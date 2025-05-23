800 Free Olympic Bronze Medalist Paige Madden Will Skip 2025 US World Championship Trials

Three-time Olympic medalist Paige Madden will skip this year’s World Championship Trials for the U.S., but is leaving the door open to a run for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

“Due to a mix of circumstances, I won’t be competing at the upcoming World Championship trials. I’ve been working full time towards a career in healthcare and am prioritizing family for some pretty special events,” Madden said on her Instagram post.

She alluded to her brother Carl’s upcoming wedding as well.

“That being said, I haven’t closed the door on 2028 just yet. More to come,” she added.

Madden, 26, won back-to-back silver medals in the women’s 800 free relay at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, swimming finals legs in both editions. In 2024 she added an individual bronze in the 800 meter freestyle, part of an electric race where she pushed superstars Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus in a way that they aren’t often pushed.

Madden’s 8:13.00 makes her the 4th-fastest performer in the history of the event behind only Ledecky, Titmus, and Canadian Summer McIntosh: three first ballot hall of famers.

Madden hasn’t raced officially since the Olympic Games.

Madden is one of a number of Olympians who will miss this year’s World Championship Trials without retiring, including Ryan Murphy, Matt Fallon, and Luke Whitlock. Between the Olympic Trials and the Olympic Games, she improved her best time in the 800 free by more than 14 seconds.