2021 Pac 12 Women’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

First a few notes

Cal got pretty balanced contributions from each of their 4 classes with their freshmen scoring 244 individual points, their sophomores with 339.5, juniors with 325.5, and seniors with 291. This was in contrast to Stanford who were heavily led by their juniors and seniors. The Stanford juniors and seniors scored 408 and 441 points respectively, while their freshmen (151) and sophomores (169) each scored less than half those totals. This highlights the need for Stanford to get back their several high profile deferrals if they want to remain competitive with or pass Cal in the next few years. On paper, the Bears return 181 more individual points. That gap disappears quickly if you assume Regan Smith and Taylor Ruck are back for the Cardinal, but if not Cal look quite strong going forward.

Cal’s 124 points in the 100 free was the most any team scored in any event. Next best was Stanford’s 122 in the 500 free

By Swimulator power points the top swim of the meet was USC freshman Kaitlyn Dobler‘s 57.85 100 breast

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. California: 1519.5

2. Stanford: 1445

3. UCLA: 1169.5

4. USC: 1006.5

5. Utah: 951.5

6. Arizona: 827

7. Washington St.: 533

Individual Scores by Year

California Stanford UCLA USC Utah Arizona Washington St. FR 244 151 213 256 147 221 126 SO 339.5 169 334 236 270.5 185 35 JR 325.5 408 323.5 186 163 86 1 SR 291 441 37 114.5 127 127 137 Returning 909 728 870.5 678 580.5 492 162

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

California Stanford UCLA USC Utah Arizona Washington St. 1 mtr Diving 44 54 42 74 72 73 0 800 Free Relay 108 110 94 124 120 127 46 400 Medley Relay 172 166 148 124 170 179 94 3 mtr Diving 210 234 192 213 260 202 94 500 Free 319 356 216 213 296 269 98 200 IM 424 431 288 279 307 289 111 50 Free 482.5 536 339.5 360 321 310 143 200 Free Relay 546.5 592 389.5 414 369 362 189 Platform Diving 589.5 654 439.5 496 432 409 189 400 IM 641.5 761 494.5 522 468 436 238 100 Fly 736.5 818 567.5 604 482 476 239 200 Free 856.5 908 614.5 604 508 546 248 100 Breast 917.5 983 675.5 652 530 593 296 100 Back 1010.5 1035 737.5 679 607 633 307 200 Medley Relay 1074.5 1091 789.5 733 657 633 355 1650 Free 1102.5 1150 897.5 733 762 633 369 200 Back 1211.5 1206 970.5 755 810 671 385 100 Free 1335.5 1290 1018.5 810.5 821.5 690 405 200 Breast 1409.5 1366 1034.5 898.5 857.5 702 462 200 Fly 1455.5 1393 1115.5 950.5 903.5 777 487 400 Free Relay 1519.5 1445 1169.5 1006.5 951.5 827 533

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

California Stanford UCLA USC Utah Arizona Washington St. 1 mtr Diving 44 54 42 74 72 73 0 800 Free Relay 64 56 52 50 48 54 46 400 Medley Relay 64 56 54 0 50 52 48 3 mtr Diving 38 68 44 89 90 23 0 500 Free 109 122 24 0 36 67 4 200 IM 105 75 72 66 11 20 13 50 Free 58.5 105 51.5 81 14 21 32 200 Free Relay 64 56 50 54 48 52 46 Platform Diving 43 62 50 82 63 47 0 400 IM 52 107 55 26 36 27 49 100 Fly 95 57 73 82 14 40 1 200 Free 120 90 47 0 26 70 9 100 Breast 61 75 61 48 22 47 48 100 Back 93 52 62 27 77 40 11 200 Medley Relay 64 56 52 54 50 0 48 1650 Free 28 59 108 0 105 0 14 200 Back 109 56 73 22 48 38 16 100 Free 124 84 48 55.5 11.5 19 20 200 Breast 74 76 16 88 36 12 57 200 Fly 46 27 81 52 46 75 25 400 Free Relay 64 52 54 56 48 50 46

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

UCLA California USC Washington St. Utah Arizona Stanford 1 0 7 3 1 0 2 3 2 2 10 4 0 0 0 2 3 0 3 2 0 2 0 8 4 3 5 2 0 1 0 4 5 1 2 3 0 0 2 9 6 3 5 2 0 1 1 3 7 3 3 2 0 3 1 5 8 2 0 4 2 4 1 2 9 5 2 0 1 3 2 3 10 4 1 4 1 2 1 3 11 2 0 2 1 3 6 2 12 6 0 0 2 2 4 2 13 4 1 3 2 3 2 1 14 4 5 2 2 3 0 0 15 4 2 1 1 3 6 0 16 5 0 2 2 2 3 0 17 0 4 1 2 2 4 2 18 3 2 1 1 4 2 2 19 4 1 0 2 6 1 1 20 0 3 0 0 8 1 2 21 1 1 0 1 2 5 1 22 2 3 1 2 1 1 1 23 2 1 1 1 1 3 0 24 4 1 0 3 1 0 0

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ivey, Isabel JR 96 100 Fly 1 50.87 837 100 Back 1 51.13 797 100 Free 1 47.54 828 Stadden, Isabel FR 88 200 IM 2 1:55.80 766 100 Back 2 51.17 794 200 Back 1 1:50.83 797 Wilson, Alicia JR 88 200 IM 1 1:53.65 840 400 IM 2 4:04.22 785 200 Back 2 1:52.67 743 Neumann, Robin SR 86 500 Free 4 4:39.96 739 200 Free 1 1:43.4 803 100 Free 2 47.94 790 Klinker, Rachel SO 82 500 Free 7 4:42.99 696 100 Fly 3 51.79 768 200 Fly 1 1:52.82 832 Spitz, Ayla SO 81 500 Free 3 4:38.05 766 200 Free 2 1:44.1 772 200 Back 4 1:53.21 728 Thai, Briana SR 78 1 mtr Diving 3 312.05 3 mtr Diving 4 315.45 Platform Diving 5 270.15 Riley, Eloise SO 76.5 50 Free 2 22.24 742 200 Free 6 1:47.56 635 100 Free 5 48.77 717 Dimeco, Sarah SO 76 500 Free 6 4:41.91 711 400 IM 6 4:12.67 655 1650 Free 2 16:06.45 676 Rajic, Ema JR 73 200 IM 10 1:58.93 671 100 Breast 2 58.45 824 200 Breast 2 2:07.19 786 Garcia, Elise JR 68.5 50 Free 7 22.32 728 100 Fly 9 52.78 700 100 Free 4 48.73 721 Harrison, Ali SR 61 100 Fly 14 53.9 627 100 Breast 6 1:00.4 703 200 Breast 6 2:11.38 679 Laughlin, Tea FR 55 200 IM 17 2:00.4 627 100 Back 4 52.51 711 200 Back 9 1:54.11 704 Gantriis, Emily FR 45 50 Free 17 22.23 744 200 Free 7 1:47.61 633 100 Free 14 49.38 668 Haigh, Kayla FR 26 1 mtr Diving 14 244.55 3 mtr Diving 18 217.35 Platform Diving 19 171.8 Tuck, Natalie SR 25 200 IM 18 2:01.65 588 100 Breast 20 1:03.08 546 200 Breast 14 2:16.75 540 Allen, Mara FR 22 500 Free 17 4:49.47 607 200 Free 14 1:49.05 575 100 Free 32 51.24 507 Skorus-Neely, A SR 22 200 IM 15 2:01.21 602 100 Breast 24 1:04.53 449 200 Breast 17 2:18.08 500 Graham, Cassie SO 21 1 mtr Diving 21 204.15 3 mtr Diving 20 193.25 Platform Diving 15 187.35 Bailey, Elizabe SR 19 100 Fly 22 55.4 520 100 Back 23 56.65 447 200 Fly 13 2:02.68 494 Riley, Isabella FR 8 50 Free 44 24.29 350 100 Back 20 55.99 495 200 Back 22 2:00.96 504 Davidson, Emma SO 3 50 Free 34 23.53 509 100 Breast 22 1:03.89 493 100 Free 30 51.03 527

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Forde, Brooke SR 91 500 Free 1 4:37.07 781 400 IM 1 4:02.57 813 200 Free 3 1:44.39 760 Tankersley, Mor JR 86 500 Free 2 4:37.11 780 200 Free 4 1:44.63 750 1650 Free 1 16:03.27 688 Kukurugya, Hann SR 80 200 IM 4 1:56.67 739 400 IM 3 4:08.7 715 200 Fly 3 1:56.29 711 Lenz, Daria JR 79 1 mtr Diving 5 293.55 3 mtr Diving 2 335.55 Platform Diving 4 275.15 Gormley, Isabel FR 77 500 Free 5 4:41.34 719 400 IM 5 4:12.16 663 1650 Free 3 16:11.44 656 Bartel, Zoe JR 75 200 IM 6 1:58.03 697 100 Breast 5 59.87 734 200 Breast 4 2:08.26 758 Rudolph, Janell FR 74 200 IM 5 1:58.01 698 100 Back 5 52.58 707 200 Back 6 1:56.19 648 Paulsen, Mia SR 71 1 mtr Diving 9 285.6 3 mtr Diving 6 302.25 Platform Diving 3 285.1 Fackenthal, Ama JR 62.5 50 Free 7 22.32 728 100 Fly 10 52.84 696 100 Free 7 49.24 679 Wheal, Emma SO 59 50 Free 9 22.12 764 100 Fly 5 52.23 737 100 Free 13 49.13 688 Raab, Allie JR 59 50 Free 20 22.89 629 100 Breast 3 58.74 804 200 Breast 3 2:07.31 783 Crisera, Alex SO 59 50 Free 18 22.7 661 100 Back 3 52.38 719 200 Back 5 1:53.67 716 Zhao, Grace SR 49 50 Free 22 22.95 618 100 Breast 7 1:00.56 694 200 Breast 7 2:11.78 670 Green, Lauren SR 48 50 Free 10 22.47 701 100 Fly 12 53.29 667 100 Free 11 48.9 707 Goeders, Anya JR 46.5 50 Free 5 22.28 735 100 Free 8 49.25 678 Pitzer, Lauren SR 46 500 Free 8 4:48.38 623 200 Free 9 1:46.87 662 100 Free 21 49.91 625 Glavinovich, Ka SR 45 500 Free 12 4:48.11 626 400 IM 7 4:13.83 638 200 Back 18 1:57.97 598 Wortmann, Julia SO 34 1 mtr Diving 17 226.95 3 mtr Diving 11 281.15 Platform Diving 17 188.65 Crage, Kira SO 17 50 Free 33 23.51 513 200 Free 10 1:47.64 632 Volpenhein, Ash SR 11 50 Free 19 22.77 649 100 Free 20 49.73 639

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Grover, Claire JR 77.5 50 Free 2 22.24 742 100 Breast 4 59.53 754 100 Free 6 49.12 689 Baron, Sam FR 69 200 IM 12 2:00.21 632 100 Fly 2 51.65 778 200 Fly 4 1:56.77 695 Smith, Delaney JR 57 200 IM 7 1:58.47 684 400 IM 10 4:14.3 631 200 Back 10 1:55.88 656 Kirschke, Ella JR 54 200 IM 9 1:57.85 703 400 IM 9 4:13.83 638 200 Back 13 1:57.82 602 Butler, Hannah SO 52 1 mtr Diving 6 278.3 3 mtr Diving 10 303.15 Platform Diving 16 151.75 Howard, Abriana JR 49 200 IM 14 2:00.77 615 100 Back 14 54.9 569 200 Back 7 1:56.33 644 Shaheen, Kaytel SO 49 1 mtr Diving 15 243.8 3 mtr Diving 13 269.05 Platform Diving 7 229.2 Su, Stephanie SO 47 500 Free 13 4:49.58 606 400 IM 18 4:27.3 396 1650 Free 4 16:30.09 579 Kosturos, Sophi SO 47 50 Free 15 22.9 627 100 Back 9 53.26 668 100 Free 12 49.11 690 Lo, Emily JR 38 100 Fly 18 54.8 565 100 Breast 12 1:02.15 603 200 Breast 11 2:14.21 609 Fanta, Greta FR 38 500 Free 19 4:52.16 567 200 Free 18 1:50.00 533 1650 Free 5 16:41.43 527 Dang, Gabby SO 37 50 Free 16 22.95 618 100 Fly 6 52.58 713 100 Free 23 50.1 609 Wilson, Maya FR 37 200 Free 16 1:50.72 501 1650 Free 12 17:13.49 360 200 Fly 16 2:06.56 339 Huxman, Aurora FR 35 1 mtr Diving 19 222.05 3 mtr Diving 14 250.65 Platform Diving 11 211.95 Sulkevich, Kath JR 34 500 Free 24 4:58.99 455 400 IM 16 4:26.99 402 1650 Free 8 16:48.11 495 Murphy, Crystal FR 29 50 Free 26 23.2 573 100 Fly 15 53.97 622 200 Fly 10 2:00.52 573 Stenstrom, Lind SO 27 50 Free 30 23.29 556 100 Back 13 54.75 579 200 Back 14 1:58.16 592 Hawkins, Daniel SO 26 500 Free 22 4:56.19 503 200 Free 22 1:50.95 490 1650 Free 9 16:48.21 494 Rhee, Rachel SO 26 50 Free 27 23.22 569 100 Breast 9 1:01.49 641 100 Free 19 49.71 641 Schaffer, Brook SO 23 50 Free 29 23.23 567 200 Free 8 1:47.69 630 100 Free 24 50.15 605 Lathrop, Jennif SR 21 50 Free 27 23.22 569 100 Back 12 54.4 600 200 Back 19 1:57.98 598 Foster, Lia SR 16 200 IM 24 2:06.16 426 100 Fly 28 56.35 443 200 Fly 12 2:02.48 502 Clarkowski, Sop JR 14 200 IM 28 2:06.63 407 100 Fly 23 55.57 506 200 Fly 15 2:05.96 363 Wright, Madelei FR 4 50 Free 32 23.44 527 200 Free 21 1:50.9 492 100 Free 33 51.26 505 Clarkowski, Nor FR 1 50 Free 24 23.45 525 100 Free 25 50.39 584

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dobler, Kaitlyn FR 91.5 50 Free 2 22.24 742 100 Breast 1 57.85 866 200 Breast 1 2:06.53 805 Agunbiade, Nike SO 88 1 mtr Diving 2 313.9 3 mtr Diving 1 374.65 Platform Diving 2 286.5 Odgers, Isabell JR 78 200 IM 3 1:56.51 744 400 IM 4 4:09.99 695 200 Breast 5 2:09.28 731 Delgado, Anicka FR 73.5 50 Free 5 22.28 735 100 Fly 8 52.72 704 100 Free 3 48.44 745 Kinsey, Hallie JR 73 200 IM 8 2:00.22 632 100 Fly 7 52.67 707 200 Fly 2 1:56.25 712 Stocker, Savann SO 66 1 mtr Diving 10 268.4 3 mtr Diving 5 302.35 Platform Diving 6 248.9 Volpintesta, Fa FR 62 1 mtr Diving 8 253.65 3 mtr Diving 7 289.05 Platform Diving 10 213.95 Schlicht, Jemma SR 59 50 Free 11 22.58 682 100 Fly 4 52.15 742 100 Free 10 48.76 718 Janvier, Aela SO 52 200 IM 13 2:00.69 618 100 Back 11 53.88 632 200 Back 8 1:56.99 626 Turner, Makenna JR 35 50 Free 40 23.78 457 100 Fly 16 54.2 607 200 Fly 6 1:58.51 640 Aroesty, Margar SR 31 200 IM 22 2:03.18 537 100 Breast 13 1:02.57 578 200 Breast 13 2:15.8 567 Ward, Allison FR 29 1 mtr Diving 18 225.1 3 mtr Diving 17 222.9 Platform Diving 14 200.75 Ciesla, Marta SR 24.5 50 Free 14 22.81 642 100 Free 15 49.43 664 Lawson, Maile SO 19 200 IM 29 2:06.8 401 100 Breast 23 1:04.04 483 200 Breast 10 2:13.61 624 Jean, Mathilde SO 11 50 Free 31 23.33 548 100 Back 16 55.14 554 100 Free 31 51.19 511

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power DeCecco, Lizzie SO 73 1 mtr Diving 4 300.6 3 mtr Diving 3 328.65 Platform Diving 9 221.8 Mills, Lexi SO 57 1 mtr Diving 7 268.1 3 mtr Diving 9 320.65 Platform Diving 13 204.55 Reimer, Audrey JR 49 50 Free 36 23.66 482 100 Back 8 53.1 677 200 Back 3 1:52.91 737 Caufield, Regan SO 49 1 mtr Diving 20 214.9 3 mtr Diving 8 275.75 Platform Diving 8 197.9 Lawless, Emma JR 47 100 Fly 13 53.47 655 100 Back 10 53.7 642 200 Back 11 1:56.22 647 Pittard, Charit SO 43 400 IM 11 4:19.38 548 100 Breast 18 1:02.66 572 200 Breast 9 2:12.73 647 Kabacy, Taylor FR 42 500 Free 14 4:50.82 588 400 IM 19 4:28.23 376 1650 Free 7 16:42.88 520 Niemczak, Zofie JR 39 500 Free 16 4:56.25 502 200 Free 19 1:50.56 508 200 Fly 8 2:02.39 505 Ruchala, Emma SR 37 1 mtr Diving 12 249.65 3 mtr Diving 12 281.0 Platform Diving 18 184.4 McClendon, Sara SR 36 500 Free 18 4:50.46 593 200 Free 20 1:50.73 500 1650 Free 6 16:41.51 527 Broome, Emma SR 28 100 Back 7 53.08 678 200 Back 20 1:58.97 568 Lehman, Harper FR 27 200 IM 20 2:02.87 547 100 Back 17 54.55 591 200 Fly 14 2:02.69 494 Gebhart, Mandy SR 26 500 Free 27 5:05.33 341 400 IM 17 4:25.8 426 1650 Free 10 16:52.68 472 Woznick, Madeli SO 25.5 50 Free 13 22.77 649 100 Fly 25 55.79 489 100 Free 15 49.43 664 Daniell, Camero FR 22 500 Free 20 4:52.74 559 200 Free 24 1:51.84 447 1650 Free 11 16:56.29 453 Beller, Elise SO 21 400 IM 20 4:36.31 219 1650 Free 15 18:00.91 141 200 Breast 21 2:27.93 192 Morici, Sophia JR 19 500 Free 28 5:06.63 318 1650 Free 14 17:52.78 171 200 Fly 19 2:05.61 377 Watson, Alyssa FR 18 200 IM 19 2:02.57 557 200 Free 15 1:50.38 516 100 Free 36 51.31 500 Edwards, Sadie FR 18 200 IM 25 2:05.62 447 100 Breast 16 1:03.53 517 200 Breast 18 2:18.58 485 Gassaway, Mcken JR 9 50 Free 47 29.53 0 100 Breast 21 1:03.85 496 200 Breast 20 2:26.7 225 Truax, Hannah FR 9 1 mtr Diving 22 163.85 3 mtr Diving 19 212.3 Leary, Kate FR 6 100 Fly 27 56.32 446 100 Back 19 55.96 498 100 Free 41 53.38 296 Alicea-Jorgense FR 5 50 Free 46 25.18 190 100 Fly 31 57.39 356 200 Fly 20 2:08.81 255 Miller, Kayla SO 2 50 Free 37 23.72 470 200 Free 23 1:51.32 472 100 Free 33 51.26 505 Hurst, Abbie SO 0 50 Free 47 29.53 0 100 Breast 25 1:06.31 326 Cathcart, Reaga FR 0 50 Free 34 23.53 509 200 Free 26 1:58.02 174 100 Free 36 51.31 500

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schnell, Delane SR 64 1 mtr Diving 1 343.45 Platform Diving 1 364.5 Farrow, Hannah SO 57 200 IM 11 1:59.04 667 100 Breast 11 1:01.89 618 200 Fly 5 1:57.66 667 Mortensen, Amal FR 49 500 Free 10 4:45.03 669 200 Free 5 1:44.81 743 100 Free 18 49.7 642 Lindsay, Tia FR 41 500 Free 11 4:47.97 628 200 Free 13 1:49.04 575 200 Back 16 1:59.20 561 Purwins, Jax JR 40 1 mtr Diving 13 249.1 3 mtr Diving 16 208.35 Platform Diving 12 207.0 Heimstead, Juli FR 39 100 Fly 11 53.04 683 200 Fly 7 1:59.73 600 Batchelor, Moll FR 38 500 Free 9 4:44.03 682 200 Free 12 1:48.49 598 100 Free 22 50.06 612 Bernal, Aria JR 33 200 IM 30 2:06.91 396 100 Back 6 52.63 704 200 Back 17 1:57.27 618 Filipek, Kayla SR 29 50 Free 12 22.75 653 100 Fly 20 54.86 560 100 Free 17 49.65 646 Sleeman, Gracie SO 28 1 mtr Diving 11 259.5 3 mtr Diving 15 239.4 Treydte, Cassly SO 28 500 Free 15 4:51.41 579 200 Free 11 1:47.96 619 100 Free 28 50.92 537 Dikeman, Skylar FR 24 50 Free 41 23.79 455 100 Back 15 55.02 561 200 Back 15 1:58.75 575 Burt, Maddy FR 24 50 Free 43 24.04 402 100 Fly 21 55.01 549 200 Fly 9 2:00.25 583 Neser, Jade SO 22 50 Free 42 23.84 444 100 Breast 8 1:00.6 691 100 Free 38 52.13 419 Hage, Kati SR 21 200 IM 33 2:09.93 281 100 Breast 17 1:02.63 574 200 Breast 15 2:18.21 496 Merckx, Axana SO 21 200 IM 21 2:02.94 545 400 IM 12 4:22.94 483 200 Back 23 2:03.52 412 Reeder, Grace SO 19 200 IM 27 2:06.29 421 400 IM 15 4:26.34 415 200 Fly 18 2:05.3 389 Stone, Jamie SR 13 50 Free 21 22.92 623 100 Fly 17 54.13 611 100 Free 27 50.56 569 Erlam, Marti JR 11 1 mtr Diving 16 243.55 Lang, Erin SO 10 500 Free 23 4:57.66 478 100 Back 21 56.06 490 200 Back 21 2:00.43 522 Anderson, Grace FR 6 50 Free 25 23.16 580 100 Fly 19 54.84 562 100 Free 29 50.96 533 Connor, Alayna JR 2 50 Free 23 22.96 616 100 Fly 30 56.39 440 100 Free 26 50.45 579

Washington St.