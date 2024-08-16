British Breaststroker Oscar Bilbao Joining Arizona State This Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

British breaststroker Oscar Bilbao is bolstering the Arizona State men’s roster this season as the Sun Devils seek to defend their first-ever NCAA crown in 2024-25.

Bilbao grew up in England before moving to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where he trained with Hamilton Aquatics Dubai. He had a huge performance for Team England at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, winning four gold medals in the 50 breast (28.60), 100 breast (1:03.12), 200 breast (2:15.57), and 4×100 mixed medley relay (1:02.56 breast split). It was a historic sweep as only one other British athlete, cyclist Hannah Barnes (Pune 2008), had ever tallied four titles at the event.

At last year’s European Junior Championships, Bilbao made semifinals in the 50 breast (28.85, 11th place), 100 breast (1:03.09, 9th place), and 200 breast (2:18.42, 11th place). He also competed at the 2022 European Junior Championships, placing 11th in the 200 breast (2:18.13), 19th in the 100 breast (1:03.63), and 34th in the 50 breast (29.58).

Best LCM Times (Converted to SCY)

50 breast – 28.55 (24.81)

100 breast – 1:02.46 (54.46)

200 breast – 2:15.57 (1:58.53)

200 IM – 2:05.07 (1:49.79)

Bilbao’s best converted times would have placed 7th in the 200 breast, 8th in the 100 breast, and made the C-final of 200 IM at last season’s Big 12 Championships. The conference will look a lot different this season with powerhouse Texas leaving the Big 12 and Arizona State, Arizona, and Utah joining from the Pac-12.

The Sun Devils are entering their first season under head coach Herbie Behm after Bob Bowman left to replace Eddie Reese at Texas right after winning the NCAA title in late March. The ASU men return big names like two-time Olympic bronze medalist Ilya Kharun, but they’ll be without stars such as Leon Marchand, Hubert Kos, and Owen McDonald this season.

Bilbao is one of 11 freshmen arriving in Tempe this fall along with diver Carson Christiansen, Isaac Fleig, Michael Hochwalt, Brady Johnson, Finn Kemp, Jacob Pins, Quin Seider, Lucien Vergnes, Leo Verschooten, and David Young.

