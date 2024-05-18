Atlanta Classic Day 4 Prelims Scratches: Will Dressel and Ledecky Swim 200 IM Prelims?

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC DRIVEN BY JIM ELLIS CADILLAC

The final prelims session of the 2024 Atlanta Classic will feature the heats of the women’s and men’s 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free. The timed finals of the 800 free will also be contested, with the fastest-seeded heats swimming with tonight’s finals.

Florida freestylers Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky are still spotted on the prelims heat sheet in the 200 IM, but will either of them swim it this morning? Ledecky is currently seeded third in the women’s 200 IM while Dressel is seeded in 6th in the men’s 200 IM.

Ledecky is not scheduled to swim the women’s 800 free, neither will meet top seed Ashley Twichell. Instead, Dune Coetzee of South Africa leads the 800 free seeds before timed finals. Meanwhile, Dressel is tied with Alberto Mestre for the men’s 50 free top seed. With the 200 IM and 50 free back-to-back on the session timeline, there is a likelihood Dressel may choose not to even swim the 200 IM this morning.

On another note, Georgia’s Zoie Hartman (5th) and Tennessee’s Camille Spink (8th) have scratched out of the women’s 200 IM in favor of stronger events. Hartman is currently seeded fifth in the women’s 200 breast, led by Ireland’s Mona McSharry, while Spink ranks sixth in the women’s 50 free, led by Tennessee’s Erika Connolly.

While those swimmers are exercising their freedoms of picking and choosing events, Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin and Josephine Fuller are set to headline both the women’s 200 IM, and women’s 100 back. Bacon previously won the 200 back on Friday while Fuller put up a win in the 100 fly.