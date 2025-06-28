Kara Hanlon Wins Again as Edinburgh Uni Snags Another Breaststroke Sweep at Scottish Nationals

2025 Scottish National Open Championships

Friday, June 27 – Sunday, June 29

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland

LCM (50m)

Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:00 am / Finals – 4:30 pm

Start Times – EST: Prelims – 4:00 am / Finals – 11:30 pm

Kara Hanlon grabbed another win on night 2 of the Scottish National Open Championships while the men’s meet saw several nailbiter battles.

Hanlon won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.95 on Friday, and posted a 2:26.30 to run away with the 200 breaststroke on Saturday. Hanlon was a tough-luck omission from the British roster at the World Championships, with GB Aquatics choosing Lauren Cox in the breaststroke races instead.

She led a 1-2-3 sweep for Edinburgh University with Anna Morgan (2:31.41) and Hannah Bowley (2:34.18) finishing 2nd and 3rd, respectively. That was the same podium as the 100 breaststroke on Friday.

While that race was a blowout, there were several close battles on the men’s side on Saturday. In the 100 back, 22-year-old Jamie Ferguson won in 56.34, beating out Scott Gibson by .06 seconds. Zach Speakman wasn’t far behind in 56.80.

“I thought some boys went early, but I tried to focus on my own race and just get on with it,” Ferguson said after his first national title. “Do what me and (coach) Patrick (Miley) had spoken about. Still got a couple of weeks till British summer meet so keeping focused and trying to get a good run out before that. It’s great racing Scott (Gibson) and it was nice to come out on top.

“I think I’m good at focusing on my own race. I always try and swim myself in my own lane. That’s the best thing about swimming you can always just block the outside noise, focus on your own race, and no one can affect your race at the end of the day so I just get on with it.”

Gibson had a half-second lead at the turn before Ferguson roared home for the win.

The men’s 200 free saw another close win, with 20-year-old Finlay Clubb touching in 1:51.20 for another Edinburgh University win. Malaysian national Arvin Chahal from Stirling was 2nd in 1:51.33. That swim marked a .79 second improvement for Clubb over his 29th-place swim of 1:51.99 at the British Swimming Championships.

Scotland’s top swimmers who are qualified for the World Championships for Great Britain are racing at the Sette Colli Trophy this weekend.

Other Day 2 Highlights: