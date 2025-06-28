2025 Ocala Sectionals Day 2: Blakely Hammel Posts #3 Time This Season in Girls 15-16 200 Free

2025 Speedo Sectionals – Ocala, Florida

June 26-29, 2025

Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training – Ocala, FL

LCM (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2025 FL SZSS Sectional Championships”

Day 1 Recap

Day 2 of the Ocala Sectionals brought more fast swimming to Florida, with a number of athletes turning in top-ranking performances.

Blakely Hammel threw down a personal best time of 2:00.88 in the 200 free, shaving .98 off of her previous time and winning the event by .99 to get things started in the evening. Her performance marked the 3rd-fastest time in the 200 free this season in the girls’ 15-16 age group.

In addition to moving up the national rankings for this season, Hammel is now tied at 86th on the all-time top 100 ranking for her age group; she shares the spot with Summer Cardwell from Tampa Bay Aquatic Club.

The 100 breast saw 13-year-old Reese Garland make a splash as the youngest swimmer in the top eight. Garland finished 7th in 1:15.78 and knocked 6.16 off of her previous lifetime best over the course of the day. The swim launched her up the national rankings, landing her at 44th on the list of top times this season in the girls’ 13-14 100 breast.

In a remarkable display of consistency and a bit of deja vu, South Florida Aquatic Club’s Lismar Lyon matched her lifetime best of 59.78 in the 100 fly exactly, which she posted at this same meet one year ago. Lyon’s victory today makes her the two-time defending champion in the 100 fly at the Ocala Sectionals.

Tomas Koski turned in a strong performance in the 200 free, throwing down a personal best time of 1:46.36 to claim the title by over five seconds. He shaved .07 off of his previous time, maintaining his spot at #13 on the ranking of top times in the country among all age groups so far this season.

Argentina’s Ulises Cazau picked up his second victory of the meet in the 100 fly, posting a time of 52.70 to win by an impressive margin of 1.21 as the 19-year-old raced into the wall ahead of Ruard Van Renen (53.91). Cazau’s performance ranks 24th on the list of top times this season among any age group.

The 400 IM saw Trey Chesney turn in a huge personal performance, as he dropped nearly nine seconds over the course of the day on his way to securing the title in the event. Chesney came into the meet with a lifetime best of 4:43.56 and posted a 4:37.66 in prelims before throwing down a 4:34.62 during finals to surge past the rest of the field.

Day 2 Event Winners:

Women 200 Medley Relay: South Florida Aquatic Club ( Carley Kaplan , Naiyla Di Sarno , Lismar Lyon, Laila Harran ) – 1:58.02

, , Lismar Lyon, ) – 1:58.02 Men 200 Medley Relay: SwimRise Aquatics ( Riley Brownell , Seth Ayers , Merrick Vanscoy , Kohen Pitochelli ) – 1:39.47

, , , ) – 1:39.47 Men 100 Breast: Elliot Woodburn (ABSC) – 1:04.11

(ABSC) – 1:04.11 Women 400 IM: Agostina Hein (ARG) – 4:43.89

(ARG) – 4:43.89 Women 400 Free Relay: South Florida Aquatic Club ( Liliana Novak , Carley Kaplan, Lismar Lyon, Laila Harran) – 3:35.87

, Carley Kaplan, Lismar Lyon, Laila Harran) – 3:35.87 Men 400 Free Relay: Argentina (Maximo Augusto Aguilar Macchiom, Francisco Vullo, Santiago Orellana, Ciro Martin Conrad) – 3:28.43

Team Standings Through Day 2

Girls’ Top 5:

Argentina – 580 South Florida Aquatic Club – 333 Fast Falcons – 299.5 Southwest Stars Swim Club – 179 Gator Swim Club – 140

Boys’ Top 5: