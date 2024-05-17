2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS
- May 13-19, 2024
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre – Toronto, Ontario
- LCM (50 meters)
The Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials continue Friday night with finals of the Para 50 backstroke, women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 200 butterfly, and Para 200 IM.
Rio Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak led the morning heats of the 100 free in 54.12, her best time since the 2022 World Championships. Mary-Sophie Harvey was exactly a second behind the Olympic qualifying time (53.61) with her runner-up finish in 54.61 during prelims. The event is missing big names such as Summer McIntosh and Maggie MacNeil, who both scratched out of the 100 free before prelims this morning.
Three swimmers went sub-2:00 in the men’s 200 back during prelims: Aiden Norman (1:58.30), Ethan Ekk (1:59.68), and Blake Tierney (1:59.71). The Olympic qualifying time sits at 1:57.50.
Kelsey Wog dominated the women’s 200 breast this morning with an Olympic ‘A’ cut of 2:23.71. She should be challenged in tonight’s final by Sydney Pickrem (2:28.06), Alexanne Lepage (2:28.52), and Sophie Angus (2:28.65).
National record holder Ilya Kharun (1:55.79) missed the Olympic qualifying time in the 200 fly this morning by just a hundredth of a second. Max Malakhovets (1:59.55), and Kevin Zhang (1:59.72) could also vie for an Olympic berth tonight.
Stay tuned for live updates below:
DAY 5 SCHEDULE
- Women’s Para 50 Back
- Men’s Para 50 Back
- Women’s Open 100 Free
- Men’s Open 200 Back
- Women’s 200 Breast
- Men’s Open 200 Fly
- Women’s Para 200 IM
- Men’s Para 200 IM
WOMEN’S 50 BACK PARA – FINAL
- Canadian S3: 1:08.48 – Nikita Ens (2022)
- Canadian S5: 55.91 – Alisson Gobeil (2023)
Top 2:
- Nikita Ens, S3 (LASER) – 1:11.60
- Aly Van Wyck-Smart, S3 (WS) – 1:13.64
National record holder Nikita Ens won the Para 50 back final in 1:11.60, a few seconds off her personal-best 1:08.48 from 2022. After placing 9th at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, she said her goal for Paris is breaking the 1:10 barrier again.
Fellow S3 swimmer Aly Van Wyck-Smart was a couple seconds behind Ens in 1:13.64. The full Paralympic squad will be announced on Sunday after comparing this week’s times against world rankings.
MEN’S 50 BACK PARA – FINAL
- Canadian S4: 53.74 – Sebastian Massabie (2024)
Top 1:
- Sebastian Massabie, S4 (PSW) – 55.32
After setting the S4 Canadian record in prelims this morning at 53.74, Sebastian Massabie was slightly slower tonight at 55.32.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE– FINAL
- World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- Canadian Record: 52.59 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)
- 2021 Champion: Penny Oleksiak – 52.89
- OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 53.61/53.88
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)
- Canadian Record: 1:56.96 – Markus Thormeyer (2017)
- 2021 Champion: Cole Pratt – 1:58.11
- OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:57.50/1:58.09
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2023)
- Canadian Record: 2:20.12 – Annamay Pierse (2009)
- 2021 Champion: Kelsey Smith – 2:23.40
- OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 2:23.91/2:24.63
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)
- Canadian Record: 1:53.82 – Ilya Kharun (2023)
- 2021 Champion: Mack Darragh – 1:58.10
- OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:55.78/1:56.36
WOMEN’S 200 IM PARA – FINAL
Canadian SM5: 4:30.46 – Jessica Tinney (2024)
- Canadian SM7: 2:56.98 – Tess Routliffe (2024
- Canadian SM9: 2:37.54 – Stephanie Dixon (2008)
- Canadian SM10: 2:28.73 – Aurelie Rivard (2021)
- Canadian SM13: 2:27.64 – Valerie Grand’Maison (2012)
- Canadian SM14: 2:36.48 – Angela Marina (2022)
MEN’S 200 IM PARA – FINAL
- Canadian SM7: 2:48.19 – Jean-Michael Lavalliere (2015)
- Canadian SM8: 2:34.03 – Phillippe Vachon (2018)
- Canadian SM10: 2:10.01 – Benoit Huot (2012)
Canadian SM14: 2:07.95 – Nicholas Bennett (2023)
Blake Tierney from the top rope, wow!
tierney 1:56.74! canadian record
Blake Tierney 1:56.74 NR, OQT
I wonder if Rebecca Smith has done enough to be a coach’s pic to support the relays – she finished 5th here, 6th in the 200fr and 3rd in the butterfly.
The keyboard warriors who called penny unserious based on her Instagram posts are going to be awfully quiet now😹🫵
Happy for Taylor and Penny! Sad that Penny was sooooooo close to the individual though :/
oooof penny crying this is tough
She’s going to get to swim it individually, right? B time?
not sure… i assume from her reaction that not
MSH has been all gas and no brakes this season WOW!