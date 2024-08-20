9-time Olympic Medalist Ryan Murphy Unpacks Team USA’s Paris Performance

9-time Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy unpacks the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Murphy takes us inside the Olympic Games process, sharing insights, stressors, and the mood as Team USA worked through the gruelling 9-day event.

Murphy’s performance was up and down, a struggle at times, with moments of success. On balance, Murphy further penned his Olympic icon status adding three more medals to his career-haul.

Murphy details his 100 back, mixed medley leadoff, and the 4×100 medley leadoff. Murphy digs into the 200 back where the 2016 Olympic champion under-swam the semi-final costing him a lane in the Olympic final.

Overall Murphy is clearly in a moment of reflection, like all members of Team USA in the aftermath of an Olympics. While Team USA won the gold medal count — 8 golds over Swimming Australia”s 7 golds — it was Team USA’s weakest performance in 36 years, since the 1988 Olympic Games. Murphy acknowledges the rest of the world is catching up competitively, but he remains bullish on Team USA’s performance looking ahead to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Murphy also leaves the door open to competing at his 4th Olympic Games, at which time he will be 33 years old.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.