NCAA Champion Lia Thomas Reportedly Challenging World Aquatics’ Ban on Transgender Women

Controversial NCAA champion Lia Thomas is challenging World Aquatics’ 2022 ban on transgender women who have gone through any part of the male puberty process, according to The Telegraph.
Thomas reportedly hired Canadian law firm Tyr — no relation to the swimwear company of the same name — to take her case in front of Switzerland’s Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last September.
Her lawyer, Carlos Sayao, argued that the 2022 rules are “discriminatory” and cause “profound harm to trans women.”
“Lia has now had the door closed to her in terms of her future ability to practice her sport and compete at the highest level,” Sayao said. “She’s bringing the case for herself and other trans women to ensure that any rules for trans women’s participation in sport are fair, appropriate, and grounded in human rights and science.”
World Aquatics lobbied for CAS to throw the case out because Thomas is not a member of USA Swimming, The Telegraph reported.
A couple months after winning the 2022 NCAA title in the 500-yard freestyle, Thomas revealed that it has been a goal of hers for a long time to compete at the Olympics. The next month, World Aquatics (then FINA) voted to prevent transgender women from competing in elite women’s categories, instead creating a separate “open” category. However, that category has been a failure so far because there are not many trans swimmers out at the elite level.
Thomas first started transitioning back in 2019, but World Aquatics cited experts who said that suppressing testosterone was not enough to reverse biological advantages from puberty.
Is it a hot take to say she’s actively being destructive to the cause of trans rights with her entitiled antics?
Is she trying to go to the Olympics? what’s the point in this?
Wow.
The Open Category was a failure because they wanted it to fail. Entry details for such an important event should’ve been shared 6 months in advance to allow athletes to prepare, not 2 weeks.
Are you saying that the Open Category did not exist until 2 weeks before the World Cup on October 6th, 2023?
I think having this case before the CAS will be good in a way because it will establish a precedent that all sports can follow.
Bro can’t give it up. You improved from a last in NCAA meet qualifier in a weak event to beating Olympic medalists and winning the meet in a matter of a season and a half. In his 500 he would have dropped from a 4:20 to 4:06 if he never transitioned to prove it isn’t an advantage. Trans is not fair because you grew up a dude. Enough with the feelings and let’s get back to common sense and actual biology.
4:33 for women is like a 4:06 for men? No way, that means the Sandpiper trio are at the 4:01 to 4:02 range. 4:33 on the women’s side is probably more like a 4:10 on the men’s side.
4:18 as a college sophomore to 4:10 as a 5th year senior is a pretty hefty drop but would be nowhere near impossible, especially if you consider that having untreated gender dysphoria would probably negatively impact one’s performance as well. Look at the other trans swimmer at the 2022 NCAAs, Izzi Henig, who dropped almost 2 seconds in the 100 free from 2019 to 2022 without any hormone treatment
Clown
This seems like an article that’s going to have nuanced and reasonable discussions in the comments