Canada Unveils Roster of 29 Swimmers Headed to Paris 2024 Olympics

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Soon after the conclusion of the 2024 Canadian Trials in Toronto on Sunday night, Swimming Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee unveiled a roster of 29 swimmers headed to Paris this summer — including two discretionary additions.

The Canadian squad is headlined by world record holder Summer McIntosh, who qualified in five individual events: the 400 free, 200 free, 400 IM, 200 fly, and 200 IM. The versatile 17-year-old phenom lowered her own global standard in the 400 IM from 4:25.87 to 4:24.38 on Thursday night.

Sprint star Josh Liendo appears poised for a huge Olympics after equaling or bettering his lifetime bests across all three individual events he’ll be contesting: the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly.

“I’m pretty happy to be able to qualify in my top five events, so going into Paris I’m super excited,” McIntosh said. “I think it’s going to be an amazing meet, and not just for me but for all of Team Canada. I was just watching Josh (Liendo, who just swam a Canadian record moments before) and it gave me a lot of motivation.”

Maggie MacNeil also returns for her second Olympics aiming to become the first back-to-back champion in the 100 butterfly, but she will be without her LSU coach, Rick Bishop, in Paris despite a lobbying effort this week.

Kylie Masse looked strong this week with wins in the 100 back and 200 back, posting her fastest times since Tokyo.

“I’m motivated by my teammates, my national team teammates, my coaches. I’m motivated by my competitors in Canada and around the world,” Masse said. “I think every day brings a different motivation, sometimes it’s just motivation to get through the week and other times it’s a bigger motivation. Like anything in life, I think it’s just about continuing to show up and be disciplined in what I do, be disciplined in the skills that I’m working on and trying to perfect every detail.”

“There’s a couple of us now that will have been on a couple of Olympic teams, so to be there with people that have done it before and to be there with fresh excited new faces is also a blessing,” she added. “I hope to just be there for everyone in whatever way I can support them and help their Olympic journey to achieve great performances.”

Swimmers qualified individually for the Canadian team by earning a top-2 finish at Trials and clocking an Olympic ‘A’ cut during the qualifying period. Medley relay spots were awarded to the top finishers in the 100 breast, 100 back, and 100 fly while freestyle relay berths were earned by way of top-4 showings in the 100 free and 200 free.

Canadian swimming also leaders opted for two discretionary relay additions. Rebecca Smith was chosen for freestyle relay support after placing 5th in the 100 free (54.70). She also contest the 4×100 free relay in Tokyo a few years ago, helping Canada win silver.

Apollo Hess also received a discretionary medley relay roster spot thanks to his runner-up finish in the 100 breast (1:00.99) close behind Finlay Knox (1:00.66). Paris will be the first Olympics for Hess and second for Knox.

Check out the full roster below:

Swimmers

Coaching Staff

Brent Arckey (Raleigh, USA) – Coach

Greg Arkhurst (Montreal, Que.) – Coach

Vlastimil Cerny (Winnipeg, Man.) – Coach

Dave Johnson (Calgary, Alta.) – Coach

Linda Kiefer (Toronto, Ont.) – Coach

Ryan Mallette (Montreal, Que.) – Head Coach

Mark Perry (Stittsville, Ont.) – Open Water Coach

Scott Talbot (Canberra, Australia) – Coach

Additional Support

John Atkinson (Ottawa, Ont.) – High Performance Director

Meghan Buttle (Toronto, Ont.) – Physiotherapist

Ron Castro (Toronto, Ont.) – Massage Therapist

Jan Hanan (Victoria, B.C.) – Team Manager

Iain McDonald (Montreal, Que.) – Assistant High Performance Director

Suzanne Moroney (Halifax, N.S) – Massage Therapist

Graham Olson (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Performance Analysis

Tom Vandenbogaerde (Vancouver, B.C.) – Performance Scientist

Nathan White (Fredericton, N.B.) – Media Attaché

Open water swimmer Emma Finlin initially thought she didn’t qualify for the Paris Olympics based on her result at the 2024 World Championships in February. But ultimately she was awarded the unallocated spot meant for Oceania, which did not have enough competitors to fill its quota.

“I am very happy with the make-up of the Swimming Canada Olympic team, the Trials have been a great event and the outcome can be seen with the strength of the team announced,” said John Atkinson, High Performance Director of Swimming Canada. “There have been world-class performances from many of our athletes across both male and female events, and that is extremely pleasing from the Trials. The team has quality at the world level in many events and now the focus for all our team members is to prepare for improvement and progression from Trials to Games and be ready for 9 days of competition in the pool in Paris.”