2025 Gothear & Friends: Wellbrock Claims 800 Free Victory

2025 GOTHEAR & FRIENDS SWIM MEET (GER)

Friday, April 25th – Sunday, April 27th

Magdeburg, Germany

LCM (50m)

Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock was in the pool tonight to kick off the three-day Gothear & Friends Swim Meet in Magdeburg.

The 27-year-old freestyle ace took on the 800m distance, putting up a time of 7:49.79 to get to the wall first and grab the gold.

Wellbrock’s time was enough to top the podium but well off his season-best of 7:41.10 logged at last month’s Swim Open Stockholm, which ranks him #2 in the world on the season. Only countryman and newly minted 400m free World Record holder Lukas Märtens has been faster, with a season-best of 7:39.10 from the same Swedish meet.

Of note, runner-up in tonight’s race, Johannes Liebmann, produced a new German Age Record en route to silver.

Liebemann, who is 17 years of age, logged a mark of 7:50.86, well ahead of Arne Schubert who collected bronze in 7:59.06.

The 1500m freestyle highlighted the women’s events on day one, with host city’s Leonie Märtens punching a result of 16:27.29 to get the job done for gold.

The sister of Märtens mentioned above beat the field by over 15 seconds as she touched first, although her performance was well off her lifetime best of 16:02.99 from last year’s edition of this competition. We’ll keep an eye on what she has up her sleeve for the World Championships-qualifying meet of the German Championships, which begin on May 1st.