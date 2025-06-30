NISCA Announces 2024-2025 Swimming And Diving High School All-Americans

The National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) has released its 2024-2025 High School All-American lists.

You can view the recipients by event, along with state-by-state statistics here.

Each year, the top 100 swimmers per event earn All-American status. Swimmers who achieve an Automatic All-American time are automatically awarded All-American status. Once all the Automatic All-Americans are added, they move on to the All-American Consideration times. These times are added until the top 100 times per event are reached, provided all 100 times are under the All-American Consideration time.

All performances must be achieved in high school competition using yard times only, and each school may submit just one relay per event. Coaches are responsible for submitting applications on behalf of their athletes.

NISCA recognizes only official high school events: 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, diving, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and 400 freestyle relay.

Virginia commit and six-time 2023 World Junior champion Maximus Williamson, who recently graduated from Keller High School in Texas, appears on the list more than any other swimmer, leading three individual events: the 50 free (19.08), 100 free (41.54), and 200 free (1:30.46). All three swims represent national high school records, set at the 6A Texas High School State Meet last February.

Williamson also helped teammates Maxwell Stanislaus, Riccardo Osio, and Simon Wright post a time of 1:20.06 in the 200 freestyle relay, the fastest in the country.

On the girls’ side, Pine Creek’s Madi Mintenko is the only swimmer to lead two events, topping the rankings in both the 200 free (1:41.52) and 500 free (4:32.58). However, it is unclear where those times were achieved, as her personal bests, even when adjusted for altitude, appear to be 1:42.00 and 4:34.89. Regardless, either set of times would still rank first.

Foothills sophomore Luka Mijatovic, who earlier this month was named to Team USA’s roster for the senior World Championships in Singapore, leads the 500 free rankings with his 4:11.91 from last month’s CIF State Meet. That swim stands as a national high school record, though he has been even faster outside of high school competition, with a best of 4:10.96.

Rising sprint star Rylee Erisman, a sophomore, tops the girls’ 100 free rankings with a time of 47.14. She is set to swim five individual events for Team USA at the World Junior Championships in Romania this summer, including the 50 and 200 free as well as the 50 and 100 back.

Julie Mishler leads the girls’ 50 free rankings with a time of 21.56. She is heading to Louisville in the fall, entering with a swim that would have made the ‘A’ final at last year’s NCAA Championships. Her time also stands as the current national high school record, breaking Gretchen Walsh’s previous mark of 21.59. Mishler set the new standard in a December dual meet in Wawasee, Indiana.

Cal commits Teagan O’Dell, Annie Jia, and Elle Scott all had a top time. Each of the three are entering college with times that would have scored at the NCAA Championships, with O’Dell and Jia’s performances fast enough to have made the ‘A’ final last year in the 200 IM and 100 fly, respectively. Each brings strong versatility across multiple events beyond the high school program lineup, giving Cal potentially the most loaded class in the nation.

See the full list of the top swimmers in each event below.

Girls:

Boys: