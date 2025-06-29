Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Marchand, Smith, Manuel, Hobson, & Every A-Final From The 2025 Indy Summer Cup

by Sean Griffin

June 29th, 2025 National, News, Race Videos

2025 INDY SUMMER CUP

The Indy Summer Cup, which served as the final tune-up meet for U.S.-based swimmers before the World Championships begin in Singapore on July 26, concluded last night at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

If you missed any of the action, no problem. We’ve compiled a list of every A-final race from the meet, linked below courtesy of the IU Natatorium on YouTube.

For more details on each swim, refer to our in-depth recaps from each day of the competition, linked below.

Wednesday

Women’s 800 Freestyle:

Men’s 1500 Freestyle:

Thursday

Women’s 200 Freestyle:

Men’s 200 Freestyle:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke: 

Men’s 100 Breaststroke:

Women’s 100 Butterfly:

Men’s 100 Butterfly:

Women’s 400 IM:

Men’s 400 IM:

Friday

Women’s 200 Butterfly:

Men’s 200 Butterfly:

Women’s 50 Freestyle:

Men’s 50 Freestyle:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke:

Women’s 100 Backstroke:

Men’s 100 Backstroke:

Women’s 400 Freestyle:

Men’s 400 Freestyle:

Saturday

Women’s 100 Freestyle:

Men’s 100 Freestyle:

Men’s 800 Freestyle:

Women’s 200 Backstroke:

Men’s 200 Backstroke:

Women’s 1500 Freestyle:

Women’s 200 IM:

Men’s 200 IM:

