Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 16

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheet

The Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials continue Friday night with finals of the Para 50 backstroke, women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 200 butterfly, and Para 200 IM.

Rio Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak led the morning heats of the 100 free in 54.12, her best time since the 2022 World Championships. Mary-Sophie Harvey was exactly a second behind the Olympic qualifying time (53.61) with her runner-up finish in 54.61 during prelims. The event is missing big names such as Summer McIntosh and Maggie MacNeil, who both scratched out of the 100 free before prelims this morning.

Three swimmers went sub-2:00 in the men’s 200 back during prelims: Aiden Norman (1:58.30), Ethan Ekk (1:59.68), and Blake Tierney (1:59.71). The Olympic qualifying time sits at 1:57.50.

Kelsey Wog dominated the women’s 200 breast this morning with an Olympic ‘A’ cut of 2:23.71. She should be challenged in tonight’s final by Sydney Pickrem (2:28.06), Alexanne Lepage (2:28.52), and Sophie Angus (2:28.65).

National record holder Ilya Kharun (1:55.79) missed the Olympic qualifying time in the 200 fly this morning by just a hundredth of a second. Max Malakhovets (1:59.55), and Kevin Zhang (1:59.72) could also vie for an Olympic berth tonight.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

DAY 5 SCHEDULE

  • Women’s Para 50 Back
  • Men’s Para 50 Back
  • Women’s Open 100 Free
  • Men’s Open 200 Back
  • Women’s 200 Breast
  • Men’s Open 200 Fly
  • Women’s Para 200 IM
  • Men’s Para 200 IM

WOMEN’S 50 BACK PARA – FINAL

  • Canadian S3: 1:08.48 – Nikita Ens (2022)
  • Canadian S5: 55.91 – Alisson Gobeil (2023)

Top 2:

  1. Nikita Ens, S3 (LASER) – 1:11.60
  2. Aly Van Wyck-Smart, S3 (WS) – 1:13.64

National record holder Nikita Ens won the Para 50 back final in 1:11.60, a few seconds off her personal-best 1:08.48 from 2022. After placing 9th at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, she said her goal for Paris is breaking the 1:10 barrier again.

Fellow S3 swimmer Aly Van Wyck-Smart was a couple seconds behind Ens in 1:13.64. The full Paralympic squad will be announced on Sunday after comparing this week’s times against world rankings.

MEN’S 50 BACK PARA – FINAL

Top 1:

  1. Sebastian Massabie, S4 (PSW) – 55.32

After setting the S4 Canadian record in prelims this morning at 53.74, Sebastian Massabie was slightly slower tonight at 55.32.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE– FINAL

  • World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
  • Canadian Record: 52.59 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)
  • 2021 Champion: Penny Oleksiak – 52.89
  • OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 53.61/53.88

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)
  • Canadian Record: 1:56.96 – Markus Thormeyer (2017)
  • 2021 Champion: Cole Pratt – 1:58.11
  • OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:57.50/1:58.09

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2023)
  • Canadian Record: 2:20.12 – Annamay Pierse (2009)
  • 2021 Champion: Kelsey Smith – 2:23.40
  • OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 2:23.91/2:24.63

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)
  • Canadian Record: 1:53.82 – Ilya Kharun (2023)
  • 2021 Champion: Mack Darragh – 1:58.10
  • OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:55.78/1:56.36

WOMEN’S 200 IM PARA – FINAL

  • Canadian SM5: 4:30.46 – Jessica Tinney (2024)
  • Canadian SM7: 2:56.98 – Tess Routliffe (2024
  • Canadian SM9: 2:37.54 – Stephanie Dixon (2008)
  • Canadian SM10: 2:28.73 – Aurelie Rivard (2021)
  • Canadian SM13: 2:27.64 – Valerie Grand’Maison (2012)
  • Canadian SM14: 2:36.48 – Angela Marina (2022)

MEN’S 200 IM PARA – FINAL

  • Canadian SM7: 2:48.19 – Jean-Michael Lavalliere (2015)
  • Canadian SM8: 2:34.03 – Phillippe Vachon (2018)
  • Canadian SM10: 2:10.01 – Benoit Huot (2012)
  • Canadian SM14: 2:07.95 – Nicholas Bennett (2023)

In This Story

16
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

16 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MTK
1 second ago

Blake Tierney from the top rope, wow!

0
0
Reply
bubbles
31 seconds ago

tierney 1:56.74! canadian record

1
0
Reply
Tencor
37 seconds ago

Blake Tierney 1:56.74 NR, OQT

Last edited 28 seconds ago by Tencor
1
-1
Reply
CanuckSwimFan
3 minutes ago

I wonder if Rebecca Smith has done enough to be a coach’s pic to support the relays – she finished 5th here, 6th in the 200fr and 3rd in the butterfly.

0
0
Reply
WV Swammer
5 minutes ago

The keyboard warriors who called penny unserious based on her Instagram posts are going to be awfully quiet now😹🫵

2
-7
Reply
Caty
7 minutes ago

Happy for Taylor and Penny! Sad that Penny was sooooooo close to the individual though :/

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Caty
4
-1
Reply
Random123
8 minutes ago

oooof penny crying this is tough

5
-3
Reply
ScovaNotiaSwimmer
Reply to  Random123
5 minutes ago

She’s going to get to swim it individually, right? B time?

1
-3
Reply
Random123
Reply to  ScovaNotiaSwimmer
1 minute ago

not sure… i assume from her reaction that not

1
0
Reply
RealCrocker5040
9 minutes ago

MSH has been all gas and no brakes this season WOW!

3
-1
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!