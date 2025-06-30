High-Level International Meets For July 2025

It’s here. July. The month that brings us the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

With the June 29th qualification window behind us, we know most of the finalized rosters of swimmers from around the world who will descend upon the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

While all eyes will be on the sport’s biggest international swimming event outside of the Olympic Games, there are a handful of additional competitions before and after that are worth keeping on your calendar.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

06/30 – 07/05 European Junior Swimming Championships (SVK)

07/03 – 07/05 Trofeu Ciutat de Mataro (ESP)

07/09 – 07/12 Danish LC Championships (DEN)

07/09 – 07/12 Sommer Schweizermeisterschaft (SUI)

07/09 – 07/12 Irish Summer Age Group Championships (IRL)

07/12 – 07/17 Maccabiah Games (ISR)

07/16 – 07/21 French Summer Open Championships (FRA)

07/18 – 07/24 Aquatics GB Next Gen Championships (GBR)

07/18 – 07/20 NSW Metro SC Championships (AUS)

07/19 – 07/25 European Youth Olympic Festival (MKD)

07/22 – 07/26 Irish Summer Youth/Senior Championships (IRL)

07/24 – 07/27 Swimming New Zealand Secondary Schools Championships (NZL)

07/26 – 08/03 World Aquatics Championships – Pool Swimming (SGP)

07/26 – 07/27 Victorian Metro SC Championships (AUS)

07/28 – 07/30 Israel Junior Championships (ISR)

07/30 – 08/03 U.S. Junior National Championships (USA)