Canadian Summer McIntosh ‘Not Happy’ With World-Leading 400 Free

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS
- May 13-19, 2024
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre – Toronto, Ontario
- LCM (50 meters)
Day one of the 2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials kicked off from Toronto tonight and already 17-year-old Summer McIntosh made her presence known in a big way.
Racing in the final of the women’s 400m free, McIntosh fired off a winning time of 3:59.06 to get to the wall first, handily defeating the field by over 9 seconds.
Runner-up status went to Julie Brousseau who touched in 4:08.12 while Julia Stojnowska also landed on the podium in 4:11.08 for bronze.
McIntosh’s effort rendered her the #1 swimmer in the world at the moment, taking the crown from Australia’s reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Ariarne Titmus. Titmus previously ranked #1 with the 3:59.13 notched at last month’s Australia Open Championships.
2023-2024 LCM Women 400 Free
Titmus
3:59.13
|2
|Summer
McINTOSH
|CAN
|3:59.42
|11/30
|3
|Erika
FAIRWEATHER
|NZL
|3:59.44
|02/11
|4
|Katie
LEDECKY
|USA
|4:01.41
|04/11
|5
|Bingjie
LI
|CHN
|4:01.62
|02/11
McIntosh’s performance overtook her prior season-best of 3:59.42 punched at the U.S. Nationals in November.
McIntosh and Titmus have been playing a cat-and-mouse game in recent history, with McIntosh taking the world record away from Titmus last year before Titmus reclaimed the mark at the 2023 World Championships.
Despite a head-turning performance, teen McIntosh told the Canadian press post-race that ‘she wasn’t happy’ with her performance.
“To be honest, I’m not happy with that”
Summer McIntosh tells me she wanted more out of her 400m freestyle swim tonight.
Posts the fastest time in the world in the event this year. Wants more. Wants to be excellent every time she swims.
— Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) May 13, 2024
She went out one second under WR pace at 200.
She paid for it at the end.
It’s another lesson that will make her swim better 400.
Not happy because she backed off the last 200m?
Not happy because she went out too fast?
Not happy because she is tapered and swam a 3.59?
Not happy because she is NOT tapered and swam a 3.59?
Not happy because 3.59 wont medal in Paris?
Interesting interpretations of what she actually means.
I like Summer’s work ethic and race objectives. Having watched the race, It may be because it is the first event of the competition but I’m of the opinion she is not tapered for this meet. Not a knock against the other Canadian hopefuls, just recognition she’s at an elite level ranked at the top of this event.