How To Watch The 2025 Indy Summer Cup

Indy Summer Cup
- Wednesday, June 25 – Saturday, June 28, 2025
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 meters)
- SwimSwam Preview
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results (TBD)
The 2025 Indy Summer Cup, serving as the final tune-up meet for U.S.-based swimmers before the World Championships begin in Singapore on July 26, kicks off tonight at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis. Racing will continue through Saturday, June 28.
Prelims will be held each morning at 9 a.m. (ET), with finals starting at 6 p.m. (ET). Tonight’s distance session is scheduled for 5 p.m. (ET).
For viewers on the U.S. West Coast, prelims sessions will commence at 6 a.m. (PT), finals at 3 p.m. (PT), and the distance events tonight will be begin at 2 p.m. (PT).
All meet sessions will be streamed for free on the IU Natatorium YouTube page. The stream is accessible on all devices, and a VPN is likely not needed for those watching outside the United States.
See the full streaming schedule below, along with the event schedule for the entire meet, in case there’s a specific event that you’re looking to tune in for.
LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE
|Date
|Session
|Start Time (ET)
|Wednesday, June 25th
|Day 1 Distance Session
|5pm
|Thursday, June 26th
|Day 2 Prelims
|9am
|Thursday, June 26th
|Day 2 Finals
|6pm
|Friday, June 27th
|Day 3 Prelims
|9am
|Friday, June 27th
|Day 3 Finals
|6pm
|Saturday, June 28th
|Day 4 Prelims
|9am
|Saturday, June 28th
|Day 4 Finals
|6pm
EVENT SCHEDULE