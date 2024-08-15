Woodbridge Tritons Sweep Titles at Irvine Summer League Championships

2024 Irvine Summer League Championships

Aug. 3, 2024

William Woollett Aquatic Center Irvine, California

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2024 ISL Championships”

The Woodbridge Tritons dominated the combined standings at the Irvine Summer League Championships earlier this month with 1,444.33 total points, the only squad to hit four digits at the meet.

Team Scores

Combined

Woodbridge Tritons – 1,444.33 College Park Splash – 994.5 South Irvine Dolphins – 967.33 Portola Springs Storm – 910.33 Woodbury Waves – 909.5

Boys

Woodbridge Tritons – 612.33 South Irvine Dolphins – 509.33 College Park Splash – 363 Quail Hill Barracudas – 333 Portola Springs Storm – 302.83

Girls

Woodbridge Tritons – 456 Woodbury Waves – 357.5 Portola Springs Storm – 345.5 College Park Splash – 333.5 Deerfield Bluefins – 321

Irvine Novaquatics 13-year-old Nicholas Chen threw down some big swims to take home three individual titles in the 50 free (22.77), 100 IM (55.90), and 50 breast (28.73).

Chen dropped more than half a second in the 50 free to rank inside the top 40 this season for 13-year-old Americans. He also crushed his best 100 IM time from last September by more than five seconds to rank No. 7 this season among 13-year-old Americans. Chen picked up another victory in the 50 breast (28.73), knocking more than half a second off his previous-best 29.34 from March.

Irvine Novaquatics 17-year-old Jacob Wang also came away a triple winner in the 50 free (20.25), 100 IM (50.74), and 50 fly (22.32). The UCSD commit (’24) took the 50 free title in 20.25, narrowly missing his personal-best 20.20 from last April. Wang destroyed his best 100 IM time from last September by more than five seconds while also lowering his best 50 fly time from March by almost a full second.

Another triple winner on the boys’ side was Irvine Novaquatics 12-year-old Noah Im, who outdueled teammate Jonathan Li in a pair of close battles. Im went 24.13 in the 50 free to eke past Li (24.27) before blasting a 25.94 50 fly to once again hold off Li (26.06). He also cruised to victory in the 100 IM (58.01) by more than two seconds, breaking the one-minute barrier for the first time. Im also dropped a few tenths in the 50 free and more than a second in the 50 fly. After a couple runner-up finishes, Li topped the podium in the 50 back (29.10), just off his personal-best 28.54 from April.

Evolution Racing Club 17-year-old Nathan Wu impressed in the 50 breast at 25.79, slicing almost a tenth off his previous-best 25.87 from May. He is committed to continue his career at USC this fall.

Aquazot Swim Club 12-year-old Raymond Jew broke the 30-second barrier in the 50 breast for the first time en route to the win in 29.75. He also earned a runner-up finish in the 100 IM (1:00.20), dropping more than a second off his previous best from April.

In the 50 back, Irvine Novaquatics 17-year-old Adam Lee snuck past 16-year-old Ian Sun (23.77) with a winning time of 23.75. Lee dropped almost a second off his previous-best 24.61 from last March.

Girls Recap

Aquazot Swim Club 17-year-old Zara Masud left Irvine with three individual victories to highlight the girls’ action earlier this month.

The Georgia Tech commit (’24) clocked a personal-best 58.44 to triumph in the 100 IM, taking almost seven seconds off her best time from 2019. Masud also won the 50 free (23.94) and 50 fly (25.07), not far off her lifetime bests (23.68/25.01).

Woodbridge High School 14-year-old Holly Fishburn flexed her sprint prowess with 1st-place finishes in the 50 free (24.50) and 50 fly (25.80). Both victories came in lifetime bests as she dropped a few tenths in the 50 free and and more than two seconds in the 50 fly.

Irvine Novaquatics 12-year-old Anna Heumann knocked more than two seconds off her best time in the 100 IM on her way to the win in 1:00.08, within half a second of the top 100 all-time national age group (NAG) rankings.

Socal Aquatics Association 14-year-old Nicole Yang won the 50 breast in 31.30, almost half a second faster than her previous-best 31.79 from last December.

Irvine Novaquatics 11-year-old Sydnee Farah touched first in the 50 back (31.42), more than half a second faster than her previous-best 31.99 from January.

One of the most thrilling showdowns of the session came in the 15-18 50 breast, where 16-year-old Annie Fishburn and 17-year-old Alexa Chandler tied for the victory with an identical time of 31.59.