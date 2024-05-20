Truckee Girls Defend 2024 Nevada 3A Title, Boulder City & Truckee Boys Teams Tie for Win

2024 NIAA 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships

May 18th, 2024

Pavilion Center Pool (Swimming)

Las Vegas, NV

SCY (25y)

Timed Finals

The 2024 NIAA Nevada High School State Swimming and Diving Championships concluded on Saturday with swimming action happening at the Pavilion Center Pool in Las Vegas, NV. The series is split up into three classes: 3A (and under), 4A, and 5A, which did not begin until 2022 following two cancelled state meets in 2020 and 2021 from the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify for each class’ respective state meet, the top four finishers from each individual/relay event move on from each class’ two regional championships. The 4A finals session concluded on Thursday, with Saturday evening having class 5A finals sound off.

Saturday morning was the class 3A swimming state finals, where the Truckee girls and Boulder City boys successfully defended their 2023 team titles. On the girls side, Truckee dominated by over 50 points while Coral (69) just nipped out Boulder City (66) and Virgin Valley (65) for the runner-up crown. Meanwhile on the boys side, Boulder City wound up sharing the team title with Boulder City, who placed second last year. The Coral boys comfortably came in third.

3A GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Truckee, 121 Coral, 69 Boulder City, 66 Virgin Valley, 65 North Tahoe, 46

3A BOYS TEAM SCORES

Truckee/Boulder City, 112 – Coral, 83 North Tahoe, 44 Virgin Valley, 30

GIRLS FINALS HIGHLIGHTS

Boulder City’s Phoebe McClaren, committed to St. Bonaventure for fall 2024, became a 3-time 3A Nevada HS state champion in both the 200 free and 500 free. She first won the 200 free at 1:54.15, her fastest time to win a state title. Then, she destroyed the 500 free by over 34 seconds to nab the win at 4:53.11, taking down both her best time of 4:54.39 and the 2017 3A state record of 4:54.54. Finishing in second place in both races behind McClaren was Pinecrest Sloan Canyon’s Hailey Imasa, clocking 2:00.65 in the 200 free and 5:27.16 in the 500 free.

Peering at the 1-meter diving boards, Boulder City’s McKenna Morrow had also won her 3rd-straight 3A state title.

Virgin Valley’s Kyra Jensen, a freshman, also won two 3A titles on Saturday as well. She first won the 50 free at 25.73, a tenth ahead of runner-up South Tahoe’s Nicole Whisnant (25.83). Jensen then flipped over to win the 100 back at 1:04.45, ahead of North Tahoe’s Kayden Watts (1:05.11) and Truckee’s Addie Schaller (1:06.09).

Truckee’s Schaller had earlier won the 100 free at 57.06, tenths ahead of teammate Aspen Hall (57.39). Schaller and Hall then accompanied the winning 200 free relay for Truckee (1:46.43), the school’s 3rd-straight title in that relay. Schaller then anchored Truckee’s winning 400 free relay (4:01.41), narrowly holding off Boulder City (4:02.84) and McClaren’s blazing 53.02 anchor split.

Coral’s Jordan Clarke was also a double 3A state champion, defending both of her 2023 state titles. Clarke first won the 200 IM by over 7 seconds at 2:13.04, with Boulder City’s Zoey McClaren taking second at 2:20.60. After hitting 1:08.10 at regionals, Clarke then handily won the 100 breast at 1:08.28.

Another Coral swimmer, Momoka Utusmi, won her third-consecutive 100 fly 3A state title at 59.67. Both Clarke and Utusmi were featured in Coral’s winning 200 medley relay of 1:59.46, powered by Clarke’s 30.68 breast split and Utusmi’s 26.99 fly split. Meanwhile, Truckee’s Reese Hoffmann swam a quick 25.91 freestyle anchor to attempt chasing down Coral. Truckee wound up settling for a close second place finish at 2:00.01.

BOYS FINALS HIGHLIGHTS

Coral’s Joseph Sirhan won arguably two of the toughest individual high school events, the 200 IM and 500 free. He first won the 200 IM at 1:53.60, upsetting defending champ Truckee’s Asher Kates (1:55.42) while Pinecrest Sloan Canyon’s Jacob Imasa took third (2:00.08). Sirhan then had defended his own 500 free title, for the second time, touching in at 4:41.23, finishing way ahead of Boulder City’s Duncan McClaren (4:49.86) and Pinecrest Sloan Canyon’s Nathaniel Stewart (5:01.69).

While Truckee’s Kates was denied a 200 IM title via Sirhan’s upset win, he was able to defend his 100 back title, winning the event at 52.13 ahead of Pinecrest Sloan Canyon’s Stewart (54.02). Earlier in the 200 free final, Boulder City’s McClaren won with the lone sub-1:50 swim of 1:48.55.

Churchill’s Zachary Koenig also matched Sirhan’s double 3A state wins. In the 100 free, Koenig won at 48.61, narrowly ahead of more sub-49s from Truckee’s Noah Erskine (48.82) and Boulder City’s Troy Higley (48.98). Koenig then crushed the 100 breast at 58.37, with Pinecrest Sloan Canyon’s Imasa taking second at 1:01.48.

Into the 50 free, Boulder City’s Higley defended his 3A title with a 22.07, with Truckee’s Erskine spotted again in second at 22.64. In the same title-defending fashion, Sage Ridge’s Zach Power won the 100 fly at 51.92.

The Truckee boys won two relays, the 200 medley relay (1:41.48) and their third-straight 400 free relay title (3:20.09). Erskine’s 26.17 back lead-off and Kates’ 26.56 breast split powered Truckee’s winning medley relay. In the 400 free relay, Erskine’s 48.83 lead-off and Kates’ 47.49 anchor powered Truckee’s second relay win of the meet.

The 200 free relay 3A title came down to a seven one-hundredths separation from the top two. Coral took out the narrow win at 1:32.01, anchored by Sirhan’s 21.53. Settling for the close second place at 1:32.09 was Boulder City, with Higley anchoring a 21.76.

