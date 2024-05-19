2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 7 Finals Heat Sheet

The 2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials come to a close on Sunday night in Toronto with finals of the Para 50 freestyle, women’s 50 free, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 200 IM, Para 200 free, and men’s 1500 free.

Two-time Olympian Taylor Ruck is aiming to clinch her spot in the women’s 50 free after leading prelims in 25.14. The Stanford product boasts an entry time of 24.50 that is exactly two tenths faster than the Olympic ‘A’ cut in the event.

Josh Liendo continued his red-hot week by sneaking under his own Canadian record in the 100 fly during prelims with his top-seeded time of 50.33. Rising star Ilya Kharun also dipped under the Olympic ‘A’ cut (51.67) with his runner-up finish this morning ahead of Finlay Knox (52.62).

We might see a fun battle in the women’s 200 IM between top qualifier Mary-Sophie Harvey (2:11.32) and Canadian record holder Summer McIntosh (2:11.61). Or we could even witness McIntosh find a new gear and challenge Katinka Hosszu‘s world record of 2:06.12 as her lifetime best of 2:06.89 is within a second of the global standard. McIntosh already broke her own 400 IM world record on Thursday night with an otherworldly time of 4:24.38.

Men’s 800 free champion Timothe Barbeau owns the top entry time in the 1500 free at 15:23.50. He’ll need to shed a ton of time tonight in order get under the Olympic ‘A’ cut of 15:00.99.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE PARA — FINAL

Canadian S6: 33.36 – Shelby Newkirk (2023)

Canadian S7: 33.50 – Danielle Dorris (2024)

Canadian S8: 31.29 – Morgan Bird (2016)

Canadian S9: 29.86 – Mary Jibb (2024)

Canadian S10: 27.37 – Aurelie Rivard (2016)

Canadian S13: Valerie Grand’Maison (2008)

Top 10:

Aurelie Rivard, S10 (CNQ) – 27.99 (968 points) Danielle Dorris, S7 (CNBO) – 33.40 (949 points) *Canadian S7 record Shelby Newkirk, S6 (LASER) – 33.87 (938 points) Mary Jibb, S9 (MUSAC) – 29.52 (933 points) *Canadian S9 record Arianna Hunsicker, S10 (UL/CHPQUE) – 28.70 (896 points) Maxine Lavitt, S13 (UMAN) – 28.31 (880 points) Jaime Cosgriffe, S10 (OAK) – 29.51 (831 points) Katarina Roxon, S9 (AASC) – 31.67 (775 points) Abi Tripp, S8 (CNQ) – 33.38 (770 points) Ruby Stevens, S6 (RCAQ) – 42.54 (532 points)

Two Canadian records went down in the first final of the night as Danielle Dorris took a tenth off her own S7 record in the 50 free with a 33.40 while Mary Jibb toppled her own S9 national standard from earlier this year.

However, it was Aurelie Rivard who came away with the most Para points with her 27.99 in the S10 category. The 27-year-old has been as fast as 27.37 back in 2016, when she claimed Paralympic gold in Rio. Rivard collected a bronze medal in this event a few years ago in Tokyo.

MEN’S 50 FREE PARA — FINAL

Canadian S4: 38.48 – Sebastian Massabie (2024)

Canadian S7: 30.14 – Jean-Michael Lavealliere (2018)

Canadian S8: 27.63 – Feliz Cowan (2022)

Canadian S10: 23.58 – Nathan Stein (2012)

Canadian S13: 23.88 – Nicolas-Guy Turbide (2023)

Top 5:

Sebastian Massabie, S4 (PSW) – 38.08 (965 points) *Canadian S4 record Nicolas Turbide, S13 (CNQ) – 24.46 (893 points) Reid Maxwell, S8 (EKSC) – 28.26 (868 points) Fernando Lu, S10 (LOSC) – 25.05 (839 points) Charle Giammichele, S7 (GHAC) – 31.48 (723 points)

Sebastian Massabie broke his own S4 Canadian record in the 50 free en route to the victory in 38.48. He narrowly missed his standard during prelims this morning at 38.52.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE — FINAL

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2023)

Canadian Record: 24.26 – Taylor Ruck (2018)

(2018) 2021 Champion: Kayla Sanchez – 24.68

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 24.70/24.82

Top 10:

Penny Oleksiak (TSC) – 25.06 Taylor Ruck (UNCAN) – 25.08 Ainsley McMurray (CSLA) – 25.43 Sarah Fournier (CNQ) – 25.46 Hannah Cornish (USC/UMN) – 25.53 Sienna Angove (UNCAN) – 25.54 Leilani Fack (LOSC) – 25.55 Mia West (MANTA) – 25.90 Dylan Scholes (MAC) – 25.91 Matea Gigovic (KSC) – 25.99

Canada’s most decorated Olympian, Penny Oleksiak, crushed her lifetime best in the 50 free by more than three tenths to clinch the victory over Taylor Ruck (25.08) with a winning time of 25.06. The 23-year-old Oleksiak entry time was just 26.22, but she had been as fast as 25.38 back in 2018.

Neither Oleksiak nor Ruck automatically qualified for the individual 50 free event with their top-2 finishes since the Olympic ‘A’ cut sits at 24.70. However, Ruck hit the qualifying standard with a season-best 24.50 at the 2024 World Championships in February, so she could earn a Priority Three nod here thanks to her top-2 showing.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY– FINAL

Top 10:

Josh Liendo (NYAC) – 50.06 *OQT, Canadian record Ilya Kharun (UNCAN) – 51.09 *OQT Finlay Knox (SCAR) – 51.42 *OQT Patrick Hussey (PCSC) – 52.95 Filip Senc-Samardzic (TSC) – 53.01 Eric Ginzburg (RAMAC) – 53.29 Raben Dommann (HPCVN) – 53.49 Hayden Ghufran (UNCAN) – 53.63 Bill Dongfang (ISC) – 53.78 Thomas Mcdonald (UCSC) – 54.24

Josh Liendo lowered his own Canadian record from prelims with a world-leading mark of 50.06, dropping almost three tenths off his previous-best 50.33 from this morning. Before today, the standard stood at 50.34 from last year.

Liendo moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 in the all-time rankings with his new lifetime best. Only four men have ever broken the 50-second barrier: Caeleb Dressel (49.45), Kristof Milak (49.68), Michael Phelps (49.82), and Milorad Cavic (49.95). Liendo, a 21-year-old NCAA champion at the University of Florida, will also contest the 50 free and 100 free in Paris this summer.

Ilya Kharun also qualified for the Olympics in the 100 fly with his runner-up finish in 51.09, sneaking under his previous-best 51.22 from last summer.

Finlay Knox hit the Olympic ‘A’ cut with a personal-best 51.42, but he won’t contest this event individually in Paris by virtue of his 3rd-place finish.

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

Top 10:

Summer McIntosh (UNCAN) – 2:07.06 *OQT Sydney Pickrem (TSC) – 2:07.68 *OQT Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAMO) – 2:09.57 *OQT Ashley McMillan (GO/HPCON) – 2:11.00 *OQT Ella Jansen (HPCON) – 2:13.53 Danielle Hanus (RAPID/HPCVN) – 2:13.61 Bailey Andison (CAMO) – 2:14.32 Sienna Angove (UNCAN) – 2:14.94 Tessa Cieplucha (MAC) – 2:15.00 Julie Brousseau (NKB) – 2:17.10

Sydney Pickrem stunned the crowd by taking the lead with a blistering 36.29 breaststroke leg, but Summer McIntosh rallied on the final freestyle leg to pull off a comeback victory in 2:07.06. The 17-year-old McIntosh narrowly missed her Canadian record of 2:06.89 from last year.

Pickrem qualified for her third Olympics with a new lifetime best of 2:07.68. She dropped almost a full second off her previous-best 2:08.56 from February’s World Championships in Doha, Qatar, where she won a silver medal.

“The 200 IM has always been my baby,” Pickrem said. “I’ve been on the team for a decade, which is a long time.

“I don’t even know if you’ve been swimming a decade,” Pickrem joked at McIntosh. “I had a lot of people doubting my ability for this one so I’m excited for it.”

Canada flexed its depth in this event with four women under the Olympic ‘A’ cut. Unfortunately for Mary-Sophie Harvey (2:09.57) and Ashley McMillan (2:11.00), they won’t contest this event individually in Paris because they finished outside the top 2. Harvey sliced almost a tenth off her previous-best 2:09.65 from last year’s World Championships while McMillan dropped almost half a second off her previous-best 2:11.44 from last year.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE PARA – FINAL

Canadian S5: 3:21.18 – Marie Dannhaeuser (2000)

Canadian S14: 2:15.16 – Angela Marina (2019)

Top 7:

Angela Marina, S14 (BRANT) – 2:16.49 (786 points) Emma Van Dyk, S14 (BROCK) – 2:22.37 (701 points) Alisson Gobeil, S5 (CNJA) – 3:33.70 (545 points) Jessica Tinney, S5 (AJAX) – 3:35.50 (534 points) Ella Tucker, S5 (MTA) – 3:52.55 (444 points)

Angela Marina brought home the victory in 2:16.49, only about a second off her own S14 record of 2:15.16 from 2019.

Alisson Gobeil (3:33.70) held off a late charge from Jessica Tinney (3:35.50) in the S5 showdown. The full Canadian Paralympic squad will be announced after tonight’s session after comparing this week’s times against world rankings.

MEN’S 200 FREE PARA – FINAL

Top 2:

Nicholan Bennett, S14 (RDCSC) – 1:54.78 (983 points) Sebastian Massabie, S4 (PSW) – 3:07.00 (836 points)

Sebastian Massabie continued his record-breaking run this week by taking down his own S4 standard in the 200 free from prelims. He reached the wall in 3:07.00, dropping almost a second off his previous-best 3:07.80 from this morning.

Before today, Massabie owned the national standard at 3:13.87 from earlier this year, meaning he dropped more than six seconds over the course of just one day. He accumulated the most Para power points in the 50 free (965) to kick off the session.

S14 standout Nicholas Bennett won the Para power point battle against Massabie in the 200 free with his winning mark of 1:54.78, missing his Canadian S14 record by just about half a second.

MEN’S 1500 FREE — FINAL