2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Men’s Open 400 Free

Women’s Open 400 Free

Women’s Para 50 Fly (S5-S7)

Men’s Para 50 Fly (S5-S7)

Women’s Para 100 Fly (S8-S10, S12-S14)

Men’s Para 100 Fly (S8-S14)

Women’s Open 100 Fly

Men’s Open 100 Breast

After the medal ceremonies, there are also ‘B’ and junior finals for each event

Good evening everyone — after an intruiging prelims, it’s time for the first finals session at the 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials. The session kicks off with the men’s 400 freestyle, which Lorne Wigginton, the top seed after prelims (3:50.07), has scratched. That leaves Eric Brown (3:53.03) to lane 5, with Ethan Ekk seeded about three-tenths behind him.

It’s the Summer McIntosh show in the women’s 400 freestyle. The 17-year-old kicked off her busy Olympic Trials schedule with a 4:09.83 in prelims, coasting to the top time of the morning. McIntosh is the former world record holder in the event; she was the only one in the field sub-4:12 in the morning, so don’t be surprised if this turns into a race against the clock for McIntosh.

Like McIntosh, Maggie MacNeil is aiming to secure a bid to her second Olympic Games this evening. MacNeil put up a 56.54 in 100 fly prelims, setting herself apart from the field with the swim of the morning. That’s her fastest swim since the 2023 World Championships.

To close out the session, there’s a tight race brewing in the men’s 100 breast final. Reigning world champion Finlay Knox put up the fastest time of the morning (1:00.97). He’s sitting just ahead of Gabe Mastromatteo, Apollo Hess, and Brayden Taivassalo. That trio are separated by .23 seconds coming out of prelims. All three will be looking to bridge the gap to Knox and get their hands on the wall either first or second.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE– Final

World Record: 3:40.07– Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

Canadian Record: 3:43.46 – Ryan Cochrane (2014)

2021 Champion: Peter Brothers – 3:49.35

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 3:46.78/3:47.91

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE– Final

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus , AUS (2023)

, AUS (2023) Canadian Record: 3:56.08 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2021 Champion: Alyson Ackman – 4:10.92

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 4:07.90/4:09.14

Top 10:

WOMEN’S PARA 50 BUTTERFLY– Final

Canadian Para Record S5/Paralympic MSQ/MET: 54.24 — Jordan Tucker (2022)/51.52/57.92

Canadian Para Record S7/Paralympic MSQ/MET: 32.99 — Danielle Dorris (2021)/38.23/40.45

Top 10:

MEN’S PARA 50 BUTTERFLY — Final

Canadian Para Record S5/Paralympic MSQ/MET: 42.21 — Tyson Jacob (2023)/36.61/38.77

Canadian Para Record S7/Paralympic MSQ/MET: 32.65 — Jean-Michel Lavalliere (2013)/32.50/34.08

Top 10:

WOMEN’S PARA 100 BUTTERFLY– Final

Canadian Para Record S9/Paralympic MSQ/MET: 1:11.04 — Stephanie Dixon (2008)/1:12.53/1:14.85

Canadian Para Record S10/Paralympics MSQ/MET: 1:06.86 — Jaime Cosgriffe (2024)/1:13.42/1:19.75

Canadian Para Record S13/Paralympics MSQ/MET: 1:06.49 — Valerie Grand’Maison (2008)/1:12.61/1:17.25

Canadian Para Record S14/Paralympics MSQ/MET: 1:09.17 — Angela Marina (2023)/1:10.45/1:11.70

Top 10:

MEN’S PARA 100 BUTTERFLY– Final

Canadian Para Record S8/Paralympics MSQ/MET: 1:06.39 — Phillipe Vachon (2017)/1:05.27/1:07.01

Canadian Para Record S10/Paralympics MSQ/MET: 57.77 — Nathan Stein (2014)/59.48/1:01.71

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY– Final

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)

Canadian Record: 55.59 – Maggie MacNeil (2021)

(2021) 2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil – 56.19

– 56.19 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 57.92/58.21

Top 10:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE– Final

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

Canadian Record: 59.85 – Scott Dickens (2012)

2021 Champion: Gabe Mastromatteo – 1:00.75

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 59.49/59.79

Top 10: