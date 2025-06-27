Regan Smith Swims 56.5 in the 100 Fly at Indy Summer Cup; Peplowski Wins Big 200 Free Battle

2025 Indy Summer Cup
- Wednesday, June 25 – Saturday, June 28, 2025
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 meters)
Night two of the Indy Summer Cup popped off in America’s most famous permanent natatorium, with members of the US National Team and World Championship roster using the event as a tuneup before traveling to international meets this summer.
The natatorium lit up early with a big head-to-head battle in the women’s 200 free between Olympians Anna Peplowski and Simone Manuel.
The pair, who each raced this event at the World Championship Trials a few weeks ago, were nose-to-nose throughout the race, but Peplowski held the lead at every turn, ultimately out-touching Manuel 1:56.88 to 1:56.90.
Splits:
|Anna Peplowski
|Simone Manuel
|1st
|2nd
|50m
|27.40
|27.57
|100m
|57.01(29.60)
|57.20 (29.63)
|150m
|1:27.23 (30.22)
|1:27.36 (30.16)
|200m
|1:56.88 (29.65)
|1:56.90 (29.54)
The result is encouraging for both swimmers. For Peplowski, it’s a best time outside of the US National Championships (where she swam 1:56.39-1:55.82-1:55.70). For Manuel, it’s the second-best time of her career, after a 1:56.09 on a relay leadoff at the 2019 World Championships.
That could be Manuel’s chance to prove her readiness for a prelims relay opportunity on the 800 free relay in Singapore. She only formally qualified in the 400 free relay, but coaches can choose anyone on the roster for relay spots.
Louisville’s Summer Cardwell finished 3rd in 2:00.27.
Those were two among a number of big-time performances on Thursday evening. In the women’s 100 fly, Regan Smith swam 56.52, an early marker of her fitness for the World Championships. She didn’t swim the 100 fly at Trials, qualifying instead in the 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly.
That swim ranks her 4th in the world so far this year – including ahead of Torri Huske, who qualified as the second American on the World Championship team. Huske was 56.59 at the Pro Swim in Ft Lauderdale in May and was slightly slower, 56.61, at Trials.
2024-2025 LCM Women 100 Fly
WALSH
WR 54.60
|2
|Alexandra
PERKINS
|AUS
|56.42
|06/09
|2
|Angelina
Köhler
|GER
|56.42
|04/27
|4
|Regan
Smith
|USA
|56.52
|06/26
|5
|Torri
HUSKE
|USA
|56.59
|05/03
Louisville undergrad Ella Welch was 2nd in 59.02, just .45 shy of her Trials time. She’s heading to the World University Games this summer. Manuel was 3rd in 1:00.28 on her second swim of the night, and Mya Dewitt was 4th in 1:00.67 – matching her personal best time.
Other Highlights from World Championship-Bound Swimmers:
- Shaine Casas won the 100 fly in 51.10, beating out his Texas training partner and Hungarian Olympian Hubert Kos (51.59). Casas won this race at US Trials in 50.51, and Kos won it at Hungarian Trials in 50.55.
- Frenchman Leon Marchand, who is building toward Worlds after a late start to the season, won the 100 breaststroke in 59.95. That swim is just his second time flat-starting sub-1 minute. His best is a 59.06 from May 2024. He has not yet declared his lineup for the World Championships, but he does not have an “A” standard or “B” standard in the 100 breaststroke from an approved qualifying meet. Jeremie Delbois, who is on the Worlds team, was France’s previous leader this season with a 1:00.17.
- On Thursday, World Trials runner-up Josh Matheny was 2nd in 1:00.27 and Nate Germonprez was 3rd in 1:00.68.
- More jockeying for 800 free relay spots in the men’s 200 free. Chris Guiliano won in 1:47.72, followed closely by Baylor Nelson (1:48.44), Rex Maurer (1:48.45), and Luke Hobson (1:48.76). All four train at the University of Texas and all but Nelson are on the US roster for Worlds. Hobson is qualified in the individual 200 free, which he won at Trials, while Maurer and Guiliano would relay on coaches’ discretion for their relay spots. Maurer was 3rd in the 200 free at Trials, and Guiliano finished 7th.
- Lilly King, who has said she will retire at the end of the 2025 season, won the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:07.20. Piper Enge, who is headed to the World University Games, finished 2nd in 1:08.03.
- In the 400 IM, Maurer won in 4:17.84, followed by Nelson (4:21.36) and David Johnston (4:27.46). Nelson will swim that event at the World University Games.
- Germany’s Kim Herkle won the women’s 400 IM in 4:51.36.
