Canadian Summer McIntosh ‘Not Happy’ With World-Leading 400 Free

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day one of the 2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials kicked off from Toronto tonight and already 17-year-old Summer McIntosh made her presence known in a big way.

Racing in the final of the women’s 400m free, McIntosh fired off a winning time of 3:59.06 to get to the wall first, handily defeating the field by over 9 seconds.

Runner-up status went to Julie Brousseau who touched in 4:08.12 while Julia Stojnowska also landed on the podium in 4:11.08 for bronze.

McIntosh’s effort rendered her the #1 swimmer in the world at the moment, taking the crown from Australia’s reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Ariarne Titmus. Titmus previously ranked #1 with the 3:59.13 notched at last month’s Australia Open Championships.

McIntosh’s performance overtook her prior season-best of 3:59.42 punched at the U.S. Nationals in November.

McIntosh and Titmus have been playing a cat-and-mouse game in recent history, with McIntosh taking the world record away from Titmus last year before Titmus reclaimed the mark at the 2023 World Championships.

Despite a head-turning performance, teen McIntosh told the Canadian press post-race that ‘she wasn’t happy’ with her performance.