Canada Unveils Roster of 29 Swimmers Headed to Paris 2024 Olympics

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS
- May 13-19, 2024
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre – Toronto, Ontario
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- How To Watch
- Swimming Canada Olympic Selection Criteria
- Psych Sheets (Updated 05/10)
- Live Results
- Prelims – Day 1 Recap | Day 2 Recap | Day 3 Recap | Day 4 Recap | Day 5 Recap | Day 6 Recap | Day 7 Recap
- Finals – Day 1 Recap | Day 2 Recap | Day 3 Recap | Day 4 Recap | Day 5 Recap | Day 6 Recap | Day 7 Recap
Soon after the conclusion of the 2024 Canadian Trials in Toronto on Sunday night, Swimming Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee unveiled a roster of 29 swimmers headed to Paris this summer — including two discretionary additions.
The Canadian squad is headlined by world record holder Summer McIntosh, who qualified in five individual events: the 400 free, 200 free, 400 IM, 200 fly, and 200 IM. The versatile 17-year-old phenom lowered her own global standard in the 400 IM from 4:25.87 to 4:24.38 on Thursday night.
Sprint star Josh Liendo appears poised for a huge Olympics after equaling or bettering his lifetime bests across all three individual events he’ll be contesting: the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly.
“I’m pretty happy to be able to qualify in my top five events, so going into Paris I’m super excited,” McIntosh said. “I think it’s going to be an amazing meet, and not just for me but for all of Team Canada. I was just watching Josh (Liendo, who just swam a Canadian record moments before) and it gave me a lot of motivation.”
Maggie MacNeil also returns for her second Olympics aiming to become the first back-to-back champion in the 100 butterfly, but she will be without her LSU coach, Rick Bishop, in Paris despite a lobbying effort this week.
Kylie Masse looked strong this week with wins in the 100 back and 200 back, posting her fastest times since Tokyo.
“I’m motivated by my teammates, my national team teammates, my coaches. I’m motivated by my competitors in Canada and around the world,” Masse said. “I think every day brings a different motivation, sometimes it’s just motivation to get through the week and other times it’s a bigger motivation. Like anything in life, I think it’s just about continuing to show up and be disciplined in what I do, be disciplined in the skills that I’m working on and trying to perfect every detail.”
“There’s a couple of us now that will have been on a couple of Olympic teams, so to be there with people that have done it before and to be there with fresh excited new faces is also a blessing,” she added. “I hope to just be there for everyone in whatever way I can support them and help their Olympic journey to achieve great performances.”
Swimmers qualified individually for the Canadian team by earning a top-2 finish at Trials and clocking an Olympic ‘A’ cut during the qualifying period. Medley relay spots were awarded to the top finishers in the 100 breast, 100 back, and 100 fly while freestyle relay berths were earned by way of top-4 showings in the 100 free and 200 free.
Canadian swimming also leaders opted for two discretionary relay additions. Rebecca Smith was chosen for freestyle relay support after placing 5th in the 100 free (54.70). She also contest the 4×100 free relay in Tokyo a few years ago, helping Canada win silver.
Apollo Hess also received a discretionary medley relay roster spot thanks to his runner-up finish in the 100 breast (1:00.99) close behind Finlay Knox (1:00.66). Paris will be the first Olympics for Hess and second for Knox.
Check out the full roster below:
Swimmers
- Javier Acevedo (Toronto, Ont.) — 100 back, 4×100 free relay
- Sophie Angus (Weston, USA) — 100 breast, 4×100 medley relay
- Alex Axon (Newmarket, Ont.) — 4×200 free relay
- Jeremy Bagshaw (Victoria, B.C.) — 4×200 free relay
- Julie Brousseau (Ottawa, Ont.) — 4×200 free relay
- Brooklyn Douthwright (Riverview, N.B.) — 4×100 free relay
- Emma Finlin (Edmonton, Alta.) — open water (10km)
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (Trois-Rivieres, Que.) — 100 fly, 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
- Apollo Hess (Lethbridge, Alta.) — 4×100 medley relay
- Patrick Hussey (Beaconsfield, Que.) — 4×200 free relay
- Tristan Jankovics (Puslinch, Ont.) — 400 IM
- Ella Jansen (Burlington, Ont.) — 400 IM
- Ilya Kharun (Montreal, Que.) — 200 fly, 100 fly
- Yuri Kisil (Calgary, Alta.) — 100 free, 4×100 free relay
- Finlay Knox (Okotoks, Alta.) — 200 IM, 4×100 medley relay
- Josh Liendo (Toronto, Ont.) — 100 free, 50 free, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay, 4×100 medley relay
- Margaret (Maggie) Mac Neil (London, Ont.) — 100 fly, 4×100 medley relay
- Kylie Masse (Lasalle, Ont.) — 100 back, 200 back, 4×100 medley relay
- Summer McIntosh (Toronto, Ont.) — 400 free, 200 free, 400 IM, 200 fly, 200 IM, 4×200 free relay
- Emma O’Croinin (Edmonton, Alta.) — 4×200 free relay
- Penny Oleksiak (Toronto, Ont.) — 4×100 free relay, 4×100 medley relay
- Sydney Pickrem (Halifax, N.S.) — 200 breast, 200 IM
- Regan Rathwell (Ashton, Ont.) — 200 back
- Taylor Ruck (Kelowna, B.C.) — 4×100 free relay
- Rebecca Smith (Red Deer, Alta.) — 4×100 free relay
- Blake Tierney (Saskatoon, Sask.) — 100 back, 200 back, 4×100 medley relay
- Lorne Wigginton (Calgary, Alta.) — 4×200 free relay
Ingrid Wilm (Calgary, Alta.) — 100 back
- Kelsey Wog (Winnipeg, Man.) — 200 breast
Coaching Staff
- Brent Arckey (Raleigh, USA) – Coach
- Greg Arkhurst (Montreal, Que.) – Coach
- Vlastimil Cerny (Winnipeg, Man.) – Coach
- Dave Johnson (Calgary, Alta.) – Coach
- Linda Kiefer (Toronto, Ont.) – Coach
- Ryan Mallette (Montreal, Que.) – Head Coach
- Mark Perry (Stittsville, Ont.) – Open Water Coach
- Scott Talbot (Canberra, Australia) – Coach
Additional Support
- John Atkinson (Ottawa, Ont.) – High Performance Director
- Meghan Buttle (Toronto, Ont.) – Physiotherapist
- Ron Castro (Toronto, Ont.) – Massage Therapist
- Jan Hanan (Victoria, B.C.) – Team Manager
- Iain McDonald (Montreal, Que.) – Assistant High Performance Director
- Suzanne Moroney (Halifax, N.S) – Massage Therapist
- Graham Olson (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Performance Analysis
- Tom Vandenbogaerde (Vancouver, B.C.) – Performance Scientist
- Nathan White (Fredericton, N.B.) – Media Attaché
Open water swimmer Emma Finlin initially thought she didn’t qualify for the Paris Olympics based on her result at the 2024 World Championships in February. But ultimately she was awarded the unallocated spot meant for Oceania, which did not have enough competitors to fill its quota.
“I am very happy with the make-up of the Swimming Canada Olympic team, the Trials have been a great event and the outcome can be seen with the strength of the team announced,” said John Atkinson, High Performance Director of Swimming Canada. “There have been world-class performances from many of our athletes across both male and female events, and that is extremely pleasing from the Trials. The team has quality at the world level in many events and now the focus for all our team members is to prepare for improvement and progression from Trials to Games and be ready for 9 days of competition in the pool in Paris.”
So no Ruck in the 50 free even though her time from worlds is under the cut?
I do not understand why they chose to bring Hess over another women’s relay member like Angove or a breaststroker.
Looks like they only used 11 relay only spots so they chose not to fill the last one. But also they seem to have more than 6 options for each women’s free relay anyway so why would they bring another?
A female breaststroker literally only has utility in women’s medley and they already have 3 female breaststrokers.
That way they bring the top 2 finisher in every 100m stroke men and women. For freestyle they already had Summer and MacNeil that didn’t swim the event at trials. For the 4×2 they already have so many people with like 7 people from the 200 final. For the 4×1 men’s relay they probably think that bringing anybody else wouldn’t help qualify and rest swimmers for the relay. Same with the men’s 4×2 (i’m pretty sure they’re not even excepting to final with their top 4)
So Summer is shooting for 5 individual gold to become the only second swimmer to do it after Shane Gould did it in 1972.
She can win 3 gold (200/400IM, 200 fly), 1 silver (400 free) and 1 bronze (200 free)
I wouldn’t take this as confirmation she will swim the 200 free individually
So at these trials, Mallette’s whole HPC squad puts up a single OQT between all of them, and somehow 5 are named to the team lol
Also, 3 OQTs by Dave Johnson’s group (without the resources of a centre), 4 by HPC-Van, Mary-Sophie put up 3 on her own for CAMO, yet Mallette is head coach hey? Seems sensible.
They just named Brent Arckey a coach instead of creating a weird role for him. I think it’s the right call, but if you’re going to do that then name the coach of your only defending gold medalist to the team as well.
If Bob Bowman can be the coach of French team, Brent Arckery is as deserving.
Was Eddie Reese an official Singapore Rio Olympic coach, or was he only a consultant?
Top 5 events for Summer… hmm. I feel like her 800 free is better than her 200s.
Summer McIntosh will win 3 individual gold in Paris. Up for yes, down for no.
Gotta say no. 400IM yes. 200 free no. 200 fly leaning yes. 400 free leaning no. 200IM toss up.