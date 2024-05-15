2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC

Wednesday, May 15th – Saturday, May 18th 2024

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50 meters)

The 2024 Speedo Atlanta Classic will kick off this evening with just the men’s and women’s 1500 freestyle. The 1500s will be contested as timed finals, which means that anyone outside of the top seeded heat can make their way into the top eight.

World record holder Katie Ledecky enters the women’s event as the top entrant, and she’s seeded with her 15:26.27 winning time from the 2023 World Championships. The men’s race will include Bobby Finke, who broke the American record (14:31.59) en route to silver at the 2023 Worlds.

Livestream:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

Katie Ledecky (GSC) – 15:38.25 *Fastest Time In The World So Far This Year* Ashley Twichell (TAC) – 16:22.69 Abigail McCulloh (SA) – 16:24.90 Caroline Pennington (FLOR) – 16:35.35 Brooke Travis (UNTAC) – 16:43.98 Kate McCarville (UN) – 16:45.86 Ava Topolewski (GW) – 16:59.79 Alexandra Bastone (UN) – 17:02.92

Katie Ledecky opened up the first event of the 2024 Atlanta Classic in style, dominating the women’s 1500 freestyle from start to finish. Ledecky took the race out swiftly, turning through the 800 in a sub-8:20 effort of 8:19.48. She ultimately hit the wall at the end of the race in 15:38.25, which undercut her previous season-best time of 15:38.81 from January’s Knoxville Pro Swim Series. Her Knoxville swim was the previous world leading time, so she improved upon her own mark tonight.

Taking 2nd place honors tonight was Ashley Wall (Twichell), who stopped the clock in 16:22.69. She dropped about nine seconds from her Knoxville Pro Swim Series performance of 16:31.13. Her best time in this distance stands at 15:54.19, which she produced at the 2019 World Championships.

The 2024 NCAA Champion in the 1650-yard freestyle, Abigail McCulloh, punched an effort of 16:24.90 for 3rd place. She dropped nearly three seconds from her previous lifetime best of 16:27.71. The Georgia Bulldog notched her previous fastest-ever time at the 2023 U.S. World Championship Trials.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

