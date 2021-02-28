Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Freshman Jake Magahey Breaks Down Historic 4:06.7 500 Dual & 200 Free SEC Title

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Reported by Jared Anderson.

Florida junior Kieran Smith was already the American and NCAA record-holder with his 4:06.32 from last year’s SEC meet. The fastest swimmer in history in the event, Smith hit the gas early, going out 1.3 seconds faster to the 200-mark than he was in his American record swim a year ago. Meanwhile, Georgia freshman Jake Magahey went out in about the same pace Smith did a year ago. And the distance-oriented Magahey followed the Smith gameplan, dropping his splits into the 24-highs, and even outpaced Smith with closing splits of 24.8, 24.4 and 24.3. Magahey wrapped the race in 4:06.71 – putting him as the #2 swimmer of all-time behind only Smith.

Top Performances All-Time, Men’s 500-yard free

  1. Kieran Smith (2020) / Kieran Smith (2021) – 4:06.32
  3. Jake Magahey (2021) – 4:06.71
  4. Zane Grothe (2017) – 4:07.25
  5. Townley Haas (2019) – 4:08.19

The next night, with Smith swimming the 400 IM, it opened the floodgates for the freshman Magahey to take the SEC title in the 200 free, swimming another come-from-behind race to touch out the competition at 1:32.2. Magahey walks us through his freshman season and what made it such a success.

2
CanSwim13
51 minutes ago

Class act!

Horninco
17 minutes ago

Fantastic swims for the freshman

