2025 Ocala Sectionals Day 1: Argentina Swimmers Jump to Early Lead Over Competition

2025 Speedo Sectionals – Ocala, Florida

June 26-29, 2025

Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training – Ocala, FL

LCM (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2025 FL SZSS Sectional Championships”

The 2025 Ocala Sectionals kicked off at the Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training center this afternoon, where the competition got started with the men’s and women’s 800 free and the 50s of stroke.

Argentina has a significant number of athletes racing in Ocala this weekend, with the girls taking an early lead over the rest of the competition on night one.

Turning in two victories on day one to kick off the meet in style was Argentina’s Agostina Hein. The 17-year-old claimed the title in the first event of the day, winning the 800 free in 8:37.42; she won by over 4.5 seconds, beating out Gator Swim Club’s Julie Brousseau, who turned in a time of 8:42.05 to take 2nd-place.

Joined by Magdalena Portela Walter, Malena Santillan and Martina Urgelles, Hein went on to help her team win the 800 free relay. She split a time of 2:07.27 as the anchor, with the squad posting an overall time of 8:31.73 to prevail by almost 12 seconds.

Fourteen-year-old Laila Chain from Argentina made a splash in the 50 back, winning the event in a lifetime best time of 29.65 and taking over two seconds off of her previous personal best (31.94) from early June. Her performance marks the fastest time in the U.S. within the 13-14 age group so far this season.

Chain was one of only two swimmers under the 30 second mark; Argentinian teammate Cecilia Mabel Dieleke secured the runner-up spot in 29.92. Another young swimmer in the mix was Aubri Holsenbeck; the 13-year-old took 4th in 31.25, knocking 1.1 off of her lifetime best.

On the boys side, Henry Shoemaker turned in a strong performance in the 800 free. The Davidson commit took home the title in a new best time of 8:15.14, dropping 4.31 from his previous time that he set less than two months ago at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. His performance bumped him up to #38 on the ranking of top times in the country this season among all age groups.

A member of the Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team, Shoemaker joined teammates Andrew Malaj, Jackson Irwin and Samuel Brozek to help his team to a victory in the 800 free relay. They posted a time of 7:40.51, almost four seconds ahead of Argentina’s 7:44.18, with Shoemaker turning in a split of 1:54.67 as the anchor to help clinch the win.

Argentina went 1-2 in the 50 fly, with Ulises Cazau posting the fastest time of the night in 23.89, adding .29 to his personal best. Cazau was the only competitor in the field to go sub-24; Mateo Angel Tolusso turned in a new lifetime best time of 24.22 to knock .71 off of his previous best.

