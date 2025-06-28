Freestyler Genevieve Peranteau Signs With Stevenson University (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Genevieve Peranteau, a senior from Central Bucks South High School in Warrington, Pennsylvania, has committed to swim for Stevenson University this fall.

I’m so proud and excited to announce my commitment to Stevenson University to swim and major in nursing. Thank you to my coaches and my teammates for the support and love throughout the process! Go Stangs!

Peranteau mainly competes for her high school, and most recently swam at the Colonial League Conference Championships in February where Central Bucks South was 6th overall. She placed 22nd in the 200 free (2:26.99) with a PB, and 23rd in the 500 free (6:28.04), which was just off her best time of 6:26.91 which she’d set a few weeks prior at a dual meet against Central Bucks West.

Since her freshman year, Peranteau has progressed immensely in her main events – her bests in the 100/200 free were 1:20.18/2:39.01, and have since dropped to 1:09.69/2:26.99.

Best times (SCY):

100 free – 1:09.69

200 free – 2:26.99

500 free – 6:26.91

Stevenson is a D3 University that competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC). At the MAC Championships this year, the Stangs were 8th out of 11 teams, matching their finishes from 2024 and 2023. To score at this year’s championships, it took times of 58.28/2:09.63/5:44.23 across the 100/200/500 frees. Stevenson only had 2 scorers in those 3 events, Eryn O’Brien, a rising sophomore who won the C-final, and Mackayla Du, a rising senior who placed 20th in the 100 free.

Claire Price (sprint free), Ella Wirth (distance free), Jordan Sowards-Barnett (sprint free), Isabelle Stoughton, and Olivia Jansen (breast/IM) will join Peranteau in Baltimore, Maryland this fall.

