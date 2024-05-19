Canadian Olympic Trials: 15-Year-Old Gigovic Bumped into 50 Free Final After Hanus Pulls Out

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 7 Finals Heat Sheet

The final night of the 2024 Canadian Trials is shaping up to be a star-studded session as only one swimmer decided to pull out of an A-final on Sunday evening.

Danielle Hanus, the N0. 10 seed seed in the women’s 50 freestyle prelims this morning at 25.93, scratched out of tonight’s final with the Olympic qualifying time more than a second out of reach at 24.70. The 26-year-old Richmond Rapids Swim Club standout has been as fast as 25.87 last month.

Taking her place will be 15-year-old Matea Gigovic, who blasted a new lifetime best this morning. She placed 11th in prelims with a personal-best 25.94, dropping a few tenths off her previous-best 26.31 from the Speedo Canadian Championships last August.

Two-time Olympians Taylor Ruck (25.14) and Penny Oleksiak (25.54) were the top qualifiers in the 50 free this morning.

Sunday night’s session will also feature finals of the Para 50 free, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 200 IM, and Para 200 free.

Josh Liendo is on record watch again tonight after breaking his own Canadian standard in the 100 fly during prelims (50.33). Ilya Kharun also finished under the Olympic ‘A’ cut in the 100 fly this morning (51.66).

Mary-Sophie Harvey could challenge Canadian record holder Summer McIntosh (2:11.61) in the 200 IM after taking the top qualifying spot in prelims this morning at 2:11.32. However, she’ll be the underdog after McIntosh lowered her own 400 IM record on Thursday night.