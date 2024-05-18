2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 6 Prelims Heat Sheets

Good morning everyone! I hope that this fine Saturday morning finds you with a good cup of coffee (if that’s your thing) and ready for another fast day of swimming at the 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials.

I hope that you’re awake because if we’re going by the session timeline–perhaps naively–then this session should clock in at just an hour and a half long, so it’s going to blitz by.

First up, we’ll be on record watch for both the women’s and men’s para 100 backstrokes. Both Jaime Cosgriffe and Reid Maxwell have already taken down Canadian Para records in their respective classifications already this meet, so they are clearly on form. Maxwell has already broken the Canadian Para S8 record once this year, bringing it to 1:09.48 this spring.

The women’s 200 butterfly will feature Canadian and world junior record holder Summer McIntosh. She scratched the 100 freestyle yesterday, so she’s had a day of rest between now and her world record in the 400 IM. She won’t show her cards this morning, but look for her to position herself well to put the hammer down in finals.

The last two prelims events are the men’s 200 IM and 50 freestyle. In the former, we’ll get a look at Finlay Knox in his signature event; he’s already likely earned a spot on the Olympic team via his first place in the 100 breast (for the medley relay) and third in the 100 freestyle, but he could earn an individual berth in finals.

Knox has been swimming well this week and so have Josh Liendo and Ilya Kharun, who we’ll see in the 50 freestyle. Both have already punched thier tickets to Paris as well. Liendo matched his 100 freestyle personal best en route to winning the 100 freestyle; he owns the Canadian record in the 50, so we could be back on record watch for this event in finals as well.

Women’s Para 100 Backstroke — Prelims

Canadian Para Record S6: 1:20.76 — Shelby Newkirk (2022)

Canadian Para Record S7: 1:19.99 — Shelby Newkirk (2019)

Candian Para Record S9: 1:09.30 — Stephanie Dixon (2008)

Canadian Para Record S10: 1:05.90 — Summer Mortimer (2012)

Candian Para Record S13: 1:09.90 — Chelsey Gotell (2008)

Canadian Para Record S14: 1:11.59 — Emma Van Dyk (2023)

Top 10:

Jaime Cosgriffe (OAK) S10 — 1:09.45 (966 Para Points) Shelby Newkirk (LASER) S6 — 1:23.70 (938 Para Points) Aurelie Rivard (CNQ) S10 — 1:12.40 (863 Para Points) Mary Jibb (MUSAC) S9 — 1:13.82 (860 Para Points) Emma Van Dyk (BROCK) S14 — 1:10.99 (844 Para Points) *New S14 Para Record* Maxime Lavitt (UL) S13 — 1:12.27 (1:12.27 Para Points) Arianna Hunsicker (UL) S10 — 1:15.15 (781 Para Points) Ruby Stevens (RCAQ) S6 — 1:33.10 (720 Para Points) Katarine Roxon (AASC) S9 — 1:23.88 (624 Para Points)

Men’s Para 100 Backstroke — Prelims

Canadian Para Record S7: 1:24.40 — Jean-Michel Lavalliere (2015)

Canadian Para Record S8: 1:09.48 — Reid Maxwell (2024)

Canadian Para Record S10: 1:00.33 — Benoit Hout (2016)

Top 10:

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Prelims

World Record: 2:01.81 — Liu Zige, China (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:04.06 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2023)

, Canada (2023) Canadian Record: 2:04.06 — Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:08.43

Top 10:

Men’s 200 IM — Prelims

World Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2011)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 — Hubert Kos, Hungary (2021)

Canadian Record: 1:56.64 — Finlay Knox (2024

Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:57.94

Top 10:

Men’s 50 Freestyle — Prelims

World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)

World Junior Record: 21.75 — MIchael Andrew, United States (2017)

Canadian Record: 21.61 — Josh Liendo (2022)

(2022) Olympic Qualifying Time: 21.96

Top 10:

Women’s 800 Freestyle — Timed Final, Slower Heats

World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)

World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katied Ledecky, UNited States (2014)

Canadian Record: 8:11.39 — Summer McIntosh (2024)

(2024) Olympic Qualifying Time: 8:26.71

Top 10: