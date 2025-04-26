2025 Brazilian Championships: Gui Caribe Rips 21.46 50 Free Personal Best

2025 MARIA LENK TROPHY/BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered the penultimate night of racing at the 2025 Maria Lenk Trophy/Brazilian Swimming Championships, the sole qualifying opportunity for the nation’s swimmers to add their names to the 2025 World Championships roster.

The men’s 50m free saw a standout performance by University of Tennessee swimmer Gui Caribe, with the 22-year-old firing off a time of 21.46 to win the men’s 50m free with ease.

After producing a time of 21.93 to reap the top seed, Caribe unleashed the 21.46 to become Brazil’s 3rd-quickest male of all time.

Top 5 Brazilian Men LCM 50 Freestyle Performers

Cesar Cielo – 20.91, 2009 Bruno Fratus – 21.27, 2017 Gui Caribe – 21.46, 2025 Nicholas Santos – 21.69, 2009 Pedro Spajari – 21.82, 2018

Additionally, the Brazilian now checks in as the #2 performer in the world on the season, overtaking Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy of Australia (21.48) to rank #2 in the world. Only Russian swimmer Egor Kornev has been swifter, courtesy of the 21.43 he put on the books at the Russian National Championship just days ago.

Behind Caribe was Victor Alcara who unleashed a time of 21.82 to reap silver. That outing marked his first-ever performance under the 22-second threshold, surpassing the 22.04 personal best he produced during the 50m free heats at the 2021 Brazilian Olympic Championshps.

Luca Peixoto snagged the bronze in tonight’s final, producing an effort of 22.02, also under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 22.05.

Caribe already made his mark in a huge way by winning the men’s 100m freestyle in a head-turning outing of 47.10. That rendered the first time two Brazilians have been in the top 10 performers of all time in the event since 1988.

Additional Notes