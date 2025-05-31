World Record Holder Lilly King Announces 2025 Will Ber Her Final Season

World Record holder Lilly King has announced on Instagram that 2025 will be her final season competing. King had previously announced that the 2024 Paris Olympics would be her final Olympics, but that she would not step away directly after last summer’s Paris Games. At the Fort Lauderdale Pro Series stop, King also said that the addition of the 50 breast at the Olympics has not changed her plans.
“Well folks, my time has come.
This will be my final season competing. I’m fortunate heading into retirement being able to say I have accomplished everything I have ever wanted in this sport. I feel fulfilled.
That being said, it has always been important to me that my last meet in the US be at the pool that started it all. I have been racing in the IU Natatorium since I was 10 years old. From state meets, to NCAAs, Nationals, and anything in between, this pool has been my home. I didn’t quite make it 20 years (only 18) of racing in Indy, but this is as close as I’m gonna get! I look forward to racing in front of a home crowd one last time.
See you in Indy!”
Originally from Evansville, Indiana, King will swim her final meet on home soil in her home state. She is entered in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes for 2025 US Summer Nationals, where she is the top seed in the 100 breast as well as the #2 seed in the 50 breast. She did not enter the 200 breast, an event she won silver in at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and finished 8th in the event in Paris. US Nationals are scheduled to begin this week, running from June 3-June 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
King is the World Record holder in the LCM 100 breaststroke as she swam a 1:04.13 at the 2017 World Championships in Hungary. She also is a member of two relay World Records as the team of Regan Smith, King, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske swam to a World Record in the women’s 4×100 medley relay in Paris.
This past December, Smith, King, Walsh, and Kate Douglass swam to the World Record in the SCM women’s 4×100 medley relay at SC Worlds. At SC Worlds, King stated that she has been swimming less practices than ever before.
King represented the US at a total of three Olympics. In 2016, she won gold in the 100 breast setting a new Olympic Record in the process. She also won gold in the US women’s 4×100 medley relay. In Tokyo at the 2020 Games, she won silver in the 200 breast, silver in the women’s 4×100 medley relay, and bronze in the 100 breast. This past summer in Paris, she finished 4th in the 100 breast just 0.01 off of bronze. She also swam to the World Record setting relay in the women’s 4×100 medley relay that won gold.
olympic gold, world record holder in relays indivisual lcm and scm, ncaa records and titles, pretty much everything you can acheive in swimming she has
Bravo! The swimming community thanks you! Legend! Enjoy retirement,, you’ve earned it!
Adequate last name
This is literally so sad
But she has had a hell of a career
Nationals in Indy could be her last meet. I wouldn’t be stunned if she misses the Singapore team.
The would be surprise of the meet if she somehow missed the team especially when the trials is at Indianapolis where she usually doing well
Thanks for all the great races, Lily!
Perfect send off honestly. End it at a relatively lower stakes competition, and give the women’s breastroke core 3 years to step up and follow in her footsteps.
100% respect this
Someone needs to step up now – no one is remotely close to her 1:04s!
Well looking at Gretchen Walsh going 54 on fly leg, they’re probably going to need 1:05 which is possible
Hell they could probably win with a 1:08
Even if someone goes 1:08 the team still looking good for a podium and looking at right now , the slowest from the US team is probably 1:07 and they already has somebody like Douglass and Walsh that can go 1:06 which is good for the relay and also for LA three years from now