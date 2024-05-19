2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS



Steam courtesy of CBC

Day 7 Schedule

Women’s Para 50 Free

Men’s Para 50 Free

Women’s Open 50 Free

Men’s Open 100 Fly

Women’s Open 200 IM

Women’s Para 200 Free

Men’s Para 200 Free

Men’s Open 1500 Free (earlier heats)

Good morning to all my swim fans out there. It is the last day of the 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials. It’s been a fast six days, and today’s the last chance for our athletes to add their names to the boarding pass for Paris. With the retirement of the Concorde Jet and no “Chunnel” to travel through, the athletes will have to make do with a regular flight time of 7hr and 25 minutes from Toronto to Paris, but I think a trip to the Olympics or Paralympics is worth that long.

We start and end our program with Para events as Sebastian Massabie pulls double duty in swimming both the 50 free and 200 free. We stay with the speed theme as we progress to the Women’s 50 free, where top seed Taylor Ruck looks to make her first individual event after qualifying for a relay spot on the 4×100 free. Both Katerine Savard and Rebecca Smith scratched this event, as detailed here

The men’s 100 fly follows suit and is sure to be a tough competition as national record holder Josh Liendo has been having an amazing week so far and is your top seed by nearly a second over Ilya Kharun. Both men have already been under the OQT, but can’t rest on their laurels if they wish to add the event to their program.

One of my personal favorite events to swim and watch concludes the open program. The 200 IM is set up to be a great race. Leading the charge is Summer McIntosh, who, despite being one of the best in the world, has never medaled in this event at a Worlds meet (to be fair, nor has she ever entered it). Chasing her are Mary-Sophie Harvey, who has been having a lights-out meet and was a finalist in this event in 2022, and Sydney Pickrem, a two-time medalist in this event. Add in Ashley McMillan, who made the finals at the 2024 Worlds, and you have four swimmers under the OQT, making this perhaps the deepest event on the Women’s side. Talking about saving the best for last.

Women’s 50 Free Para – Prelims

Canadian S6: 33.36 – Shelby Newkirk (2023)

Canadian S7: 33.60 – Danielle Dorris (2022)

Canadian S8: 31.29 – Morgan Bird (2016)

Canadian S9: 29.86 – Mary Jibb (2024)

Canadian S10: 27.37 – Aurelie Rivard (2016)

Canadian S13: Valerie Grand’Maison (2008)

Top 11

Tan Yang S7 (OAK) – 31.50 (1101 pts.) ***NEW WORLD S7 RECORD*** Aurelie Rivard S10 (CNQ) – 27.92 (965 pts.) Danielle Dorris S7 (CNBO) – 33.50 (942 pts.) ***NEW CANADIAN S7 RECORD*** Shelby Newkirk S6 (LASER) – 34.17 (918 pts.) Maxine Lavitt S13 (UMAN) – 27.96 (910 pts.) Mary Jibb S9 (MUSAC) – 30.05 (890 pts.) Arianna Hunsicker S10 (UL/CHPQUE) – 28.89 (890 pts.) Jamie Cosgriffe S10 (OAK) – 29.50 (832 pts.) Abi Tripp S8 (CNQ) – 33.30 (774 pts.) Katarina Roxon S9 (AASC) – 31.95 (757 pts.) Ruby Stevens S6 (RCAQ) – 42.00 (549 pts.)

Tan Yang of the Oakville Aquatic Club set a new World Record in the S7 50 Free, passing the old mark set by the USA’s Mallory Weggemann in 2010 by .14 as she stopped the clock in 31.50. Tan is listed in the results as an international swimmer but has also been noted by Swim Canada as breaking Canadian records, so she may have switched sporting nationalities, or perhaps there was a mistake in the result reporting.

Men’s 50 Free Para- Prelims

Canadian S4: 38.48 – Sebastian Massabie (2024)

Canadian S7: 30.14 – Jean-Michael Lavealliere (2018)

Canadian S8: 27.63 – Feliz Cowan (2022)

Canadian S10: 23.58 – Nathan Stein (2012)

Canadian S13: 23.88 – Nicolas-Guy Turbide (2023)

Top 5

Sebastian Massabie S4 (PSW) – 38.52 (938 pts.) Nicolas Turbide S13 (CNQ) – 24.47 (892 pts.) Reid Maxwell S8 (EKSC) – 28.36 (860 pts.) Fernando Lu S10 (LOSC) – 25.65 (788 pts.) Charle Giammichelle S7 (GHAC) – 31.69 (711 pts.)

Sebastian Massabie has just not stopped, continuing to post impressive up and down the week. While not breaking a record this swim, he may be saving some energy for his 200 free later on this session.

WOMEN’S 50 Free– Prelims

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2023)

Canadian Record: 24.26 – Taylor Ruck (2018)

(2018) 2021 Champion: Kayla Sanchez – 24.68

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 24.70/24.82

Top 10

Taylor Ruck (UNCAN) – 25.14 Penny Oleksiak (TSC) – 25.54 Hannah Cornish (USC/UMN) – 25.59 Sienna Angove (UNCAN) – 25.77 Sarah Fournier (CNQ) – 25.82 Mia West (MANTA) – 25.84 Leilani Fack (LOSC) – 25.87 Ainsley McMurray (CSLA) – 25.88 Dylan Scholes (MAC) – 25.89 Danielle Hanus (Rapid/HPCVN) – 25.93

Penelope Oleksiak dropped a massive chunk of time off her seed time to claim the top time so far out of the first circle-seeded heat. Swimming out of lane 0, Oleksiak entered with a time of 26.22 but used her experience to pull through and hit the wall in 25.54.

The #2 seed coming into the meet, Sarah Fournier, added a little time to her seed of 25.24, hitting the wall in 25.82. Fournier finished 9th in the 100 free and is still hunting for an Olympic Berth

The top seed, Taylor Ruck, got things done this morning taking over from Oleksiak the top spot and securing lane 4 for tonight. Her time this morning of 25.14 may cause some to pause as it was more than half a second off her entry time of 24.50 and is .44 away from OQT, but hopefully, she wasn’t firing on all cylinders this morning and saved some speed for this evening.

Men’s 100 Butterfly– Prelims

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

Canadian Record: 50.34 – Josh Liendo (2023)

(2023) 2021 Champion: Josh Liendo – 51.72

– 51.72 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 51.67/51.93

Women’s 200 IM– Prelims

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

Canadian Record: 2:06.89 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2021 Champion: Sydney Pickrem – 2:09.24

– 2:09.24 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 2:11.47/2:12.13

Women’s 200 Free Para – Prelims

Canadian S5: 3:21.18 – Marie Dannhaeuser (2000)

Canadian S14: 2:15.16 – Angela Marina (2019)

Men’s 200 Free Para – Prelims

Canadian S4: 3:13.87 – Sebastian Massabie (2024)

Canadian S14: 1:54.20 – Nicholas Bennett (2024)

