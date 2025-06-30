Podcast: Swimmers Have A Superpower That Is Rocket Fuel For Business

In this episode of the SwimSwam Podcast, we sits down with Nimrod Shapira, a man who embodies what it means to take the discipline of swimming and turn it into entrepreneurial rocket fuel. From NCAA champion and two-time Olympian to the CEO of Florida’s largest learn-to-swim business, Fintastic Swim Academy, Nimrod shares his journey from having $482 to building, scaling, and ultimately selling his company to private equity—while never truly leaving the sport he loves.

Swimming Isn’t a Failed Business Model — It’s a Misunderstood One

Founded by Nimrod and Kristina Shapira, FINTASTIC Swim Academy is more than just a swim school—it’s a place where lives are transformed through the power of swimming. As a 2-Time Olympic swimmer, Nimrod Shapira has a unique and inspiring journey—one that began with a near-drowning experience at the age of 7. That life-changing moment led him to the sport of swimming, where he rose to become an NCAA Division 1 Champion and an Olympian. Teaching swimming and previously building Florida’s largest swim school is more than just a business—it’s a life mission for Nimrod and Kristina.

Kristina, a World Championship swimmer, shares the same passion and dedication for water safety. Together, they are the power couple of the swim industry, leading the way in shaping the future of swim instruction. We love and breathe swimming, and our mission is to share that passion with every swimmer who walks through our doors.

“Swimming has given us everything—now it’s our turn to give back. Our goal is to make swimming safer, more accessible, and truly life-changing for all.” – Nimrod & Kristina Shapira

At FINTASTIC Swim Academy, we believe every swimmer’s journey is unique, and we’re here to support, inspire, and make a lasting impact—one stroke at a time.

Join us and experience the FINTASTIC difference!

