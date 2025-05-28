Lilly King Not Entered In 200 Breast For US Summer Nationals

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana University Natatorium

LCM (50 meters)

Lilly King has entered the 50 and 100 breaststrokes for US Summer Nationals next week. She is not entered in the 200 breast, an event she made finals in at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

King is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke, entered with a 1:05.43, the time she swam to win the event at US Olympic Trials last summer. She also is the #2 seed in the 50 breast with a 30.55, just behind Skyler Smith who swam a 30.49 to win the event at the Pro Series stop in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month.

The top two seeds in the 200 breaststroke are Kate Douglass (2:19.24) and Alex Walsh (2:22.38). No other swimmer is under 2:27 as Leah Hayes is the #3 seed with a 2:27.60. King’s lifetime best stands at a 2:19.92 that she swam to win silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while she swam a 2:23.25 in semifinals last summer in Paris before swimming a 2:25.91 in finals.

King has not raced the 200 breast since Paris as she did not swim the event at SCM Worlds. She also did not swim the LCM version of the event at either of her two stops of the Pro Series this year.

The World Record holder in the 100 breast has already announced her plans to step away from the sport before the 2028 LA Olympics. Last summer she also said she would not step away directly after last summer’s Olympics. At the Fort Lauderdale Pro Series stop, King also said that the addition of the 50 breast at the Olympics has not changed her plans.

In addition to being the World Record holder in the 100 breast, King is the American Record holder in the 50 breast. She swam all three breaststroke events at the last edition of the World Championships back in 2023. There she won silver in the 50 breast and finished just off of the podium in the 100 breast and 200 breast as she was 4th.