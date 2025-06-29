Euro Juniors Medalist Maro Miknic Joining Harvard For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maro Miknic, the 2024 Euro Juniors 100 fly silver medalist, has announced his verbal commitment to swim at Harvard for 2025.

Miknic, who makes the move to Cambridge from Kostrena, Croatia, shared his commitment on Instagram:

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to Harvard University. I am incredibly grateful to my family, my coach Andrej, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey. A special thank you to Harvard coaches Kevin and Daniel for giving me this incredible opportunity. It is an honor to join such an amazing team. Go Crimson! #Harvard2029 #harvardswimdive

Miknic is a huge pick-up for the Ivy League school in the sprint butterfly and freestyle events. Some of his best performances come from the 2024 European Junior Championships last July in Vilnius, Lithuania. There, Miknic made three finals appearances. He brought home silver in the 100 fly (52.49), placed 6th in the 50 fly (23.98) and 8th in the 50 free (22.71).

The 19-year-old Miknic also brings elite senior international experience from the 2024 Short Course Worlds in Budapest. There, he swam the 100 fly (51.02) and 200 fly (1:57.13).

Miknic’s Best LCM Times (SCY conversion)

100 fly: 52.49 (46.02)

50 free: 22.64 (19.67)

100 free: 50.84 (44.36)

50 fly: 23.84 (20.84)

If the converted times are any indicator, Miknic will be a force in his team and his conference from the get-go. His 100 fly and 50 free would both place him 3rd among all Harvard last season and make the A-final of the 2025 Ivy League Championships. His SCM 200 fly also converts to 1:45.42, which would’ve been B-final worthy in the conference. It seems probable for Miknic to be in the conversation for the team’s 200 free and medley relays.

The Crimson men welcome a trio of Balkan first-years on to their team this fall, including Miknic, fellow Croatian Vito Rados, and Serbian Ognjen Pilipovic.

