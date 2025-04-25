Aquatics GB Squad Is Stacked For 2025 World Championships

2025 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, July 26th – Sunday, August 3rd (pool swimming)

Singapore

LCM (50m)

With the conclusion of the 2025 Aquatics GB Championships, the nation’s squad for this summer’s World Championships has been revealed.

A plethora of seasoned talent convenes with rising stars to give Great Britain a solid set of swimmers heading to Singapore to try to improve upon the 6th-place finish at the 2024 edition of the World Championships in Doha.

Multiple swimmers were pre-qualified as a result of their performances at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, including men’s 4x200m freestyle relay gold medalists Tom Dean, James Guy, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott.

Richards and Scott were also pre-qualified in their respective 200m free and 200m IM events, as was Ben Proud due to his silver medal-garnering performance in the men’s 50m free.

Of note, Adam Peaty was pre-qualified for the men’s 100m breast, but the 30-year-old world record holder is bypassing this summer’s World Championships.

An additional eight swimmers qualified by way of achieving the strict Aquatics GB-qualifying standards en route to gold in their respective events at the Aquatics GB Championships.

Freya Colbert – women’s 200m free, 400m IM

– women’s 200m free, 400m IM Angharad Evans – women’s 200m breast

– women’s 200m breast Max Litchfield – men’s 400m IM

– men’s 400m IM Keanna MacInnes – women’s 200m fly

– women’s 200m fly Oliver Morgan – men’s 100m back

– men’s 100m back Eva Okaro – women’s 50m free

– women’s 50m free Katie Shanahan – women’s 200m back, 200m IM

– women’s 200m back, 200m IM Abbie Wood – women’s 200m/400m IM

Luke Greenbank, Holly McGill and Jacob Mills also qualified after placing second in their individual events in a time which beat the Aquatics GB standard:

Luke Greenbank – men’s 200m back

– men’s 200m back Holly McGill – women’s 200m back

– women’s 200m back Jacob Mills – men’s 50m/100m free

On another note, Matt Richards‘ wife Emily Richards of Manchester Performance Centre earned a discretionary pick. That means the newlyweds will appear on their first official Aquatics GB roster since tying the knot, making them the first-ever British husband and wife duo to represent the nation at a major international aquatics competition.

On the British roster for Singapore, Performance Director Chris Spice said, “We were treated to a week of top-quality racing at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships, with so many Worlds selection times met and countless finals going down to the very last strokes. It is always a pleasure to see events being moved on as well, so a special mention to Angharad Evans and Oliver Morgan for their respective British records, which bode really well for the season ahead.

“This is an exciting team that genuinely combines world-class experience in the sport’s biggest arenas with a host of up-and-coming talents who we hope can gain invaluable insight in the summer, both in terms of competition but also being around our athletes and staff in a World Championship environment. As always, the focus for everyone involved is on delivering a season’s best performance in the summer, and everything we do between now and late July will be working towards that.

“Seeing how swimmers like Jacob Mills, Max Morgan and Holly McGill delivered in front of packed crowds and a TV audience at the London Aquatics Centre last week means they are already on the right track to do that. Equally, it is always promising to see the way our experienced big hitters, including Duncan Scott, Matt Richards and Abbie Wood, were able to show their class and perform strongly after some well-deserved breaks post-Paris, and that is encouraging in terms this summer, our ongoing relay prospects and the longer-term picture over the next Olympic cycle.”

The Aquatics GB swimming team for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore:

Tom Dean, Bath Performance Centre

James Guy , Manchester Performance Centre

, Manchester Performance Centre Ben Proud, Chelsea & Westminster Swimming Club

Matt Richards, Manchester Performance Centre

Duncan Scott, University of Stirling

Freya Colbert, Loughborough Performance Centre

Angharad Evans, University of Stirling

Max Litchfield, Loughborough Performance Centre

Keanna MacInnes, University of Stirling

Oliver Morgan, University of Birmingham

Eva Okaro, Repton

Katie Shanahan, University of Stirling

Abbie Wood, Loughborough Performance Centre

Luke Greenbank, Loughborough Performance Centre

Holly McGill, University of Stirling

Jacob Mills, Repton

Freya Anderson, University of Stirling

Greg Butler, Loughborough Performance Centre

Lucy Hope, University of Stirling

Edward Mildred, Manchester Performance Centre

Leah Schlosshan, Manchester Performance Centre

Jacob Whittle, Bath Performance Centre

Lauren Cox, Loughborough Performance Centre

Evan Jones, Manchester Performance Centre

Jonathon Marshall, Carnegie Swimming Club

Jack McMillan, University of Stirling

Max Morgan, Reeds Swimming Club

Emily Richards, Manchester Performance Centre

