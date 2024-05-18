2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC DRIVEN BY JIM ELLIS CADILLAC

Unsurprisingly, many of the biggest names at this meet have scratched out of tonights’ final session. That means that swim fans who make the trek to watch in person (or who are tuning in via the livestream) won’t get to see the likes of Katie Ledecky or Caeleb Dressel race, but there should still be some great racing in store and ample chances for some up and coming swimmers to shine.

Scratches in the 800 free mean that Florida’s Aryan Nehra of India and Georgia’s Dune Coetzee of South Africa will take the respective middle lanes in the first two events of the evening, the fastest heats of the 800 free. With top seeds Katie Ledecky and Kieran Smith pulling out of the 200 IM finals, lane 4 will be long to Lebanese national Munzer Kabbaraand 17-year-old Lilla Bognar.

A pair of swimmers will be going for the backstroke sweeps tonight, with Phoebe Bacon on the women’s side and Jack Aikins on the men’s side attempting to follow up last night’s wins in the 200 back with victories in the 100 back tonight. Bacon holds the top seed for the women. Aikins will face a field that features a number of current college swimmers, including Polish national and NC State star Kacper Stokowski, who posted the fastest time this morning.

100 breast champ Mona McSharry will also be going for a sweep after taking the top seed in the 200 breast this morning, while 17 year-old Xavier Ruiz led the men this morning and will swim for the win tonight. Men’s 100 breast champion Evgenii Somov opted not to race the 200 breast today, and instead he’ll be in the A-final of the 50 free, where Santiago Grassi of Argentina posted the top time this morning.

Veteran Catie DeLoof holds the top seed in the women’s 50 free, and she’ll face off against a strong field that includes Egyptian Olympian Farida Osman, among others.

Women’s 800 Freestyle — Fastest Heat

FINA Olympic A Standard: 8:26.71

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 8:45.79

Men’s 800 Freestyle — Fastest Heat

FINA Olympic A Standard: 7:51.65

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 8:09.69

We’re still waiting for full results to load on Meet Mobile, but it appears that Alfonso Mestre of Gator Swim Club won from one of the early heats with a 7:52.15.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — Finals

FINA Olympic A Standard: 59.99

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 1:01.89

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — Finals

FINA Olympic A Standard: 53.71

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 55.69

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — Finals

FINA Olympic A Standard: 2:23.91

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:31.69

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — Finals

FINA Olympic A Standard: 2:09.68

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:15.99

WOMEN’S 200 IM — Finals

FINA Olympic A Standard: 2:11.47

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:16.09

MEN’S 200 IM — Finals

FINA Olympic A Standard: 1:57.94

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 2:03.49

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — Finals

FINA Olympic A Standard: 24.70

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 25.69

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — Finals