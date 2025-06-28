Hungarian Nationals Finalist Dominik Kaiser Headed to Florida State University This Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dominik Kaiser, a freestyle specialist from Hungary and multi-time finalist at Hungarian Nationals, has signed to swim for the Florida State Seminoles starting in the fall.

Kaiser represented Hungary at the 2022 World Junior Open Water Championships when he was 15, swimming a time of 49:14.70 in the 5k to finish 10th overall. He also helped Hungary to a 5th place finish in the mixed 4x1500m.

Late last year, The Hungarian National Federation had an issue with their open water swimmers at NC State, claiming that the university wouldn’t support their swimmers at the Open Water World Cup due to conflicts with the NCAA season. This led to those swimmers, David Bethlehem and Bettina Fabian, formally withdrawing from the Short Course World Championships and then eventually from NC State.

Although Kaiser hasn’t swam open water since 2022, he has continued to represent Hungary on the international stage. Most recently, he swam at the Barcelona stop of the 2025 Mare Nostrum Tour. There, he placed 59th in the 50 free (24.50), a new best, 72nd in the 100 free (53.73), and 41st in the 50 fly (25.85).

Most of Kaiser’s bests come from last year’s Hungarian National Championships (SCM). There, he clocked PBs in his 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 fly (25.37), 100 fly (56.50). He finalled in both the 100 and 200, coming in 8th and 7th, respectively. He also swam the 400 free and 800 free, although he was off his bests in both – in the former, he swam a 3:58.88 while in the latter he swam a time of 8:19.74 for 15th.

Best SCM times (and SCY conversion)

50 free – 24.20 (21.63)

100 free – 50.14 (45.17)

200 free – 1:50.52 (1:39.56)

400 free – 3:53.39 (4:26.73)

800 free – 8:03.17 (9:12.19)

1500 free – 15:27.79 (15:22.25)

This past season, Florida State was 18th at NCAAs, their best finish since coming in 14th in 2019, and their most recent top 20 showing. At ACCs, which welcomed Cal and Stanford this season, the Seminoles were 7th. To qualify for a second swim in Kaiser’s primary events, it took 42.78/1:34.41/4:20.80/16:03.21 across the 100/200/500/1650 frees. If Kaiser can translate his success to yards and match his PBs, he could step up in a big way for Florida State as the team scored no points in the mile this past season.

Though FSU doesn’t have a notable connection with Hungary specifically, many of their top swimmers hail from outside of the United States. Out of the 32 men on their roster this past season, 13 of them were international swimmers.

Kaiser will join Thomas Matheson (fly/distance free), Walter Kueffer (sprint free), Alex Heinrich (fly/free), and Ethan Silver (fly/IM) this fall.

