2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheet

The Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials continue Friday night with finals of the Para 50 backstroke, women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 200 butterfly, and Para 200 IM.

Rio Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak led the morning heats of the 100 free in 54.12, her best time since the 2022 World Championships. Mary-Sophie Harvey was exactly a second behind the Olympic qualifying time (53.61) with her runner-up finish in 54.61 during prelims. The event is missing big names such as Summer McIntosh and Maggie MacNeil, who both scratched out of the 100 free before prelims this morning.

Three swimmers went sub-2:00 in the men’s 200 back during prelims: Aiden Norman (1:58.30), Ethan Ekk (1:59.68), and Blake Tierney (1:59.71). The Olympic qualifying time sits at 1:57.50.

Kelsey Wog dominated the women’s 200 breast this morning with an Olympic ‘A’ cut of 2:23.71. She should be challenged in tonight’s final by Sydney Pickrem (2:28.06), Alexanne Lepage (2:28.52), and Sophie Angus (2:28.65).

National record holder Ilya Kharun (1:55.79) missed the Olympic qualifying time in the 200 fly this morning by just a hundredth of a second. Max Malakhovets (1:59.55), and Kevin Zhang (1:59.72) could also vie for an Olympic berth tonight.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

DAY 5 SCHEDULE

Women’s Para 50 Back

Men’s Para 50 Back

Women’s Open 100 Free

Men’s Open 200 Back

Women’s 200 Breast

Men’s Open 200 Fly

Women’s Para 200 IM

Men’s Para 200 IM

WOMEN’S 50 BACK PARA – FINAL

Canadian S3: 1:08.48 – Nikita Ens (2022)

Canadian S5: 55.91 – Alisson Gobeil (2023)

Top 2:

Nikita Ens, S3 (LASER) – 1:11.60 Aly Van Wyck-Smart, S3 (WS) – 1:13.64

National record holder Nikita Ens won the Para 50 back final in 1:11.60, a few seconds off her personal-best 1:08.48 from 2022. After placing 9th at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, she said her goal for Paris is breaking the 1:10 barrier again.

Fellow S3 swimmer Aly Van Wyck-Smart was a couple seconds behind Ens in 1:13.64. The full Paralympic squad will be announced on Sunday after comparing this week’s times against world rankings.

MEN’S 50 BACK PARA – FINAL

Canadian S4: 53.74 – Sebastian Massabie (2024)

Top 1:

Sebastian Massabie, S4 (PSW) – 55.32

After setting the S4 Canadian record in prelims this morning at 53.74, Sebastian Massabie was slightly slower tonight at 55.32.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE– FINAL

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

Canadian Record: 52.59 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)

(2016) 2021 Champion: Penny Oleksiak – 52.89

– 52.89 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 53.61/53.88

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)

Canadian Record: 1:56.96 – Markus Thormeyer (2017)

2021 Champion: Cole Pratt – 1:58.11

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:57.50/1:58.09

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2023)

Canadian Record: 2:20.12 – Annamay Pierse (2009)

2021 Champion: Kelsey Smith – 2:23.40

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 2:23.91/2:24.63

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)

Canadian Record: 1:53.82 – Ilya Kharun (2023)

2021 Champion: Mack Darragh – 1:58.10

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:55.78/1:56.36

WOMEN’S 200 IM PARA – FINAL

Canadian SM5: 4:30.46 – Jessica Tinney (2024)

Canadian SM7: 2:56.98 – Tess Routliffe (2024

Canadian SM9: 2:37.54 – Stephanie Dixon (2008)

Canadian SM10: 2:28.73 – Aurelie Rivard (2021)

Canadian SM13: 2:27.64 – Valerie Grand’Maison (2012)

Canadian SM14: 2:36.48 – Angela Marina (2022)

MEN’S 200 IM PARA – FINAL