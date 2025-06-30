2025 Ocala Sectionals Day 4: Sawyer Hansen Posts Top Time This Season in Boys’ 13-14 1500 Free

2025 Speedo Sectionals – Ocala, Florida

June 26-29, 2025

Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training – Ocala, FL

LCM (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2025 FL SZSS Sectional Championships”

Day 1 Recap | Day 2 Recap | Day 3 Recap

Saint Petersburg Aquatics Sawyer Hansen turned in a tremendous performance in the 1500 free on the final day of the Ocala Sectionals, throwing down a lifetime best time of 16:09.30 to place 3rd overall and top the season’s national rankings for the 13-14 age group.

The 14-year-old knocked over 21 seconds off of his previous personal best (16:30.58) and posted the fastest time in the boys’ 13-14 1500 free so far this season. Hansen leads the rankings by a wide margin of over 20 seconds, ahead of #2 performer Jake Loftus (16:21.72). His swim in Ocala also lands him at #62 on the ranking of all-time top 100 times in the 13-14 age group.

The 1500 free was full of strong performances from the Saint Petersburg Aquatics team, as 15-year-old Cobe Hehenberger also turned in a top-ranking swim. He raced into the wall over 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Inaki Echeverria to win the event in 15:49.16, just .12 off of his lifetime best from July 2024.

Hehenberger’s performance marked the 7th-fastest time in the boys’ 15-16 1500 free this season and makes him the #2 15-year-old in the country this season behind Luka Mijatovic (15:16.31).

Thomas Matheson from Sporting Jax Aquatic Club prevailed in the 200 fly in 2:01.95, just a few tenths off of the personal best time of 2:01.68 that he posted during the prelims session. Matheson’s morning swim saw him improve his lifetime best by 3.23 and landed him at #10 on the national ranking of top times this season in the boys’ 17-18 age group.

On the girls’ side, Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team’s Ava DiPasquale posted the 7th-fastest time this season in the girls’ 13-14 1500 free. In her first time racing the 1500, she turned in a time of 17:31.23 to take 4th overall. DiPasquale’s race also marked the top time by a 13-year-old so far this season.

Laila Harran, who swims for South Florida Aquatic Club, posted a personal best time of 57.33 in the 100 free, shaving .41 off of her previous time and bumping herself up to #20 on the ranking of top times this season in the girls’ 15-16 age group.

Day 4 Event Winners:

Women 200 Fly: Hazel Mouhidin (CRIM) – 2:15.43)

(CRIM) – 2:15.43) Men 100 Free: Devin Dilger (GSC) – 49.75

(GSC) – 49.75 Women 200 Breast: Anna Moore (GSC) – 2:36.16

(GSC) – 2:36.16 Men 200 Breast: Trey Chesney (JDST) – 2:20.82

(JDST) – 2:20.82 Women 200 Back: Malena Santillan (ARG) – 2:12.29

(ARG) – 2:12.29 Men 200 Back: Denzo Senekal (BD) – 2:02.78

Final Team Standings

Girls’ Top 5:

Argentina – 1126.5 South Florida Aquatic Club – 652 Fast Falcons – 494 Saint Petersburg Aquatics – 403 Southwest Stars Swim Club – 350

Boys’ Top 5: