!

Vatev hails from Illinois and swims for both the Hornet Swim Club and Hinsdale Central High School. He projects as a classic breaststroker with the 200 IM as his third event. He’s also made big strides in his primary events over the past twelve months and will fit right in with Penn’s breaststroke group.

Best Times (Yards):

100 breast: 54.80

200 breast: 2:00.36

200 IM: 1:50.27

In October 2023, Vatev owned a lifetime best of 56.24 in the 100 breaststroke. Starting in November, he chopped 1.44 seconds from his best time, going sub-55 seconds for the first time with a 54.80 to take fourth at the IHSA Boys State Championships in February 2024. Finishing ahead of him was Colin Zhang, who joined the Quakers this fall and will overlap with Vatev.

He’s made similarly stark improvements in the 200 breaststroke. He began the 2023-24 short course yards season with a 2:04.55 lifetime best, which he cut to 2:00.36 at the West edition of Speedo Winter Juniors in December 2023, where he finished 10th.

Olympian Matt Fallon is the big breaststroke name to develop at the University of Pennsylvania. His success is likely a big factor in the deep breaststroke group they’ve built on their current roster and for seasons to come. In addition to Zhang, Penn has added Jeffrey Hou and Watson Nguyen to the roster this season, giving them three first years with a 53-point 100 breaststroke.

At the 2024 Men’s Ivy League Championships, Penn finished fourth. By the time Vatev arrives on campus, they will have a fully renovated pool.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

