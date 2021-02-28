2021 Pac 12 Women’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
First a few notes
Cal got pretty balanced contributions from each of their 4 classes with their freshmen scoring 244 individual points, their sophomores with 339.5, juniors with 325.5, and seniors with 291. This was in contrast to Stanford who were heavily led by their juniors and seniors. The Stanford juniors and seniors scored 408 and 441 points respectively, while their freshmen (151) and sophomores (169) each scored less than half those totals. This highlights the need for Stanford to get back their several high profile deferrals if they want to remain competitive with or pass Cal in the next few years. On paper, the Bears return 181 more individual points. That gap disappears quickly if you assume
and Regan Smith are back for the Cardinal, but if not Cal look quite strong going forward. Taylor Ruck Stanford’s juniors (408) and seniors (441) were the two highest scoring classes at the meet
Cal’s 124 points in the 100 free was the most any team scored in any event. Next best was Stanford’s 122 in the 500 free
By Swimulator power points the top swim of the meet was USC freshman
‘s 57.85 100 breast Kaitlyn Dobler
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. California: 1519.5
2. Stanford: 1445
3. UCLA: 1169.5
4. USC: 1006.5
5. Utah: 951.5
6. Arizona: 827
7. Washington St.: 533 Individual Scores by Year
California
Stanford
UCLA
USC
Utah
Arizona
Washington St.
FR
244
151
213
256
147
221
126
SO
339.5
169
334
236
270.5
185
35
JR
325.5
408
323.5
186
163
86
1
SR
291
441
37
114.5
127
127
137
Returning
909
728
870.5
678
580.5
492
162
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
California
Stanford
UCLA
USC
Utah
Arizona
Washington St.
1 mtr Diving
44
54
42
74
72
73
0
800 Free Relay
108
110
94
124
120
127
46
400 Medley Relay
172
166
148
124
170
179
94
3 mtr Diving
210
234
192
213
260
202
94
500 Free
319
356
216
213
296
269
98
200 IM
424
431
288
279
307
289
111
50 Free
482.5
536
339.5
360
321
310
143
200 Free Relay
546.5
592
389.5
414
369
362
189
Platform Diving
589.5
654
439.5
496
432
409
189
400 IM
641.5
761
494.5
522
468
436
238
100 Fly
736.5
818
567.5
604
482
476
239
200 Free
856.5
908
614.5
604
508
546
248
100 Breast
917.5
983
675.5
652
530
593
296
100 Back
1010.5
1035
737.5
679
607
633
307
200 Medley Relay
1074.5
1091
789.5
733
657
633
355
1650 Free
1102.5
1150
897.5
733
762
633
369
200 Back
1211.5
1206
970.5
755
810
671
385
100 Free
1335.5
1290
1018.5
810.5
821.5
690
405
200 Breast
1409.5
1366
1034.5
898.5
857.5
702
462
200 Fly
1455.5
1393
1115.5
950.5
903.5
777
487
400 Free Relay
1519.5
1445
1169.5
1006.5
951.5
827
533
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
California
Stanford
UCLA
USC
Utah
Arizona
Washington St.
1 mtr Diving
44
54
42
74
72
73
0
800 Free Relay
64
56
52
50
48
54
46
400 Medley Relay
64
56
54
0
50
52
48
3 mtr Diving
38
68
44
89
90
23
0
500 Free
109
122
24
0
36
67
4
200 IM
105
75
72
66
11
20
13
50 Free
58.5
105
51.5
81
14
21
32
200 Free Relay
64
56
50
54
48
52
46
Platform Diving
43
62
50
82
63
47
0
400 IM
52
107
55
26
36
27
49
100 Fly
95
57
73
82
14
40
1
200 Free
120
90
47
0
26
70
9
100 Breast
61
75
61
48
22
47
48
100 Back
93
52
62
27
77
40
11
200 Medley Relay
64
56
52
54
50
0
48
1650 Free
28
59
108
0
105
0
14
200 Back
109
56
73
22
48
38
16
100 Free
124
84
48
55.5
11.5
19
20
200 Breast
74
76
16
88
36
12
57
200 Fly
46
27
81
52
46
75
25
400 Free Relay
64
52
54
56
48
50
46
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
UCLA
California
USC
Washington St.
Utah
Arizona
Stanford
1
0
7
3
1
0
2
3
2
2
10
4
0
0
0
2
3
0
3
2
0
2
0
8
4
3
5
2
0
1
0
4
5
1
2
3
0
0
2
9
6
3
5
2
0
1
1
3
7
3
3
2
0
3
1
5
8
2
0
4
2
4
1
2
9
5
2
0
1
3
2
3
10
4
1
4
1
2
1
3
11
2
0
2
1
3
6
2
12
6
0
0
2
2
4
2
13
4
1
3
2
3
2
1
14
4
5
2
2
3
0
0
15
4
2
1
1
3
6
0
16
5
0
2
2
2
3
0
17
0
4
1
2
2
4
2
18
3
2
1
1
4
2
2
19
4
1
0
2
6
1
1
20
0
3
0
0
8
1
2
21
1
1
0
1
2
5
1
22
2
3
1
2
1
1
1
23
2
1
1
1
1
3
0
24
4
1
0
3
1
0
0
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. California
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ivey, Isabel
JR
96
100 Fly
1
50.87
837
100 Back
1
51.13
797
100 Free
1
47.54
828
Stadden, Isabel
FR
88
200 IM
2
1:55.80
766
100 Back
2
51.17
794
200 Back
1
1:50.83
797
Wilson, Alicia
JR
88
200 IM
1
1:53.65
840
400 IM
2
4:04.22
785
200 Back
2
1:52.67
743
Neumann, Robin
SR
86
500 Free
4
4:39.96
739
200 Free
1
1:43.4
803
100 Free
2
47.94
790
Klinker, Rachel
SO
82
500 Free
7
4:42.99
696
100 Fly
3
51.79
768
200 Fly
1
1:52.82
832
Spitz, Ayla
SO
81
500 Free
3
4:38.05
766
200 Free
2
1:44.1
772
200 Back
4
1:53.21
728
Thai, Briana
SR
78
1 mtr Diving
3
312.05
3 mtr Diving
4
315.45
Platform Diving
5
270.15
Riley, Eloise
SO
76.5
50 Free
2
22.24
742
200 Free
6
1:47.56
635
100 Free
5
48.77
717
Dimeco, Sarah
SO
76
500 Free
6
4:41.91
711
400 IM
6
4:12.67
655
1650 Free
2
16:06.45
676
Rajic, Ema
JR
73
200 IM
10
1:58.93
671
100 Breast
2
58.45
824
200 Breast
2
2:07.19
786
Garcia, Elise
JR
68.5
50 Free
7
22.32
728
100 Fly
9
52.78
700
100 Free
4
48.73
721
Harrison, Ali
SR
61
100 Fly
14
53.9
627
100 Breast
6
1:00.4
703
200 Breast
6
2:11.38
679
Laughlin, Tea
FR
55
200 IM
17
2:00.4
627
100 Back
4
52.51
711
200 Back
9
1:54.11
704
Gantriis, Emily
FR
45
50 Free
17
22.23
744
200 Free
7
1:47.61
633
100 Free
14
49.38
668
Haigh, Kayla
FR
26
1 mtr Diving
14
244.55
3 mtr Diving
18
217.35
Platform Diving
19
171.8
Tuck, Natalie
SR
25
200 IM
18
2:01.65
588
100 Breast
20
1:03.08
546
200 Breast
14
2:16.75
540
Allen, Mara
FR
22
500 Free
17
4:49.47
607
200 Free
14
1:49.05
575
100 Free
32
51.24
507
Skorus-Neely, A
SR
22
200 IM
15
2:01.21
602
100 Breast
24
1:04.53
449
200 Breast
17
2:18.08
500
Graham, Cassie
SO
21
1 mtr Diving
21
204.15
3 mtr Diving
20
193.25
Platform Diving
15
187.35
Bailey, Elizabe
SR
19
100 Fly
22
55.4
520
100 Back
23
56.65
447
200 Fly
13
2:02.68
494
Riley, Isabella
FR
8
50 Free
44
24.29
350
100 Back
20
55.99
495
200 Back
22
2:00.96
504
Davidson, Emma
SO
3
50 Free
34
23.53
509
100 Breast
22
1:03.89
493
100 Free
30
51.03
527
Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Forde, Brooke
SR
91
500 Free
1
4:37.07
781
400 IM
1
4:02.57
813
200 Free
3
1:44.39
760
Tankersley, Mor
JR
86
500 Free
2
4:37.11
780
200 Free
4
1:44.63
750
1650 Free
1
16:03.27
688
Kukurugya, Hann
SR
80
200 IM
4
1:56.67
739
400 IM
3
4:08.7
715
200 Fly
3
1:56.29
711
Lenz, Daria
JR
79
1 mtr Diving
5
293.55
3 mtr Diving
2
335.55
Platform Diving
4
275.15
Gormley, Isabel
FR
77
500 Free
5
4:41.34
719
400 IM
5
4:12.16
663
1650 Free
3
16:11.44
656
Bartel, Zoe
JR
75
200 IM
6
1:58.03
697
100 Breast
5
59.87
734
200 Breast
4
2:08.26
758
Rudolph, Janell
FR
74
200 IM
5
1:58.01
698
100 Back
5
52.58
707
200 Back
6
1:56.19
648
Paulsen, Mia
SR
71
1 mtr Diving
9
285.6
3 mtr Diving
6
302.25
Platform Diving
3
285.1
Fackenthal, Ama
JR
62.5
50 Free
7
22.32
728
100 Fly
10
52.84
696
100 Free
7
49.24
679
Wheal, Emma
SO
59
50 Free
9
22.12
764
100 Fly
5
52.23
737
100 Free
13
49.13
688
Raab, Allie
JR
59
50 Free
20
22.89
629
100 Breast
3
58.74
804
200 Breast
3
2:07.31
783
Crisera, Alex
SO
59
50 Free
18
22.7
661
100 Back
3
52.38
719
200 Back
5
1:53.67
716
Zhao, Grace
SR
49
50 Free
22
22.95
618
100 Breast
7
1:00.56
694
200 Breast
7
2:11.78
670
Green, Lauren
SR
48
50 Free
10
22.47
701
100 Fly
12
53.29
667
100 Free
11
48.9
707
Goeders, Anya
JR
46.5
50 Free
5
22.28
735
100 Free
8
49.25
678
Pitzer, Lauren
SR
46
500 Free
8
4:48.38
623
200 Free
9
1:46.87
662
100 Free
21
49.91
625
Glavinovich, Ka
SR
45
500 Free
12
4:48.11
626
400 IM
7
4:13.83
638
200 Back
18
1:57.97
598
Wortmann, Julia
SO
34
1 mtr Diving
17
226.95
3 mtr Diving
11
281.15
Platform Diving
17
188.65
Crage, Kira
SO
17
50 Free
33
23.51
513
200 Free
10
1:47.64
632
Volpenhein, Ash
SR
11
50 Free
19
22.77
649
100 Free
20
49.73
639
UCLA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Grover, Claire
JR
77.5
50 Free
2
22.24
742
100 Breast
4
59.53
754
100 Free
6
49.12
689
Baron, Sam
FR
69
200 IM
12
2:00.21
632
100 Fly
2
51.65
778
200 Fly
4
1:56.77
695
Smith, Delaney
JR
57
200 IM
7
1:58.47
684
400 IM
10
4:14.3
631
200 Back
10
1:55.88
656
Kirschke, Ella
JR
54
200 IM
9
1:57.85
703
400 IM
9
4:13.83
638
200 Back
13
1:57.82
602
Butler, Hannah
SO
52
1 mtr Diving
6
278.3
3 mtr Diving
10
303.15
Platform Diving
16
151.75
Howard, Abriana
JR
49
200 IM
14
2:00.77
615
100 Back
14
54.9
569
200 Back
7
1:56.33
644
Shaheen, Kaytel
SO
49
1 mtr Diving
15
243.8
3 mtr Diving
13
269.05
Platform Diving
7
229.2
Su, Stephanie
SO
47
500 Free
13
4:49.58
606
400 IM
18
4:27.3
396
1650 Free
4
16:30.09
579
Kosturos, Sophi
SO
47
50 Free
15
22.9
627
100 Back
9
53.26
668
100 Free
12
49.11
690
Lo, Emily
JR
38
100 Fly
18
54.8
565
100 Breast
12
1:02.15
603
200 Breast
11
2:14.21
609
Fanta, Greta
FR
38
500 Free
19
4:52.16
567
200 Free
18
1:50.00
533
1650 Free
5
16:41.43
527
Dang, Gabby
SO
37
50 Free
16
22.95
618
100 Fly
6
52.58
713
100 Free
23
50.1
609
Wilson, Maya
FR
37
200 Free
16
1:50.72
501
1650 Free
12
17:13.49
360
200 Fly
16
2:06.56
339
Huxman, Aurora
FR
35
1 mtr Diving
19
222.05
3 mtr Diving
14
250.65
Platform Diving
11
211.95
Sulkevich, Kath
JR
34
500 Free
24
4:58.99
455
400 IM
16
4:26.99
402
1650 Free
8
16:48.11
495
Murphy, Crystal
FR
29
50 Free
26
23.2
573
100 Fly
15
53.97
622
200 Fly
10
2:00.52
573
Stenstrom, Lind
SO
27
50 Free
30
23.29
556
100 Back
13
54.75
579
200 Back
14
1:58.16
592
Hawkins, Daniel
SO
26
500 Free
22
4:56.19
503
200 Free
22
1:50.95
490
1650 Free
9
16:48.21
494
Rhee, Rachel
SO
26
50 Free
27
23.22
569
100 Breast
9
1:01.49
641
100 Free
19
49.71
641
Schaffer, Brook
SO
23
50 Free
29
23.23
567
200 Free
8
1:47.69
630
100 Free
24
50.15
605
Lathrop, Jennif
SR
21
50 Free
27
23.22
569
100 Back
12
54.4
600
200 Back
19
1:57.98
598
Foster, Lia
SR
16
200 IM
24
2:06.16
426
100 Fly
28
56.35
443
200 Fly
12
2:02.48
502
Clarkowski, Sop
JR
14
200 IM
28
2:06.63
407
100 Fly
23
55.57
506
200 Fly
15
2:05.96
363
Wright, Madelei
FR
4
50 Free
32
23.44
527
200 Free
21
1:50.9
492
100 Free
33
51.26
505
Clarkowski, Nor
FR
1
50 Free
24
23.45
525
100 Free
25
50.39
584
USC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dobler, Kaitlyn
FR
91.5
50 Free
2
22.24
742
100 Breast
1
57.85
866
200 Breast
1
2:06.53
805
Agunbiade, Nike
SO
88
1 mtr Diving
2
313.9
3 mtr Diving
1
374.65
Platform Diving
2
286.5
Odgers, Isabell
JR
78
200 IM
3
1:56.51
744
400 IM
4
4:09.99
695
200 Breast
5
2:09.28
731
Delgado, Anicka
FR
73.5
50 Free
5
22.28
735
100 Fly
8
52.72
704
100 Free
3
48.44
745
Kinsey, Hallie
JR
73
200 IM
8
2:00.22
632
100 Fly
7
52.67
707
200 Fly
2
1:56.25
712
Stocker, Savann
SO
66
1 mtr Diving
10
268.4
3 mtr Diving
5
302.35
Platform Diving
6
248.9
Volpintesta, Fa
FR
62
1 mtr Diving
8
253.65
3 mtr Diving
7
289.05
Platform Diving
10
213.95
Schlicht, Jemma
SR
59
50 Free
11
22.58
682
100 Fly
4
52.15
742
100 Free
10
48.76
718
Janvier, Aela
SO
52
200 IM
13
2:00.69
618
100 Back
11
53.88
632
200 Back
8
1:56.99
626
Turner, Makenna
JR
35
50 Free
40
23.78
457
100 Fly
16
54.2
607
200 Fly
6
1:58.51
640
Aroesty, Margar
SR
31
200 IM
22
2:03.18
537
100 Breast
13
1:02.57
578
200 Breast
13
2:15.8
567
Ward, Allison
FR
29
1 mtr Diving
18
225.1
3 mtr Diving
17
222.9
Platform Diving
14
200.75
Ciesla, Marta
SR
24.5
50 Free
14
22.81
642
100 Free
15
49.43
664
Lawson, Maile
SO
19
200 IM
29
2:06.8
401
100 Breast
23
1:04.04
483
200 Breast
10
2:13.61
624
Jean, Mathilde
SO
11
50 Free
31
23.33
548
100 Back
16
55.14
554
100 Free
31
51.19
511
Utah
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
DeCecco, Lizzie
SO
73
1 mtr Diving
4
300.6
3 mtr Diving
3
328.65
Platform Diving
9
221.8
Mills, Lexi
SO
57
1 mtr Diving
7
268.1
3 mtr Diving
9
320.65
Platform Diving
13
204.55
Reimer, Audrey
JR
49
50 Free
36
23.66
482
100 Back
8
53.1
677
200 Back
3
1:52.91
737
Caufield, Regan
SO
49
1 mtr Diving
20
214.9
3 mtr Diving
8
275.75
Platform Diving
8
197.9
Lawless, Emma
JR
47
100 Fly
13
53.47
655
100 Back
10
53.7
642
200 Back
11
1:56.22
647
Pittard, Charit
SO
43
400 IM
11
4:19.38
548
100 Breast
18
1:02.66
572
200 Breast
9
2:12.73
647
Kabacy, Taylor
FR
42
500 Free
14
4:50.82
588
400 IM
19
4:28.23
376
1650 Free
7
16:42.88
520
Niemczak, Zofie
JR
39
500 Free
16
4:56.25
502
200 Free
19
1:50.56
508
200 Fly
8
2:02.39
505
Ruchala, Emma
SR
37
1 mtr Diving
12
249.65
3 mtr Diving
12
281.0
Platform Diving
18
184.4
McClendon, Sara
SR
36
500 Free
18
4:50.46
593
200 Free
20
1:50.73
500
1650 Free
6
16:41.51
527
Broome, Emma
SR
28
100 Back
7
53.08
678
200 Back
20
1:58.97
568
Lehman, Harper
FR
27
200 IM
20
2:02.87
547
100 Back
17
54.55
591
200 Fly
14
2:02.69
494
Gebhart, Mandy
SR
26
500 Free
27
5:05.33
341
400 IM
17
4:25.8
426
1650 Free
10
16:52.68
472
Woznick, Madeli
SO
25.5
50 Free
13
22.77
649
100 Fly
25
55.79
489
100 Free
15
49.43
664
Daniell, Camero
FR
22
500 Free
20
4:52.74
559
200 Free
24
1:51.84
447
1650 Free
11
16:56.29
453
Beller, Elise
SO
21
400 IM
20
4:36.31
219
1650 Free
15
18:00.91
141
200 Breast
21
2:27.93
192
Morici, Sophia
JR
19
500 Free
28
5:06.63
318
1650 Free
14
17:52.78
171
200 Fly
19
2:05.61
377
Watson, Alyssa
FR
18
200 IM
19
2:02.57
557
200 Free
15
1:50.38
516
100 Free
36
51.31
500
Edwards, Sadie
FR
18
200 IM
25
2:05.62
447
100 Breast
16
1:03.53
517
200 Breast
18
2:18.58
485
Gassaway, Mcken
JR
9
50 Free
47
29.53
0
100 Breast
21
1:03.85
496
200 Breast
20
2:26.7
225
Truax, Hannah
FR
9
1 mtr Diving
22
163.85
3 mtr Diving
19
212.3
Leary, Kate
FR
6
100 Fly
27
56.32
446
100 Back
19
55.96
498
100 Free
41
53.38
296
Alicea-Jorgense
FR
5
50 Free
46
25.18
190
100 Fly
31
57.39
356
200 Fly
20
2:08.81
255
Miller, Kayla
SO
2
50 Free
37
23.72
470
200 Free
23
1:51.32
472
100 Free
33
51.26
505
Hurst, Abbie
SO
0
50 Free
47
29.53
0
100 Breast
25
1:06.31
326
Cathcart, Reaga
FR
0
50 Free
34
23.53
509
200 Free
26
1:58.02
174
100 Free
36
51.31
500
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schnell, Delane
SR
64
1 mtr Diving
1
343.45
Platform Diving
1
364.5
Farrow, Hannah
SO
57
200 IM
11
1:59.04
667
100 Breast
11
1:01.89
618
200 Fly
5
1:57.66
667
Mortensen, Amal
FR
49
500 Free
10
4:45.03
669
200 Free
5
1:44.81
743
100 Free
18
49.7
642
Lindsay, Tia
FR
41
500 Free
11
4:47.97
628
200 Free
13
1:49.04
575
200 Back
16
1:59.20
561
Purwins, Jax
JR
40
1 mtr Diving
13
249.1
3 mtr Diving
16
208.35
Platform Diving
12
207.0
Heimstead, Juli
FR
39
100 Fly
11
53.04
683
200 Fly
7
1:59.73
600
Batchelor, Moll
FR
38
500 Free
9
4:44.03
682
200 Free
12
1:48.49
598
100 Free
22
50.06
612
Bernal, Aria
JR
33
200 IM
30
2:06.91
396
100 Back
6
52.63
704
200 Back
17
1:57.27
618
Filipek, Kayla
SR
29
50 Free
12
22.75
653
100 Fly
20
54.86
560
100 Free
17
49.65
646
Sleeman, Gracie
SO
28
1 mtr Diving
11
259.5
3 mtr Diving
15
239.4
Treydte, Cassly
SO
28
500 Free
15
4:51.41
579
200 Free
11
1:47.96
619
100 Free
28
50.92
537
Dikeman, Skylar
FR
24
50 Free
41
23.79
455
100 Back
15
55.02
561
200 Back
15
1:58.75
575
Burt, Maddy
FR
24
50 Free
43
24.04
402
100 Fly
21
55.01
549
200 Fly
9
2:00.25
583
Neser, Jade
SO
22
50 Free
42
23.84
444
100 Breast
8
1:00.6
691
100 Free
38
52.13
419
Hage, Kati
SR
21
200 IM
33
2:09.93
281
100 Breast
17
1:02.63
574
200 Breast
15
2:18.21
496
Merckx, Axana
SO
21
200 IM
21
2:02.94
545
400 IM
12
4:22.94
483
200 Back
23
2:03.52
412
Reeder, Grace
SO
19
200 IM
27
2:06.29
421
400 IM
15
4:26.34
415
200 Fly
18
2:05.3
389
Stone, Jamie
SR
13
50 Free
21
22.92
623
100 Fly
17
54.13
611
100 Free
27
50.56
569
Erlam, Marti
JR
11
1 mtr Diving
16
243.55
Lang, Erin
SO
10
500 Free
23
4:57.66
478
100 Back
21
56.06
490
200 Back
21
2:00.43
522
Anderson, Grace
FR
6
50 Free
25
23.16
580
100 Fly
19
54.84
562
100 Free
29
50.96
533
Connor, Alayna
JR
2
50 Free
23
22.96
616
100 Fly
30
56.39
440
100 Free
26
50.45
579
Washington St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Larson, Chloe
SR
53
50 Free
1
22.18
753
100 Fly
24
55.65
500
100 Free
9
48.74
720
McCoy, Taylor
SR
48
200 IM
16
2:01.35
597
400 IM
8
4:15.11
618
200 Back
12
1:57.09
623
Duarte, Mackenz
SR
36
200 IM
23
2:03.77
516
100 Breast
15
1:03.11
544
200 Breast
8
2:14.45
603
Vartiainen, Ale
FR
32
200 IM
31
2:07.13
388
100 Breast
10
1:01.85
621
200 Breast
12
2:14.91
591
Liebzeit, Josie
FR
28
500 Free
26
5:02.79
387
400 IM
13
4:24.19
459
1650 Free
13
17:22.45
313
Swain, Kiana
FR
23
100 Fly
26
55.84
485
100 Back
18
55.41
536
200 Fly
11
2:02.4
505
Springer, Jewel
SO
22
200 IM
32
2:07.84
360
400 IM
14
4:25.95
423
200 Fly
17
2:05.1
397
Grotte, Hailey
FR
13
50 Free
37
23.72
470
100 Breast
14
1:02.85
561
100 Free
40
52.47
384
Van Rooyen, Mic
SO
13
500 Free
21
4:54.42
532
200 Free
17
1:49.34
562
100 Free
35
51.29
502
Takashige, Kaya
FR
12
100 Fly
29
56.37
441
100 Breast
19
1:02.8
564
200 Breast
19
2:20.16
434
Ward, Emily
FR
11
200 IM
26
2:06.23
423
200 Free
25
1:53.26
377
200 Breast
16
2:19.67
450
Poloni, Makayla
FR
4
500 Free
25
5:01.48
410
100 Back
22
56.3
473
200 Back
24
2:04.47
376
Jarding, Sarah
FR
3
200 IM
34
2:10.46
262
100 Breast
26
1:09.85
136
200 Breast
22
2:30.88
125
Gardner, Paige
JR
1
50 Free
39
23.73
468
100 Back
24
58.82
287
100 Free
39
52.19
412
Kirton, Mikaela
SO
0
50 Free
45
24.33
342
100 Fly
32
58.04
304
100 Free
42
53.64
272