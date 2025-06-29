2025 Ocala Sectionals Day 3: Tomas Koski Posts #7 Time in the US in Men’s 400 Free This Season

2025 Speedo Sectionals – Ocala, Florida

June 26-29, 2025

Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training – Ocala, FL

LCM (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2025 FL SZSS Sectional Championships”

Day 3 of the Ocala Sectionals saw Tomas Koski pick up his second gold of the meet; after winning the 200 free last night, the 20-year-old prevailed in the 400 free in a lifetime best time of 3:47.45.

Koski, who swims for the University of Georgia and Athens Bulldog Swim Club, won the event nearly 12 seconds, dropping 2.77 from his previous personal best and bumping himself up the national rankings. His performance marks the 7th-fastest time in the country so far this season in the men’s open 400 free and ranks 23rd in the world.

Turning in another nationally ranked performance was Hurricane Aquatics’ Giulian Martin, who won the 200 IM in a personal best time of 2:05.06. Martin raced into the wall over 2.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Fernando Arce (2:07.84) from Argentina and knocked 1.35 off of his previous time. Martin’s time ranks him 16th on the list of top times in the country this season in the 17-18 boys’ 200 IM.

On the girls’ side, Argentina’s Laila Chain continued to shine. The 14-year-old placed 3rd in the 100 back in 1:02.99 and 7th in the 200 IM in 2:22.83, which would mark the #3 and #12 times, respectively, in the U.S. in the 13-14 age group this season.

Chain’s performance in the 100 back would also rank 51st on the list of all-time top 100 times in the 13-14 age group, just behind Tristen Ulett’s 2016 swim (1:02.96).

Argentina dominated the girls’ 100 back, as Cecilia Mabel Dieleke took home the victory in the event in a lifetime best time of 1:02.21, shaving .65 off of her previous time. Like Chain, Dieleke’s performance would have also landed her high on the U.S. national rankings, marking the 8th-fastest time this season in the girls’ 15-16 100 back.

Saint Petersburg Aquatics’ Isabella Dieffenthaller turned in a top-ranking performance in the 50 free. She took 3rd in 26.37, racing into the wall behind Lismar Lyon (25.61) and Blakely Hammel (26.18), and set a new lifetime best by .11. Committed to Brown University, Dieffenthaller bumped herself up to 29th on the ranking of top times this season in the girls’ 17-18 age group.

Day 3 Event Winners

Team Standings Through Day 3

Girls’ Top 5:

Argentina – 912 South Florida Aquatic Club – 554 Fast Falcons – 469.5 Southwest Stars Swim Club – 340 Saint Petersburg Aquatics – 249

Boys’ Top 5: