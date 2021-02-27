2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

CURRENT TEAM SCORES

Stanford, 1091 Cal, 1074.5 UCLA, 789 USC, 732.5 Utah, 657 Arizona, 633 Washington State, 355

The team race for the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships will be close here in Houston, will Cal just 16.5 points behind 4-time defending Pac-12 champion Stanford. In the race for third, UCLA has passed USC by 56.5 points. Meanwhile, Utah is 24 points ahead of Arizona for 5th place. Topping off the competition will be the top seeded heat of the 1650 free, followed by the finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay timed finals.

Stanford junior Morgan Tankersley comes in as the defending Pac-12 champion in the 1650 free, with Cal sophomore Sarah Dimeco‘s seed time just 4 seconds off of Tankersley’s. On the other hand, Cal freshman Isabelle Stadden will contend for her first Pac-12 title in the 200 back, where she leads by a second over junior teammate Alicia Wilson.

The 100 free championship final will feature four Cal Bears in the middle lanes, led by double 2021 Pac-12 champ junior Izzy Ivey and 200 free champion senior Robin Neumann. The 200 breast is a different story, as USC freshman Kaitlyn Dobler leads the long breast event coming off a runner-up finish in the 50 free and topping the 100 breast last night. She will be joined by USC teammate Isa Odgers, Stanford juniors Allie Raab and Zoe Bartel, and Cal junior Ema Rajic.

The last individual event, the 200 fly, will feature top seed Cal sophomore Rachel Klinker, USC junior Hallie Kinsey, Stanford senior Hannah Kukurugya, and UCLA freshman Sam Baron. Into the 400 free relay, Cal is seeded four-tenths ahead of Stanford while UCLA is seeded two-tenths ahead of USC.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE – TIMED FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 15:40.17 – Cierra Runge (Cal) – 2015

Pac-12 Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2016

NCAA “A” Cut: 15:52.41

2020 Champion: Morgan Tankersley (Stanford) – 15:50.81

Early Heat:

Out of the first heat that went off roughly two hours before the top heat, Utah freshman Taylor Kabacy currently holds the top time with 16:42.88. That knocks 7 seconds off her lifetime best of 16:49.72 from the 2017 WA Senior State meet when she was 16. Currently running second is UCLA sophomore Daniella Hawkins (16:48.21), followed by another Utah freshman Cameron Daniell (16:56.29).

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:48.27 – Kathleen Baker (Cal) – 2018

Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30 – Kathleen Baker (Cal) – 2018

NCAA “A” Cut: 1:50.50

2020 Champion: Erin Voss (Stanford) – 1:51.37

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 46.35 – Abbey Weitzeil (Cal) – 2019

Pac-12 Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel (Stanford) – 2017

NCAA “A” Cut: 47.18

2020 Champion: Laticia Transom (USC) – 47.85

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 2:04.75 – Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009

Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75 – Rebecca Soni (USC) – 2009

NCAA “A” Cut: 2:06.84

2020 Champion: Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 2:07.35

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Pac-12 Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

NCAA “A” Cut: 1:53.20

2020 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC) – 1:51.26

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS