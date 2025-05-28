Caeleb Dressel, Nic Fink Among US Medalists Absent From 2025 US Nationals Psych Sheets

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
Psych sheets have dropped for 2025 US Nationals and notable absences include Caeleb Dressel and Nic Fink. There had already been numerous athletes announcing they would not attend next week’s meet including Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, and Paige Madden.
Also joining the list of names absent from the psych sheets are Olympians Charlie Swanson, Chase Kalisz, and Blake Pieroni. US National team member absences include Emma Sticklen, Gabi Albiero, and Jake Magahey. Magahey previously announced he was “taking a break from competitive swimming for the foreseeable future.”
With Dressel and Fink joining the list of absences, none of the US men’s 4×100 medley relay from the Paris Olympics will be swimming at Trials this summer. The team of Murphy, Fink, Dressel, and Armstrong won silver behind China on the final day of competition.
Caeleb Dressel
Dressel represented the US last summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He took a break from competing after Paris but made his return at the start of the month at the Pro Series stop in Fort Lauderdale. Despite swimming at the stop, he is not on the psych sheets for Indianapolis.
Nic Fink
Fink has not competed since the Paris Olympics where he won silver in the 100 breaststroke. His wife Melanie Margalis Fink recently returned to Georgia Tech as an assistant coach after previously being at SMU. The two welcomed their first child in December.
Charlie Swanson
Swanson punched his ticket to Paris last summer and finished 14th in the 100 breast at the Games while swimming on numerous relays for the US. He has not competed since then.
Blake Pieroni
Pieroni originally retired in August 2022 but entered the sport again in March 2023. He earned a spot on the men’s 4×200 free relay in Paris. He has competed in one meet since then, swimming the long course 50 freestyle three times at the end of April in Florida.
Chase Kalisz
Kalisz has not competed in the calendar year 2025 but swam one meet after Paris as he competed in November 2024 in Austin. That meet was in short course yards.
Drew Kibler
Kibler has raced once since the Paris Olympics as he swam at the US Open last December. He was a member of the men’s 4×200 free relay in Paris.
Leon Marchand in the 400 IM vs US men’s 4×100 medley relay at the Singapore world championships which is faster
RIP Men’s Breaststroke
Never thought we’d have to rely on Michael Andrew…
Missing some big ones now. Both our strongest backstrokers foe the last 4 years, our 2 Paris breaststrokers, and now Dressel? Who do we think is gonna step up big time in Indy?
Heilman needs to just take the throne for the 100 fly as I think he’ll be our guy for that the next 5-10 years
Can MA finish a 100 breast anymore? If not I don’t think we have any contenders who can final at worlds at this point.
Alexy and Giuliano and maybe even Casas are probably locks for the 100 (if Casas chooses to swim it—man that guy is versatile😍)
Aikins in 100 back? Has Diehl improved at all since 2023?
I’ve got a lot like confidence in dare rose than heilman
We’re cooked
The men are cooked while the women rocked the 2024 Short Course World Championships without Jacoby and Weitzeil:
13 G, 8 S, 6 B, 27 Total
17 World Records
Chase Kalisz?