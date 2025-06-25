How To Watch The 2025 Indy Summer Cup

Indy Summer Cup

Wednesday, June 25 – Saturday, June 28, 2025

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50 meters)

The 2025 Indy Summer Cup, serving as the final tune-up meet for U.S.-based swimmers before the World Championships begin in Singapore on July 26, kicks off tonight at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis. Racing will continue through Saturday, June 28.

Prelims will be held each morning at 9 a.m. (ET), with finals starting at 6 p.m. (ET). Tonight’s distance session is scheduled for 5 p.m. (ET).

For viewers on the U.S. West Coast, prelims sessions will commence at 6 a.m. (PT), finals at 3 p.m. (PT), and the distance events tonight will be begin at 2 p.m. (PT).

All meet sessions will be streamed for free on the IU Natatorium YouTube page. The stream is accessible on all devices, and a VPN is likely not needed for those watching outside the United States.

See the full streaming schedule below, along with the event schedule for the entire meet, in case there’s a specific event that you’re looking to tune in for.

LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE

Date Session Start Time (ET) Wednesday, June 25th Day 1 Distance Session 5pm Thursday, June 26th Day 2 Prelims 9am Thursday, June 26th Day 2 Finals 6pm Friday, June 27th Day 3 Prelims 9am Friday, June 27th Day 3 Finals 6pm Saturday, June 28th Day 4 Prelims 9am Saturday, June 28th Day 4 Finals 6pm

EVENT SCHEDULE