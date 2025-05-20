U.S. National Teamer Jake Magahey “Taking a Break from Competitive Swimming”

USA Swimming National Team member Jake Magahey is “taking a break from competitive swimming for the foreseeable future.”

In the post, Magahey thanked all of his coaches and former teams, going back as far as summer league swimming.

While the Georgia Bulldog stopped short of using the word “retirement,” the post resembled the reflections often made by an athlete upon retirement.

“As for Swimming, the thing I will miss most is the friends and connections I have made through competing at each level,” Magahey wrote. “I believe each person I have swam with has had a positive impact on my career and put me in the position I am in today. I will always be a fan and hope to be involved at some level for the rest of my life. It is no secret I did not accomplish everything that I wanted, and maybe in the future I will continue to pursue my goals, but no measured success could replace the lessons and relationships given to me by the sport. If this is it, then I am at peace with what the sport has given me.”

Magahey qualified for the U.S. National Team via his 6th place finish in the 400 free at last summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials.

In March, he concluded his NCAA career at the national championships by finishing 4th in the 500 free, 7th in the 200 fly, and 4th in the 200 IM. In five seasons with Georgia he earned 19 All-America honors. He was the 2021 NCAA Champion in the 500 yard free as a freshman and the 2024 SEC Champion in the 500 free as a senior.

At one point, he was the #2 performer in the history of the event.

Internationally, Magahey had a few minor caps for the United States. He won a bronze medal in the 800 free and silver in the 200 free at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. A year later, he swam at the World Junior Swimming Championships, winning gold medals in the boys’ 400 and 800 free relays and the mixed 400 free relay.

He also swam the 400 free and as part of the prelims of the 800 free relay at the 2022 World Short Course Swimming Championships, earning a gold medal in the relay.

Magahey graduated from Georgia in May 2024 with a degree in finance before returning as a 5th year to pursue a bachelor’s in Risk Management & Insurance and a certificate in Music Business.