NCAA Champion Lia Thomas Reportedly Challenging World Aquatics’ Ban on Transgender Women

Controversial NCAA champion Lia Thomas is challenging World Aquatics’ 2022 ban on transgender women who have gone through any part of the male puberty process, according to The Telegraph.

Thomas reportedly hired Canadian law firm Tyr — no relation to the swimwear company of the same name — to take her case in front of Switzerland’s Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last September.

Her lawyer, Carlos Sayao, argued that the 2022 rules are “discriminatory” and cause “profound harm to trans women.”

“Lia has now had the door closed to her in terms of her future ability to practice her sport and compete at the highest level,” Sayao said. “She’s bringing the case for herself and other trans women to ensure that any rules for trans women’s participation in sport are fair, appropriate, and grounded in human rights and science.”

World Aquatics lobbied for CAS to throw the case out because Thomas is not a member of USA Swimming, The Telegraph reported.

A couple months after winning the 2022 NCAA title in the 500-yard freestyle, Thomas revealed that it has been a goal of hers for a long time to compete at the Olympics. The next month, World Aquatics (then FINA) voted to prevent transgender women from competing in elite women’s categories, instead creating a separate “open” category. However, that category has been a failure so far because there are not many trans swimmers out at the elite level.

Thomas first started transitioning back in 2019, but World Aquatics cited experts who said that suppressing testosterone was not enough to reverse biological advantages from puberty.