Michigan State Champ Elliot Rijnovean to Join the Indiana Hoosiers Next Fall (2026)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Atlantis Swimming’s Elliot Rijnovean will head south next fall to swim for the Indiana Hoosiers, joining their class of 2030. Rijnovean, a backstroke specialist, hails from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and attends Seaholm High School. In spite of being geographical neighbors, Indiana historically hasn’t recruited much from Michigan—only 1 current athlete on either men’s or women’s roster is from Michigan—making this commitment a bit of a new recruiting ground for them.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Indiana University! I first want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates who have been beside me throughout the entire process. I also want to thank Coach Ray and the rest of the coaching staff at IU for the amazing opportunity. I’m honored to be a part of this program and can’t wait for this next chapter of my swimming career. Go Hoosiers!!🔴⚪️

Rijnovean most recently competed at the US National Championships, which served as trials for several top international meets this summer. There, Rijnovean hit 2 new personal bests, in the 50 and 100 back. In his 100, he hit a 57.02 for 48th, shaving one-hundredth of a second off his PB of 57.03 set at last year’s speedo sectionals. In his 50, he hit a huge PB of 26.17 in prelims but was unable to match that time in finals (26.48), where he placed 26th overall. Nonetheless, both were under his previous PB of 26.49, which was also set at last year’s speedo sectionals.

To cap off his junior year campaign, Rijnovean helped Seaholm to a 3rd place finish at the Michigan Boys Division 2 State Championships with 207 points.* He took home the high point award, with 2 individual wins, 1 relay win, and a relay runner up. His wins came in the 100 back (47.10) and 100 fly (47.85), both of which were new bests. Both previous PBs, which were 47.33 and 48.61, respectively, came from last year’s Winter Juniors. Rijnovean also led off Seaholm’s runner-up 400 free relay with a 44.91 split, and led off their 200 medley relay in 21.71 to help them claim the title in that event. Both swims established new bests.

Best times (SCY):

100 back – 47.10

200 back – 1:45.26

100 fly – 47.85

50 free – 20.98

100 free – 44.91

Indiana is coming off a 3rd place finish at this year’s NCAAs and a 4th consecutive Big Ten Championship. This year, their margin of victory—431 points—was the largest in conference history. They were led by a star studded group of Owen McDonald, NCAA Champ Zalan Sarkany, Paris Olympian Matt King, and National Champion Josh Matheny. Many crucial members of their team however, including those aforementioned, will have graduated by the time Rijnovean arrives on campus.

To qualify for a second swim at the Big Ten Championships this year in Rijnovean’s primary events, it took times of 48.38/1:45.81 in the 100/200 back and a 47.12 in the 100 fly. Rijnovean thus has potential to be a conference scorer upon his arrival, and help fill in the gaps following the departure of several members of Indiana’s backstroke/butterfly core, such as McDonald, Finn Brooks, and Luke Barr.

Rijnovean will join Broday Engelstad, Sam Wolf, Cooper Zakorchemny, Canadian Oliver Dawson, and the #2 recruit in the class of 2026, Gabriel Manteufel next fall. In a recruiting class consisting primarily of breaststrokers and distance freestylers, Rijnovean brings in some valuable sprint free/back talent.

*Michigan divides their high schools into 3 divisions based on enrollment size. Division 2 is the second largest group of high schools.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.