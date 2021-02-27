2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27
- Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX
- Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (2020 results)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
CURRENT TEAM SCORES
- Stanford, 1091
- Cal, 1074.5
- UCLA, 789
- USC, 732.5
- Utah, 657
- Arizona, 633
- Washington State, 355
Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet
The team race for the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships will be close here in Houston, will Cal just 16.5 points behind 4-time defending Pac-12 champion Stanford. In the race for third, UCLA has passed USC by 56.5 points. Meanwhile, Utah is 24 points ahead of Arizona for 5th place. Topping off the competition will be the top seeded heat of the 1650 free, followed by the finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay timed finals.
Stanford junior Morgan Tankersley comes in as the defending Pac-12 champion in the 1650 free, with Cal sophomore Sarah Dimeco‘s seed time just 4 seconds off of Tankersley’s. On the other hand, Cal freshman Isabelle Stadden will contend for her first Pac-12 title in the 200 back, where she leads by a second over junior teammate Alicia Wilson.
The 100 free championship final will feature four Cal Bears in the middle lanes, led by double 2021 Pac-12 champ junior Izzy Ivey and 200 free champion senior Robin Neumann. The 200 breast is a different story, as USC freshman Kaitlyn Dobler leads the long breast event coming off a runner-up finish in the 50 free and topping the 100 breast last night. She will be joined by USC teammate Isa Odgers, Stanford juniors Allie Raab and Zoe Bartel, and Cal junior Ema Rajic.
The last individual event, the 200 fly, will feature top seed Cal sophomore Rachel Klinker, USC junior Hallie Kinsey, Stanford senior Hannah Kukurugya, and UCLA freshman Sam Baron. Into the 400 free relay, Cal is seeded four-tenths ahead of Stanford while UCLA is seeded two-tenths ahead of USC.
WOMEN’S 1650 FREE – TIMED FINALS
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 15:40.17 – Cierra Runge (Cal) – 2015
- Pac-12 Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2016
- NCAA “A” Cut: 15:52.41
- 2020 Champion: Morgan Tankersley (Stanford) – 15:50.81
Early Heat:
Out of the first heat that went off roughly two hours before the top heat, Utah freshman Taylor Kabacy currently holds the top time with 16:42.88. That knocks 7 seconds off her lifetime best of 16:49.72 from the 2017 WA Senior State meet when she was 16. Currently running second is UCLA sophomore Daniella Hawkins (16:48.21), followed by another Utah freshman Cameron Daniell (16:56.29).
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:48.27 – Kathleen Baker (Cal) – 2018
- Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30 – Kathleen Baker (Cal) – 2018
- NCAA “A” Cut: 1:50.50
- 2020 Champion: Erin Voss (Stanford) – 1:51.37
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 46.35 – Abbey Weitzeil (Cal) – 2019
- Pac-12 Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel (Stanford) – 2017
- NCAA “A” Cut: 47.18
- 2020 Champion: Laticia Transom (USC) – 47.85
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 2:04.75 – Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009
- Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75 – Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009
- NCAA “A” Cut: 2:06.84
- 2020 Champion: Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 2:07.35
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- Pac-12 Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018
- NCAA “A” Cut: 1:53.20
- 2020 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC) – 1:51.26
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 3:07.41 – Cal – 2019
- Pac-12 Record: 3:06.96 – Cal – 2019
- NCAA “A” Cut: 3:14.61
- 2020 Champion: USC – 3:10.76
