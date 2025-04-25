Dual Meet Tournament Format REVEALED Featuring 90-Minute Duals, Revamped Scoring, Fewer Events

SwimSwam sat down with the coaches behind the upcoming Dual Meet Tournament that will take place at Georgia Tech on October 17-18, 2025. Chico Rego of George Washington, Iago Moussalem of Georgia Tech, Cauli Bedran of Wisconsin (who is not participating in the tournament), and Steve Barnes of Florida State all contributed to this discussion and laid out how this event came together, what it will look like, and how they hope it will impact college swimming moving forward.

The format of the Tournament is as follows:

*All Duals will be 90 minutes with a 10-minute “halftime” break*

On Friday Morning (Oct 17), there will be four duals (Quarter finals): Two run simultaneously at 7:30am, then two more at 10am

On Friday Afternoon, there will be another four duals (Semi Finals + Losers Bracket): Two run at 3pm (Winners and Losers from 7:30am Matchups), then two more at 6pm (Winners and Losers from 10am Matchups)

On Saturday Morning (Oct 18), there will be three duals for the six teams that aren’t in the final

On Saturday Afternoon at 2pm, there will be the Dual Meet Final

Diving will take place intermittently and will be more of a team event (more to come on that in the future). Roster limits per meet will be 15 swimmers and 2 divers per gender. Each swimmer can only swim 3 times per meet. Each team will have 4 athletes per individual swimming event and 2 relay teams per relay event.

Event Lineups for each meet are as follows:

First half: Relay #1, (100 Free/Back & 200 Fly/Breast) OR (100 Fly/Breast & 200 Free/Back)

Second half: 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Relay #2

The event lineup for each dual will be decided before the dual.

Scoring will be combined for genders. Each dual will have a total of 790 points (meaning the first team to reach 396 wins). Scoring is as follows:

For diving/relays, 1st place is 22, 2nd place is 8, 3rd place is 4, and 4th place is 0.

For Individual Swimming events, 1st place is 16, 2nd place is 6, 3rd place is 5, 4th place is 4, 5th place is 3, 6th place is 2, 7th place is 1, and 8th place is 0.

