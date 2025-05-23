Haley Bennett-Osborne Named Coach Of Swimming Canada’s High Performance Centre – Quebec

With Canada’s High Performance Centre – Quebec set to reopen later this year at the Olympic Park Sports Centre in Montreal, Swimming Canada has announced Haley Bennett-Osborne to lead the centre as its coach.

Bennett-Osborne began her coaching career in 2016. She has served as a coach on three consecutive national teams and was named Swimming Canada’s 2024 Coach of the Year for the Paralympic Program. She’s in the middle of her second season as Red Deer Catalina Swim Club’s head coach. The athletes she oversees there include her brother Nicholas Bennett, 21, who had a breakout on the international Paralympic stage in 2023. He won three medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games, including gold in the 100 breaststroke SB14 and 200 IM SB14. He was chosen as Canada’s flagbearer for the Paralympic Closing Ceremony after his success at the Games.

“It is great to have Haley on board with Swimming Canada,” said High Performance Director and National Coach John Atkinson in a press release. “Her experience and success as a coach will be a great addition to Swimming Canada as we continue to move our centre and national programs forward.”

Swimming Canada said that Bennett-Osborne will step into the role in the fall when the Olympic Park Sports Centre is fully reopened after the fire last March. The organization described Bennett-Osborne’s role as “[focused] on preparing some of Canada’s top Para swimmers for success at the world championships and Paralympic Games…she will oversee the development of individual training plans, contribute to the national high-performance strategy, and foster a culture rooted in excellence, consistency, and athlete well-being.”

“I’m excited to step into this role at a time when the program is ready for renewed stability and growth,” shared Bennett-Osborne. “All the pieces that are needed for success are there…what’s needed now is consistency, and I’m ready to provide that. I believe one of my strengths is really getting to know my athletes and building trust. After so much change over the past few years, I think that’s exactly what the centre needs.

As someone who’s been on staff for the past three senior national teams, I’m already a familiar face to many in the Para program,” she continued. My goal as a coach is always to help the athletes be the best they can be. I’m also looking forward to helping develop Canada’s top talent and coaching the best in the world.”

This hire is one in a series of moves that Swimming Canada has made this spring to set its direction for the next Olympic cycle. In April, the organization launched a National Distance training group at the Ontario High Performance Centre and expanded the High Performance Centre scholarship program it launched last year for eight athletes to train at the HPCs in Toronto and Vancouver.

Interim Technical and Program Lead J-P Lavoie highlighted Bennett-Osborne’s place in the organization’s direction in his press release comments. “We’re walking the talk in our program—putting the right people with strong values into key roles, fitting the people-first culture we continue to implement. Haley brings a freshness and a growth-mindset. After working with her in the pressure cooker of the Paralympic Games and the lead-up to Paris, I’m excited to see her grow in a national environment now.”