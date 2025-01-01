2025 Bolles Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE – BOLLES SWIMMING

For over 45 years, the Bolles School Sharks have set the standard for excellence in swimming, both nationally and internationally. At Bolles Swim Camps, athletes immerse themselves in this Tradition of Excellence while mastering elite skills in a supportive and focused environment. With a legacy that includes hundreds of All-Americans, national champions, and Olympians, our camps build on this foundation by offering comprehensive training that covers advanced technique, intentional workouts, goal setting, and college recruiting insights. Whether through our immersive month-long Team Boarding Experience or small-group driven Elite Camps, swimmers are invited to become part of the Bolles legacy and take their performance to the next level.

TEAM BOARDING EXPERIENCE: May 27 – June 30, 2025

Boarding Camp, Ages 13-18

May 27 – June 30

Application Required

An exclusive, month-long immersion designed for dedicated swimmers ages 13-18 who aspire to elevate their performance to the highest levels. This unique program offers more than just advanced training; it’s an opportunity to live and breathe the life of an elite Bolles swimmer, surrounded by a community that shares your passion and commitment to excellence.

What to Expect:

Engage in rigorous training sessions that challenge both your physical and mental boundaries, guided by our experienced coaching staff. Elite Environment: Train alongside some of the best high school swimmers in the world, fostering an atmosphere of healthy competition and mutual growth.

Train alongside some of the best high school swimmers in the world, fostering an atmosphere of healthy competition and mutual growth. Comprehensive Development: Enhance your technique, strength, and endurance with a holistic approach to swimmer development, including specialized dryland training and nutritional guidance.

Enhance your technique, strength, and endurance with a holistic approach to swimmer development, including specialized dryland training and nutritional guidance. Life at Bolles: Experience the camaraderie and discipline of being part of our renowned swim program, while enjoying campus life at Bolles.

Who Should Apply: This program is tailored for swimmers who demonstrate exceptional skill, a strong work ethic, and a deep commitment to the sport of swimming. Applicants should be prepared for the demands of an intensive training regimen and be motivated to push their limits in a highly competitive environment.

How To Apply:

Applications will be sent to your email within 3 days of registering. Decisions will be made on a rolling basis beginning January 15th.

Any applicant who is declined for the TBE is encouraged to enroll in any combo of the week-long ELITE camps (no additional registration fee required).

Other Info:

Cost: $6000 and $200 Registration Fee (total of $6200)

Arrival Day: Tuesday May 27 by 12PM (airport arrival pickups beginning at 9AM).

Departure Day: Monday June 30 checkout by 10AM (return flights booked to depart prior to 5PM).

Add On Programs: Up to six 30-minute Individual Sessions are available for an additional $50 each.

ELITE CAMPS

Boarding Camps, Ages 13-18

Experience an unparalleled week of elite training where swimmers receive personalized technical instruction in coach-led small group pods. Pods progress through a structured series of technical training sessions, with each day culminating in an exciting team-wide challenge or race-oriented workout.

Each camper is immersed in the Bolles culture with daily workout challenges both in the pool and on land. Classroom sessions complement the physical training by covering topics for high-level competition. Swimmers will train in both short course yards (SCY) and long course meters (LCM).

Participants are eligible for up to two 30-minute individual sessions per week for an additional $50 each.

ELITE CAMP I & Sprint Meet: June 1-8

Cost: $1800 and $200 Registration Fee (total of $2000) Includes entry into the Sprint Meet (June 6-7) for up to 5 events (requires 2025 USA Swimming Registration)

Arrival Day: Sunday June 1 check in between 3PM and 5PM, 7PM practice (airport pickups beginning at 12PM).

Departure Day: Sunday June 8 check out by 10AM (return flights booked to depart prior to 5PM).

ELITE CAMP II: June 8-15

Cost: $1800 & $200 Registration Fee (total of $2000)

Arrival Day: Sunday June 8 check in between 3PM and 5PM, 7PM practice (airport pickups beginning at 12PM).

Departure Day: Sunday June 15 check out by 10AM (return flights booked to depart prior to 5PM).

ELITE CAMP III: June 15-22

Cost: $2000 & $200 Registration Fee (total of $2200)

Arrival Day: Sunday June 15 check in between 3PM and 5PM, 7PM practice (airport pickups beginning at 12PM).

Departure Day: Sunday June 22 check out by 10AM (return flights booked to depart prior to 5PM).

ELITE CAMP IV & June Classic Meet: June 22-June 30

Swimmers will finish this camp competing in the Bolles June Classic swim meet (Thursday through Sunday), a prelims-finals competition hosted annually with some of the best club teams in the nation. Training will be adapted to prepare for the competition.

Cost: $2300 & $200 Registration Fee (total of $2500) Includes entry into the June Classic for up to 7 events (requires 2025 USA Swimming Registration)

Arrival Day: Sunday June 22 check in between 3PM and 5PM, 7PM practice (airport pickups beginning at 12PM).

Departure Day: Monday June 30 check out by 10AM (return flights booked to depart prior to 5PM).

JUNIOR ELITE CAMPS

Day Camps, Ages 9-12

Junior Elite Camps are for competitive swimmers ages 9-12 looking for comprehensive technical instruction and training. Camps offer a full day (8:30AM – 5PM) schedule allowing for two pool sessions and time spent in the classroom reviewing video of swimming technique. Campers will remain on campus and supervised by counselors between sessions. The camp price includes lunch each day. Camp is limited to 30 campers with no overnight stay available. Campers MUST be aged 9-12 as of the first day of camp.

Participants are eligible for up to two 30-minute individual sessions per week for an additional $50 each.

JUNIOR ELITE CAMP I: June 2-6

Cost: $700 & $200 Registration Fee (total of $900)

Drop Off: as early as 8:15AM Monday – Friday

Pickup: between 4:45-5:00PM Monday – Friday

JUNIOR ELITE CAMP II: June 9-13

Cost: $700 & $200 Registration Fee (total of $900)

Drop Off: as early as 8:15AM Monday – Friday

Pickup: between 4:45-5:00PM Monday – Friday

Questions? Contact us at [email protected]

