NCAA Policy on Transgender Participation ‘Under Review’ Again

Two years after the success of UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas ignited an international debate surrounding transgender participation in sports, the NCAA is once again reviewing its policy on the topic.

The NCAA quietly announced at the bottom of a press release last month that the Board of Governors discussed transgender student-athlete participation and that the current policy is “under review.” Earlier in April, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) became the first national college governing body to require athletes to compete according to their assigned sex at birth.

According to Outsports, the NCAA is expected to ban trans women from five sports starting during the 2024-25 season — swimming and diving, water polo, indoor and outdoor track and field as well as cross country — to align with global governing body policies enacted by World Aquatics and World Athletics over the past two years. Fifteen sports would reportedly still allow transgender women to compete at the collegiate level.

Last month, the IOC funded a study that contradicted the idea that transgender women have definite advantages over cisgender women. More than 400 current and former NCAA, professional, Olympic and Paralympic athletes sent an open letter to the NCAA Board of Governors in late April calling for them to protect trans rights.

“The time is now for the NCAA and the nationwide athletic community to speak up and affirm that sports should be for everyone, including trans athletes,” wrote former women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe. “To my fellow cis women athletes: The time is now to say loud and clear that bans against trans athletes framed as ‘protecting women’s sports’ do not speak for us, and do nothing to protect us. To the trans athletes fearing that they may be sidelined from the sport they love: I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU.”

On the other side, former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines is leading a lawsuit against the NCAA arguing that the organization’s transgender policy violates Title IX because it discriminates against women. Then last month, more than a dozen Republican lawmakers wrote a letter to NCAA president Charlie Baker asking the him to “follow the NAIA’s lead and prohibit biological males from competing in women’s sports.”

At least 25 states currently bar transgender students from participating on athletic teams that correspond with their gender identity.

“None of us have been talked to by the NCAA about this ruling that’s being made without trans athletes in the discussion,” said Rochester Institute of Technology sprinter Sadie Schreiner, who qualified for the Division III National Championships in indoor track earlier this year.

The NCAA also reviewed its transgender policy in 2022 before ultimately concluding it would maintain its previously approved testosterone threshold (10nmol/L) and not follow USA Swimming. The organization’s official policy is to align “transgender participation with the Olympic Movement.”

In January, it was reported that Thomas is challenging World Aquatics’ 2022 ban on transgender women who have gone through any part of the male puberty process.

A couple months after winning the 2022 NCAA title in the 500-yard freestyle, Thomas revealed that it has been a goal of hers for a long time to compete at the Olympics. The next month, World Aquatics (then FINA) voted to prevent transgender women from competing in elite women’s categories, instead creating a separate “open” category. However, that category has been a failure so far because there are not many trans swimmers out at the elite level.

Thomas first started transitioning back in 2019, but World Aquatics cited experts who said that suppressing testosterone was not enough to reverse biological advantages from puberty.

“Part of gender affirming care, in a sense, is being able to compete on the team of your gender and with fellow people of your gender,” said Meghan Cortez-Fields, who broke school records this season as a senior at Ramapo College in New Jersey.