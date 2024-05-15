Both Liendo & Finlay Scratch 200 Free A-Final; Acevedo Sneaks Back In – Day 3 Final Scratches

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Heading into this morning’s heats of the 200 free, two-time Olympian Javier Acevedo was riding a high. He had just qualified for his third Olympic Games because his time from his second-place finish in the 100 back last night was faster than the OQT.

Fast forward half a day, and the event in which he was seeded first, the 200 free, was an ultimate letdown. Seeded with an entry time of 1:47.72, Acevedo was the only entrant with a time under 1:48. The first of the circle-seeded heat was quite fast as Patrick Hussey and Josh Liendo duel each other to massive new personal bests and made the time to qualify just that much faster.

Acevedo went out fast and looked like he was in good shape to qualify for the final, flipping at 53.12, the 6th fastest out of the top 12, but faded towards the end, missing out on the A-final by .08, as he hit the wall in 1:49.69.

However, both the #2 and 3 seeds, Liendo and Finlay Knox have opted out of swimming in tonight’s final. Liendo should be buoyed by his massive personal best, but likely used this swim as a warm-up for tomorrow’s 100. Knox, who has already qualified for the team in a relay position, has his best event, the 200 IM, later on in the week. Both Knox and Liendo also likely were looking to put their names into contention for the men’s 4×200 free relay.

With their scratches, Jordi Vilchez moves into lane 0, and Javier Acevedo will take lane 9 this evening. They will need to make the most of their second chance, as many swimmers ahead of them, like Lorne Wigginton and Jeremy Bagshaw, see this relay as their last best opportunity to qualify for Paris.

There were no other changes to the A-Finals for the evening. The two scratches out of the top 10 in the women’s 1500 were covered this morning, which you can read here.