Regan Smith Swims 56.5 in the 100 Fly at Indy Summer Cup; Peplowski Wins Big 200 Free Battle

2025 Indy Summer Cup

Wednesday, June 25 – Saturday, June 28, 2025

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50 meters)

Night two of the Indy Summer Cup popped off in America’s most famous permanent natatorium, with members of the US National Team and World Championship roster using the event as a tuneup before traveling to international meets this summer.

The natatorium lit up early with a big head-to-head battle in the women’s 200 free between Olympians Anna Peplowski and Simone Manuel.

The pair, who each raced this event at the World Championship Trials a few weeks ago, were nose-to-nose throughout the race, but Peplowski held the lead at every turn, ultimately out-touching Manuel 1:56.88 to 1:56.90.

Splits:

Anna Peplowski Simone Manuel 1st 2nd 50m 27.40 27.57 100m 57.01(29.60) 57.20 (29.63) 150m 1:27.23 (30.22) 1:27.36 (30.16) 200m 1:56.88 (29.65) 1:56.90 (29.54)

The result is encouraging for both swimmers. For Peplowski, it’s a best time outside of the US National Championships (where she swam 1:56.39-1:55.82-1:55.70). For Manuel, it’s the second-best time of her career, after a 1:56.09 on a relay leadoff at the 2019 World Championships.

That could be Manuel’s chance to prove her readiness for a prelims relay opportunity on the 800 free relay in Singapore. She only formally qualified in the 400 free relay, but coaches can choose anyone on the roster for relay spots.

Louisville’s Summer Cardwell finished 3rd in 2:00.27.

Those were two among a number of big-time performances on Thursday evening. In the women’s 100 fly, Regan Smith swam 56.52, an early marker of her fitness for the World Championships. She didn’t swim the 100 fly at Trials, qualifying instead in the 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly.

That swim ranks her 4th in the world so far this year – including ahead of Torri Huske, who qualified as the second American on the World Championship team. Huske was 56.59 at the Pro Swim in Ft Lauderdale in May and was slightly slower, 56.61, at Trials.

Louisville undergrad Ella Welch was 2nd in 59.02, just .45 shy of her Trials time. She’s heading to the World University Games this summer. Manuel was 3rd in 1:00.28 on her second swim of the night, and Mya Dewitt was 4th in 1:00.67 – matching her personal best time.

Other Highlights from World Championship-Bound Swimmers: