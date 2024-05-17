2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC

Friday’s prelims session for the 2024 Atlanta Classic is set to showcase the women’s and men’s 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly.

Florida trainee and US Olympic champion Katie Ledecky headlines another freestyle event, the women’s 200 free, ahead of last night’s 400 free top three finishers 16-year-old Madi Mintenko of Pikes Peak and current Florida Gator Bella Sims. Meanwhile, Florida’s Kieran Smith enters the men’s 200 free event seeded first ahead of settling for third in the 400 free last night behind Venezuela’s Alfonso Mestre. Flipping onto the top 200 back prelims seeds, US Olympian Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin and Virginia Cavalier Jack Aikins respectively lead the women’s and men’s events.

Another US Olympian, Florida’s Emma Weyant, headlines her signature event, the 400 IM. At the same time, another Florida US Olympian, Bobby Finke, will headline the men’s 400 IM event. Switching gears to the 100 fly, Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller leads a star-studded field featuring Worlds medalist Egyptian native Farida Osman of Cal. In the men’s 100 fly, we are set to see Florida US Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel looking to set up another win here in Atlanta.

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 1:57.26

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:00.89

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 1:46.26

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 1:49.99

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 2:10.39

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:13.59

Men’s 200 Backstroke — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 1:57.50

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:01.69

Women’s 400 IM — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 4:38.53

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 4:49.89

Men’s 400 IM — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 4:12.50

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 4:25.19

Women’s 100 Butterfly — Prelims

FINA Olympic A Standard: 57.92

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 1:00.19

Men’s 100 Butterfly — Prelims